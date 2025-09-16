RRC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released: Apply Online for 67 Sports Quota posts at rrcmas.in - More Details Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 16, 2025

RRC Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has published a notification for recruitment of 67 various posts under Sports Quota. Candidates having certifications in different sports can participate in the recruitment cycle through the online application link.

RRC CR Sports Quota Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has published a notification for recruitment of various posts under Sports Quota. Candidates who have achieved certifications in different sports as mentioned in the notification can participate in the recruitment cycle through the online application link. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website on or before October 12, 2025.

RRC CR Recruitment 2025 Notification

The detailed pdf having all the crucial details including number of posts, eligibility, age limit, selection process and others is available on the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway. Alternatively the RRC CR Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

RRC CR Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

RRC CR 2025 Vacancy

A total of 67 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Level 4/5, Level 2/3 and Level-1. You can check the details of the Level wise number of posts through the table given below-

Posts Level

Number of Posts 

Level-4/5

05

Level-2/3

16

Level-1

46

RRC CR Recruitment 2025 Eligibility 

The candidate willing to apply for these posts should have posts wise educational qualifiation as mentioned in the notification. Other than educational qualifications, the candidate should have sufficient achievement different levels of sports events. Candidates are requested to check the detailed official notice for sports and other qualification. 

RRC CR Sports Quota 2025 Pay Details

Candidates shortlisted finally for these posts will get posts/Level wise salary as mentioned in the notification. You can check the posts wise initial pay as given below-

Lebel in 7th PC Pay Matrix

Initial Pay in Rs.

Level-1

Rs. 18,000

Level-2

Rs. 19,900

Level-3

Rs. 21,700

Level-4

Rs. 25,500
Level-5 Rs. 29,200

How to apply for RRC CR Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website as follows:

  • Go to the official website of RRC
  • Go to ‘Click here to Apply Online !!’
  • Register for the posts
  • After registration, login into your account
  • Submit the details
  • Pay the application Fee

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

