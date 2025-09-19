RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 2570 Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Apply Online and More

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The RRB has released the draft vacancy notification for the recruitment of 2570 various posts including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant and other.

The notification for the Junior Engineer (Safety & Non-Safety), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Supervisor is expected to be released in the month of September. The dates of registration will be announced once the notification is released on the official website of RRBs.

RRB JE Notification 2025 Date

As per reports, the detailed notification will be released in the employment newspaper shortly. Once released, the notification will be available on the official website of the RRB i.e. rrbapply.gov.in. The notification is expected to be released in the last week of September in the employment news.