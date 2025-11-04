One Liners Current Affairs 04 Nov 2025: Asian Youth Games 2025

One Liners Current Affairs 04 Nov 2025: One-liner current affairs are being presented in a new style. All these updates are very important from an exam point of view and will prove helpful for your preparation. Today's highlights include topics related to Asian Youth Games 2025, Special Steel Incentive Scheme, etc.

How many medals did India win in total, performing its best in the Asian Youth Games held in Manama, Bahrain - 48

Who was the chairman of the Hinduja Group who passed away in London at the age of 85 - Gopichand P Hinduja

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu attended the convocation ceremony of which university in Nainital, Uttarakhand on November 4, 2025 - Kumaun University

Which Union Minister launched the third phase (PLI 1.2) of the Special Steel Incentive Scheme - HD Kumaraswamy

Which nuclear submarine did Russia recently launch - Khabarovsk