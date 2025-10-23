UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at ucobank.in for 500 Posts - Check More Details Here

UCO Bank Apprentice Apply Online 2025: UCO Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of 500 Apprentices for the Apprenticeship programme under the Apprentices Act, 1961. This Apprenticeship programme is offered across all the states in India. Candidates are required to fill the application form from a single state only. The candidates will first have to register on the NATS portal and apply for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme. The registration window will remain open between 21 October to 31 October 2025. Candidates who apply for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme will have to appear for the online entrance examination which will be conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) on 09 November 2025.

UCO Bank Apprentice 2025 Overview

The UCO Bank has opened the application window to invite eligible candidates to apply for the Apprenticeship programme across the states in India. The candidates can apply through www.uco.bank.in or bfsissc.com. Check the details below: