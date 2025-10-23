Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 258 ACIO Grade 2 Tech Vacancies – Notification Soon

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of 258 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tech in different disciplines such as Computer Science & Information Technology and Electronics & Communication. The Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on October 25, 2025.

The IB ACIO Tech recruitment 2025 short notice has been released in an employment newspaper containing the details, such as the expected number of category-wise and stream-wise vacancies, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

IB has released the short notice for the recruitment of ACIO-II/Tech in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The details of the official notification pdf are expected to get released on October 25, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice for Tech Vacancies.