AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 2570 Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Apply Online and More

By Manish Kumar
Sep 19, 2025, 11:38 IST

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released indicative notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The draft vacancy notification for the recruitment of 2570 various posts including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant and others has been published. Check all details here.   

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get all details about RRB JE Recruitment 2025 here
Get all details about RRB JE Recruitment 2025 here

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published a short notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The RRB has released the draft vacancy notification for the recruitment of 2570 various posts including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant and other.
The notification for the Junior Engineer (Safety & Non-Safety), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Supervisor is expected to be released in the month of September. The dates of registration will be announced once the notification is released on the official website of RRBs.

RRB JE Notification 2025 Date

As per reports, the detailed notification will be released in the employment newspaper shortly. Once released, the notification will be available on the official website of the RRB i.e. rrbapply.gov.in. The notification is expected to be released in the last week of September in the employment news.

Also Read:

Employment News Of The Week 2025

OTET Admit Card 2025

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Indian Army Rally Bharti 2025: All States Rally Latest Updates

RRB JE Recruitment 2024 Overview

Name of Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB)
Name of Posts Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor/ Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/ Research
Number of Vacancies 2570
Selection Process
  1. CBT 1
  2. CBT 2
  3. Document Verification
  4. Medical Examination
Notification Date September
Registration Dates Notify Soon

How to Submit RRB JE 2025 Application?

The online application process will be based on the following step by step process-

  1. Register Online: During the application window, visit the official RRB website and register yourself.
  2. Fill Out Application Form: Fill out the online application form carefully, providing all required details.
  3. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents as per the instructions.
  4. Fee Payment: Pay the application fee online using the available payment methods.
  5. Submit Application: Submit your completed application form before the deadline.

RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates interested for RRB JE Jobs will have to fulfill the requisite educational qualification. As per earlier JE posts under RRB, you should have engineering qualification in different engineering disciplines as follows:

  • Junior Engineer - Diploma/Degree in relevant engineering Stream from a recognised university.
  • Depot Material Superintendent - Diploma/Degree in relevant engineering Stream from a recognised university.
  • Junior Engineer (Information Technology) - PGDCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science)/ BCA/ Btech (IT)/ Btech (Computer Science)/ DOEACC B level course of 3 years duration 
  • Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant - Bachelor degree in Science with Physics and Chemistry with minimum 55% marks

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News