Which river is known as the lifeline of India?

India is a land of rivers. There are over 400 rivers flowing across the country. These rivers shape the land, support farming, and give water to millions. Some rivers come from the Himalayas, while others flow through the plains and plateaus. The Ganga, Yamuna, Brahmaputra, Indus, Godavari, Krishna, and Narmada are among the major rivers. The Ganga is the longest, while the Brahmaputra is one of the largest by volume.

Many rivers have different names in different regions. For example, the Ganga is also called 'Ganges', and the Yamuna is known as 'Jamuna' in some places. These rivers are not just water bodies—they are part of India’s culture and history. But do you know which river is called the lifeline of India? Indeed, India has many rivers, but one is called its lifeline. Can you guess which one? In this article, we’ll take a look at its journey, importance, and why it holds this special title.