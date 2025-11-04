SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

One Liners Current Affairs 04 Nov 2025: Asian Youth Games 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 4, 2025, 17:30 IST

One Liners Current Affairs 04 Nov 2025: One-liner current affairs are being presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from an exam point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to Asian Youth Games 2025, Special Steel Incentive Scheme, etc.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

One Liners Current Affairs 04 Nov 2025: One-liner current affairs are being presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from an exam point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to Asian Youth Games 2025, Special Steel Incentive Scheme, etc.

How many medals did India win in total, performing its best in the Asian Youth Games held in Manama, Bahrain - 48

Who was the chairman of the Hinduja Group who passed away in London at the age of 85 - Gopichand P Hinduja

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu attended the convocation ceremony of which university in Nainital, Uttarakhand on November 4, 2025 - Kumaun University

Which Union Minister launched the third phase (PLI 1.2) of the Special Steel Incentive Scheme - HD Kumaraswamy

Which nuclear submarine did Russia recently launch - Khabarovsk

When is International Biosphere Reserve Day celebrated every year - 03 November

How many rupees did the National Biodiversity Authority issue to red sandalwood farmers in Andhra Pradesh - 3.00 crore rupees

Bihar Voter List 2025 Download

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News