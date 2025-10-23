UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at ucobank.in for 500 Posts - Check More Details Here

UCO Bank Apprentice Apply Online 2025: UCO Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of 500 Apprentices for the Apprenticeship programme under the Apprentices Act, 1961. This Apprenticeship programme is offered across all the states in India. Candidates are required to fill the application form from a single state only. The candidates will first have to register on the NATS portal and apply for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme. The registration window will remain open between 21 October to 31 October 2025. Candidates who apply for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme will have to appear for the online entrance examination which will be conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) on 09 November 2025.
UCO Bank Apprentice 2025 Overview
The UCO Bank has opened the application window to invite eligible candidates to apply for the Apprenticeship programme across the states in India. The candidates can apply through www.uco.bank.in or bfsissc.com. Check the details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
UCO Bank
|
Vacancy
|
500 Apprentices
|
Notification Released
|
21 October 2025
|
Application Start
|
21 October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
31 October 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Purpose
|
Engagement as apprentices (under Apprentices Act) in various bank branches
Steps to Apply for UCO Bank Apprentice 2025
Candidates who are eligible to apply for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme can follow the simp;le steps provided below to register themselves:
-
Candidates have to register on the NATS portal for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme.
-
Visit the official website of BFSI at www.bfsissc.com.
-
On the homepage, in the Career Opportunities section, click on the Apprenticeship Opportunities→UCO Bank.
-
Click on the “UCO Bank Apprenticeship Program FY 2025-2026”. The detailed notification PDF will be opened.
-
Follow the instructions provided in the notification to apply for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme.
UCO Bank Apprentice 2025 Apply Link
Candidates who wish to apply for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme can access the direct link given below to register themselves for the programme.
Direct Link to Apply for the UCO Bank Apprentice 2025
UCO Bank Apprentice 2025 Application Fee
The candidates have to pay the application fee once they have done registration for the UCO Bank apprenticeship programme for the online entrance examination. Application once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be adjusted against any other engagement process.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹ 800+GST
|
PwBD
|
₹ 400+ GST
|
SC / ST
|
NIL
