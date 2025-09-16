RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at icol.com for 523 Trade/Technician/Graduate Posts - More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 16, 2025, 18:07 IST

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) published a notification for recruitment to the 523 posts of Technician, Graduate and Trade Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) across India. These positions are available at its locations in States and UTs of India (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir,Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand).Check eligibility, selection process and others here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Technician, Graduate and Trade Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) across India. A total of 523 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive at its locations in States and UTs of India (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir,Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 11, 2025.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Download

The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website of IOCL and candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of Educational Qualification and other eligibility criteria before applying through NAPS/NATS portal. You can access the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025  Notification Link

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has commenced the online application for 523 apprentice positions. Check the details overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

IOCL Pipelines Division Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Conducted By

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Total Vacancies

523 Apprentices

Name of posts

Technician, Graduate and Trade Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) 

Advertisement No. 

IOCL/MKTG/NR/APPR/2025-26/1

Application Start Date

September 12, 2025

Application Last Date

October 11, 2025

Selection Process

Merit List → Document Verification (and Medical—if applicable)

Official Website

iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice 2025 Important Dates

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the NAPS/NATS portal from
12th September 2025 to 11th October 2025. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment process given below-

Particulars

Details

IOCL Apprentice Application Start Date

September 12, 2025

IOCL Apprentice Apply Online Last Date

October 11, 2025

IOCL Apprentice 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have the posts wise educational qualification/eligibility as mentioned in the notififation. The required qualifications vary based on the discipline and must be obtained as a regular full-time course from a recognized institution.

  • Trade Apprentice (Fitter) –Matric with regular full time 2 (Two) year ITI (Fitter) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.
  • Trade Apprentice (Electrician) – Matric with regular full time 2 (Two) year ITI (Electrician) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.
  • Trade Apprentice (Electronics Mechanic) – Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Electronics Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT
  • Trade Apprentice (Instrument Mechanic) – Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Instrument Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT
  • Check the notification link for details of the eligibility of the different posts. 

IOCL Apprentice 2025: Stipend

Candidates selected finally will get the stipend at per rate payable to apprentices per month as prescribed under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973, Apprentices Rules 1992/2019 as amended from time to time. Check the details of the rate given below-

Graduate Apprentice Rs 4500
Technician Apprentice Rs 4000 

 

How to Apply Online for IOCL Apprentice 2025?

Candidates are advised to register as Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:

  • Trade Apprentice - ITI at NAPS portal (http://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/)
  • Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator at NAPS portal (http://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/)
  •  Technician Apprentice - Diploma at NATS portal (https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php)
  •  Graduate Apprentice at NATS portal (https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php)

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News