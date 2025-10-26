NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Released at nhpcindia.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: NHPC has released the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 on October 26 at nhpcindia.com. Candidates appearing for the October 29 exam must download the admit card using their registration number and password. It contains the exam centre, shift timing, and roll number. Carry a valid photo ID on exam day.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has released the NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) Admit Card 2025 on October 26, 2025 on its official website, nhpcinia.com. The NHPC JE exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025 and approximately 74000 candidates are expected to attempt the examination.
The NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT

The NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 is now officially available for download from the official website,
nhpcinia.com. Candidates going to appear in the Junior Engineer exam scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025 must download the admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates are advised to download their NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 promptly to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Link Active

NHPC has activated the link to download the NHPC JE Admit Card link on its official website, nhpcinia.com. Candidates going to attempt the examination must carry their admit card along with the valid photo ID. The NHPC Junior Engineer admit card 2025 contains essential details such as the exam centre address, shift timing, roll number, and instructions for exam day. Click on the direct link below to download the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: Overview

The NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 link was activated on October 26, 2025. The NHPC JE admit card contains details such as registration number, roll number, candidate's name, address, and examination centre details. Check the table below for NHPC JE Admit Card 2025

Detailed Information

Value

Exam Name

NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025

Conducting Body

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)

Total Vacancies

248

City Slip Release Date

16th October 2025

Admit Card Release Date

26th October 2025

Exam Date

29th October 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-based)

City Slip Access

Email, SMS, Official Website

Official Website

nhpcindia.com

How to download the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, nhpcindia.com
  • On the homepage click on the careers button, nhpcindia.com
  • Now click on NHPC JE Admit Card 2025
  • Enter your registration number and password.
  • Click on the submit button and city slip will appear on screen
  • Save and download the city slip for future reference.

