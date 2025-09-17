RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
OTET Admit Card 2025 Out at bseodisha.ac.in, Download September 27 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Active Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 17, 2025, 14:06 IST

OTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the Special OTET admit card 2025 on September 17, 2025. Candidates can download the OTET Hall Ticket 2025 after using their login credentials. The OTET Exam is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2025 across the state. Check all details about the  Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test here. 

Get all details about OTET Admit Card 2025 here
OTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the Special OTET admit card 2025 on September 17, 2025 on its official website.Candidates registered successfully for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can download their call letter by using their login credentials at the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. To download the OTET Admit Card 2025, candidates will have to use their login credentials at the link. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-

OTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Candidates can download the admit card or hall ticket for the Special OTET exam by using their OTET registration number or mobile number. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

BSE Odisha Admit Card Download Click Here

special otet admit card 2025 Release Date

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the Special OTET admit card 2025 on September 17, 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the SOTET Exam scheduled to be held on September 27, 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials.

OTET Admit Card 2025 Overview

 The OTET exam is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2025 across the state. Other details related to the exam are given below.

Exam Conducting Authority

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

Exam Name

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)

OTET Exam Date

September 27, 2025

OTET Admit Card status

Out

Credentals Required 

 Registration number and email ID

Official Website

www.bseodisha.ac.in

special otet admit card 2025 Important Instructions

Candidates who are going to appear in the Special OTET exam on September 27, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates are advised to adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-

  • Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)
  • Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment.
  • OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.
  • Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.

How to Download Odisha TET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in
  • Step 2: Visit ‘Latest Updates’ Section
  • Step 3: Click on ‘ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET – 2025 Download Admit Card'
  • Step 4: Now, you are required to enter your 'mobile number' or 'registeration number'
  • Step 5: Login into your account
  • Step 6: Download the BSE Odisha Admit Card.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

