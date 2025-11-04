School Assembly Headlines Today (5 November): ChatGPT Go Subscription Free, Gopichand Hinduja Dies and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Stay informed with our comprehensive news coverage, providing the latest updates in National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Grasping current events is vital for understanding our nation's progress and challenges. It also promotes general awareness, responsible citizenship, critical thinking, and a broader perspective in our rapidly evolving world. Let's delve into today's news and remain aware, informed, and connected.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
ChatGPT Go subscription now free for 12 months in India
Canada rejects 74% of Indian student visa applications amid immigration policy overhaul
West Bengal forms panel to celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram.
India's top 1% grew wealth by 62% since 2000
PM Modi to launch ₹1 lakh crore fund to boost AI and deep-tech research in India.
BSNL to switch its towers to 5G within 6–8 months, says Minister Scindia.
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Bangladesh moves to scrap music, PE as school subjects for children: Report
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84
US shutdown deepens, flight delays mount as air traffic controllers skip work
Zohran Mamdani leads as New York mayoral race tightens.
India and Bahrain discuss stronger defence and trade partnerships.
US courts halt deportation of Indian-origin man wrongfully jailed for 43 years
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
World Cup Win Sees India Stars' Brand Values Soar
Punjab cricket board announces Rs 11 lakh reward for champions Harmanpreet, Amanjot
R Ashwin praises Harmanpreet-led India for honouring legends: Men's team never did it
100 years of Indian hockey: Celebrations to include nationwide events and exhibition match
Sinner wins Paris Masters to reclaim world No 1 ranking from Alcaraz
Janice becomes first Indonesian woman in 23 years to win WTA singles title
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
DGCA plans no cancellation charges within 48 hours of booking.
Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja Dies At 85 In London
Australia to offer three hours free solar per day to millions
Amazon, OpenAI sign massive $38 billion deal for Nvidia chips
Thought of the Day
"Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going."
Meaning: This quote is a powerful reminder about the importance of persistence and focused effort. When we are working on a tough project or facing a long period of study, our natural impulse is to anxiously watch the clock, wishing for the break or the finish line. However, this distraction only makes the work feel longer and harder. This quote advises us to shift our focus and instead imitate the steady, relentless movement of the clock itself. A clock never pauses, rushes, or complains; it simply advances, second by second, with unwavering consistency. By choosing to 'keep going'—by continuously putting in small, steady efforts day after day—we ensure progress. We learn that success isn't about one sudden, great leap, but the accumulated result of showing up and moving forward, no matter how slowly, until the goal is finally achieved.
