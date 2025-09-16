IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at icol.com for 523 Trade/Technician/Graduate Posts - More Details Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Technician, Graduate and Trade Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) across India. A total of 523 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive at its locations in States and UTs of India (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir,Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 11, 2025. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Download The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website of IOCL and candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of Educational Qualification and other eligibility criteria before applying through NAPS/NATS portal. You can access the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Link IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has commenced the online application for 523 apprentice positions. Check the details overview of the recruitment drive given below- Particulars Details Recruitment Name IOCL Pipelines Division Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Conducted By Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Total Vacancies 523 Apprentices Name of posts Technician, Graduate and Trade Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) Advertisement No. IOCL/MKTG/NR/APPR/2025-26/1 Application Start Date September 12, 2025 Application Last Date October 11, 2025 Selection Process Merit List → Document Verification (and Medical—if applicable) Official Website iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice 2025 Important Dates Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the NAPS/NATS portal from

12th September 2025 to 11th October 2025. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment process given below- Particulars Details IOCL Apprentice Application Start Date September 12, 2025 IOCL Apprentice Apply Online Last Date October 11, 2025 IOCL Apprentice 2025: Eligibility Criteria Candidates should have the posts wise educational qualification/eligibility as mentioned in the notififation. The required qualifications vary based on the discipline and must be obtained as a regular full-time course from a recognized institution. Trade Apprentice (Fitter) –Matric with regular full time 2 (Two) year ITI (Fitter) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Trade Apprentice (Electrician) – Matric with regular full time 2 (Two) year ITI (Electrician) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Trade Apprentice (Electronics Mechanic) – Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Electronics Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT

Trade Apprentice (Instrument Mechanic) – Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Instrument Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT

