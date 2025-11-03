Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 3, 2025

This November 2025, Uttar Pradesh schools will observe two key holidays: Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5th (a nationwide gazetted holiday), and Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day on November 24th (a restricted holiday, with closures varying by local decision). Always confirm dates with official school calendars.

November School Holidays: Uttar Pradesh is known for its vibrant culture and numerous festivals. In November 2025, students and faculty in Uttar Pradesh can anticipate a couple of significant holidays. These breaks provide an opportunity for celebrations, family gatherings, or simply a well-deserved rest from academic routines.

The primary gazetted holiday in November is Guru Nanak Jayanti, observed nationwide. Additionally, Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is recognized as a restricted holiday, meaning the decision to close schools may vary by local administration or individual school management. It's always advisable to consult official school calendars for definitive information.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2025

Below is a detailed table outlining the november school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for November 2025. This table includes the specific dates, the corresponding festivals or events, and the holiday status, indicating whether schools are officially closed or if closures depend on local decisions.

Date/Day

Festival / Event

Holiday Status

November 5, Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gazetted Holiday (Schools closed nationwide)

November 24, Monday

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

Restricted Holiday (Schools may close or remain open based on local/management decision)

Is Guru Nanak Jayanti a public holiday?

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a public holiday. It is a day off for the general population, and schools and most businesses are closed.

  • Public Holiday Status: Guru Nanak Jayanti is designated as a gazetted public holiday by the Central Government of India.

  • General Population: The day is a day off for the general population, allowing people to participate in processions (Nagar Kirtans) and congregational prayers (Kirtans).

  • Schools and Businesses: Schools, universities, and most educational institutions are closed. Furthermore, most businesses, banks, and government offices are also shut down to observe the occasion.

  • Regional Variation: While it is a national holiday, local celebrations, parades, and langars (community meals) often extend the festive atmosphere in regions with large Sikh populations, such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Important Note: 

Please note that these dates are projections based on the typical government holiday list. For the official and confirmed schedule, you must check the academic calendar or notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) or your specific school administration.

