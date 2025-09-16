IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at icol.com for 523 Trade/Technician/Graduate Posts - More Details Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) published a notification for recruitment to the post of Technician, Graduate and Trade Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical) across India. A total of 523 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive at its locations in States and UTs of India (Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir,Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 11, 2025.
The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website of IOCL and candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of Educational Qualification and other eligibility criteria before applying through NAPS/NATS portal.
|IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025
|Notification Link
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited has commenced the online application for 523 apprentice positions. Check the details overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
IOCL Pipelines Division Apprentice Recruitment 2025
|
Conducted By
|
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
|
Total Vacancies
|
523 Apprentices
|
Name of posts
|
Technician, Graduate and Trade Apprentice (Technical and Non – Technical)
|
Advertisement No.
|
IOCL/MKTG/NR/APPR/2025-26/1
|
Application Start Date
|
September 12, 2025
|
Application Last Date
|
October 11, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Merit List → Document Verification (and Medical—if applicable)
|
Official Website
|
iocl.com
IOCL Apprentice 2025 Important Dates
Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the NAPS/NATS portal from
12th September 2025 to 11th October 2025. You can check the detailed schedule for the recruitment process given below-
IOCL Apprentice 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have the posts wise educational qualification/eligibility as mentioned in the notififation. The required qualifications vary based on the discipline and must be obtained as a regular full-time course from a recognized institution.
- Trade Apprentice (Fitter) –Matric with regular full time 2 (Two) year ITI (Fitter) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.
- Trade Apprentice (Electrician) – Matric with regular full time 2 (Two) year ITI (Electrician) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.
- Trade Apprentice (Electronics Mechanic) – Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Electronics Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT
- Trade Apprentice (Instrument Mechanic) – Matric with regular full time 2(Two) year ITI (Instrument Mechanic) course recognized by NCVT/SCVT
- Check the notification link for details of the eligibility of the different posts.
IOCL Apprentice 2025: Stipend
Candidates selected finally will get the stipend at per rate payable to apprentices per month as prescribed under Apprentices Act, 1961/1973, Apprentices Rules 1992/2019 as amended from time to time. Check the details of the rate given below-
|Graduate Apprentice
|Rs 4500
|Technician Apprentice
|Rs 4000
How to Apply Online for IOCL Apprentice 2025?
Candidates are advised to register as Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice online in the following portals under the respective State as per their Trades below:
- Trade Apprentice - ITI at NAPS portal (http://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/)
- Trade Apprentice - Data Entry Operator at NAPS portal (http://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/)
- Technician Apprentice - Diploma at NATS portal (https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php)
- Graduate Apprentice at NATS portal (https://nats.education.gov.in/student_register.php)
