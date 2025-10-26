School Holiday on 27 October 2025 (Monday): Schools will be Closed Tomorrow in These States

School Holiday on 27th October 2025 have been announced in several states across India due to Chhath Puja and other regional festivities. This special occasion holds great cultural and spiritual importance, especially in states like Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, where the festival is celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm. Schools in these states will remain closed to allow students, teachers, and families to participate in traditional rituals and celebrations. Some states have also extended holidays around Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025, making it a joyful and meaningful festive break for students. Students can check this article for School Holidays List 2025 of states where schools will remain closed on October 27, 2025 (Monday) and learn about the holiday updates related to their region.

School Holiday on 27 October 2025 (Monday) Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in states like Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. To honour the spirit of this festival, several state governments have announced school holidays during Chhath Puja 2025 so students and families can take part in the traditional celebrations. Delhi School Holiday on Chhath Puja 2025 On the occasion of Chhath Puja 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a public holiday on Monday, October 27, 2025. The holiday is announced for the third day of the four-day Chhath festival, which is one of the most important celebrations for devotees. Chhath Puja is a festival that shows respect for the Sun God and nature. People thank nature for giving life and pray for the well-being of their families. The festival spreads the message of faith, purity, and harmony between humans and the environment. In Delhi, this festival is celebrated with great joy and devotion near rivers and ponds, making it a special part of the city’s cultural traditions.

West Bengal School Holiday for Chhath Puja 2025 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a two-day school holiday during Chhath Puja 2025. This decision allows students to join their families, take part in traditional rituals, and enjoy the festive celebrations peacefully. Bihar School Holidays 2025 Chhath Puja Schools in Bihar will stay closed until the end of Chhath Puja 2025, which is one of the state’s most important festivals. Some schools are expected to reopen on October 28, while others will remain closed until October 30, 2025. This extended holiday gives students and teachers time to celebrate Chhath Puja and take part in the traditional rituals with their families. The Bihar school holidays 2025 Chhath Puja date highlights the state’s deep cultural and spiritual connection to this sacred festival.