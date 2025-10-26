NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Released at nhpcindia.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has released the NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) Admit Card 2025 on October 26, 2025 on its official website, nhpcinia.com. The NHPC JE exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025 and approximately 74000 candidates are expected to attempt the examination.

The NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT

The NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 is now officially available for download from the official website,

nhpcinia.com. Candidates going to appear in the Junior Engineer exam scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025 must download the admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates are advised to download their NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 promptly to avoid any last-minute technical issues.