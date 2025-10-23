Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 258 ACIO Grade 2 Tech Vacancies – Notification Soon

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of 258 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tech in different disciplines such as Computer Science & Information Technology and Electronics & Communication. The Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on October 25, 2025.
The IB ACIO Tech recruitment 2025 short notice has been released in an employment newspaper containing the details, such as the expected number of category-wise and stream-wise vacancies, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025.
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT
IB has released the short notice for the recruitment of ACIO-II/Tech in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The details of the official notification pdf are expected to get released on October 25, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice for Tech Vacancies.
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Overview
The IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice for Tech posts has been released for 258 vacancies. Eligible candidates must start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Conducting Authority
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
Post Name
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Tech)
Vacancies
258 (Expected)
Application Mode
Online
Selection Process
|
Skill Test
Interview
Salary
|
Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400 (Level-7 Pay Matrix)
Official Website
IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates
The official IB ACIO 2025 notification for Tech Post short notice was released in the employment newspaper of October 25-October 31, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to release on October 25, 2025. Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.
Event
Date
Notification Release
October 25, 2025
Online Application Start
October 25, 2025
Last Date to Apply
November 11, 2025
Exam Date (Tentative)
To be announced
IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the ACIO-II/Tech vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with:
i. B.E or B.Tech in the fields of Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute.
OR
ii. Master's Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication; or Master's Degree in Computer Applications; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute.
Age Limit (as of 16/11/2025)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years
IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Details
The IB ACIO Short Notice 2025 has been released for 258 vacancies. Check the table below for vacancy distribution.
Streams
UR
EWS
OBC
SC
ST
Total
Computer Science & Information Technology
40
7
24
13
6
90
Electronics & Communication
74
14
44
24
12
168
Total
114
21
68
37
18
258
IB ACIO 2025 Application Process and Fees
Candidates interested in joining the Intelligence Bureau must apply online after visiting the official website, mha.gov.in. Click on the steps below to apply online
Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the apply online button of IB ACIO Tech 2025 application form
FIll the required information and upload the relevant documents.
Pay the application fees and click on the submit button. The category-wise application fees is tabulated below.
Category
Exam Fee
General/OBC/EWS
Rs 100
SC/ST/Female/ExSM
Nil
