Focus
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Only 1% with HD eyes can find the alien in 5 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Oct 26, 2025, 19:31 IST

Think you’ve got HD eyes? Only 1% of those with HD eyes can spot the alien hidden among humans in 5 seconds. Put your visual skills to the test with this optical illusion vision test now!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions challenge your perception and test your observation skills with mind-bending images. They effectively enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate creative thinking.

If you practice these challenges regularly, you reduce the risk of cognitive decline as an adult. These activities also improve overall observation skills, boost attentiveness, and sharpen your brain.

Do you want to test your visual skills?

Then try this quick challenge now!

Optical Illusion: Find the Alien in 5 Seconds

where's the alien

Source: YouTube

This mind-bending optical illusion picture will be an excellent test of your visual acuity. 

While everyone can see four people standing and gossiping, you face a real test of your visual skills when you are asked to find the hidden alien in it.

Spotting the alien in 5 seconds makes the challenge even harder.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Only someone with high intelligence and sharp eyes can spot the alien.

Have you spotted it?

If you spotted it, you have demonstrated excellent visual skills.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

If you have trouble finding the alien, try looking at the image carefully.

Try zooming the image and see if you can spot the hidden alien.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

How many of you were able to spot the alien?

Congratulations, you have the keenest visual skills and a high IQ.

If you couldn't find the hidden alien, keep practicing these puzzles. You will improve your observation skills and give your brain a good workout.

Now, let’s check the solution.

Optical Illusion: Solution

You can spot the alien hiding at the back of the tree.

find the alien solution

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends and see who solves it the fastest.

Try some other interesting challenges in the recommended reading section below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

