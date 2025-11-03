Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

November School Holidays: Uttar Pradesh is known for its vibrant culture and numerous festivals. In November 2025, students and faculty in Uttar Pradesh can anticipate a couple of significant holidays. These breaks provide an opportunity for celebrations, family gatherings, or simply a well-deserved rest from academic routines.

The primary gazetted holiday in November is Guru Nanak Jayanti, observed nationwide. Additionally, Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is recognized as a restricted holiday, meaning the decision to close schools may vary by local administration or individual school management. It's always advisable to consult official school calendars for definitive information.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2025

Below is a detailed table outlining the november school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for November 2025. This table includes the specific dates, the corresponding festivals or events, and the holiday status, indicating whether schools are officially closed or if closures depend on local decisions.