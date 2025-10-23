Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Short Notice Released for 258 ACIO Grade 2 Tech Vacancies – Notification Soon

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 23, 2025, 13:45 IST

IB Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a short notice for 258 ACIO Grade II Tech vacancies under MHA. Online applications are set to start from October 25, 2025. Check here for eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution and the short notice pdf.

IB ACIO-II/ Tech Recruitment 2025

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of 258 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tech in different disciplines such as Computer Science & Information Technology and Electronics & Communication. The Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 official notification pdf is expected to get released on October 25, 2025.
The IB ACIO Tech recruitment 2025 short notice has been released in an employment newspaper containing the details, such as the expected number of category-wise and stream-wise vacancies, pay scale, required educational qualification, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the IB ACIO Tech Recruitment 2025.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

IB has released the short notice for the recruitment of ACIO-II/Tech in the Ministry of Home Affairs, containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The details of the official notification pdf are expected to get released on October 25, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025 Short Notice for Tech Vacancies.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2025: Overview

The IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Short Notice for Tech posts has been released for 258 vacancies. Eligible candidates must start preparing for the announced vacancies. Check the table below for IB Executive Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II/Tech)

Vacancies

258 (Expected)

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Skill Test 

Interview

Salary

Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400 (Level-7 Pay Matrix)

Official Website

mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notification & Important Dates

The official IB ACIO 2025 notification for Tech Post short notice was released in the employment newspaper of October 25-October 31, 2025. The detailed notification is expected to release on October 25, 2025. Check the table below for IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.

Event

Date

Notification Release

October 25, 2025

Online Application Start

October 25, 2025

Last Date to Apply

November 11, 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

To be announced

IB ACIO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the ACIO-II/Tech vacancies in the Intelligence Bureau must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with:
i. B.E or B.Tech in the fields of Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute.
OR
ii. Master's Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication; or Master's Degree in Computer Applications; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute.
Age Limit (as of 16/11/2025)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 27 years

IB ACIO 2025 Vacancy Details

The IB ACIO Short Notice 2025 has been released for 258 vacancies. Check the table below for vacancy distribution.

Streams

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Computer Science & Information Technology

40

7

24

13

6

90

Electronics & Communication

74

14

44

24

12

168

Total

114

21

68

37

18

258

IB ACIO 2025 Application Process and Fees

Candidates interested in joining the Intelligence Bureau must apply online after visiting the official website, mha.gov.in. Click on the steps below to apply online
Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the apply online button of IB ACIO Tech 2025 application form
FIll the required information and upload the relevant documents.
Pay the application fees and click on the submit button. The category-wise application fees is tabulated below.

Category

Exam Fee

General/OBC/EWS

Rs 100

SC/ST/Female/ExSM

Nil

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

