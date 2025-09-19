RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 2570 Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Apply Online and More

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The RRB has released the draft vacancy notification for the recruitment of 2570 various posts including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant and other.
The notification for the Junior Engineer (Safety & Non-Safety), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Supervisor is expected to be released in the month of September. The dates of registration will be announced once the notification is released on the official website of RRBs.
RRB JE Notification 2025 Date
As per reports, the detailed notification will be released in the employment newspaper shortly. Once released, the notification will be available on the official website of the RRB i.e. rrbapply.gov.in. The notification is expected to be released in the last week of September in the employment news.
RRB JE Recruitment 2024 Overview
|Name of Recruitment Body
|Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)
|Name of Posts
|Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor/ Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/ Research
|Number of Vacancies
|2570
|Selection Process
|
|Notification Date
|September
|Registration Dates
|Notify Soon
How to Submit RRB JE 2025 Application?
The online application process will be based on the following step by step process-
- Register Online: During the application window, visit the official RRB website and register yourself.
- Fill Out Application Form: Fill out the online application form carefully, providing all required details.
- Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents as per the instructions.
- Fee Payment: Pay the application fee online using the available payment methods.
- Submit Application: Submit your completed application form before the deadline.
RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates interested for RRB JE Jobs will have to fulfill the requisite educational qualification. As per earlier JE posts under RRB, you should have engineering qualification in different engineering disciplines as follows:
- Junior Engineer - Diploma/Degree in relevant engineering Stream from a recognised university.
- Depot Material Superintendent - Diploma/Degree in relevant engineering Stream from a recognised university.
- Junior Engineer (Information Technology) - PGDCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science)/ BCA/ Btech (IT)/ Btech (Computer Science)/ DOEACC B level course of 3 years duration
- Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant - Bachelor degree in Science with Physics and Chemistry with minimum 55% marks
