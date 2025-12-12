EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Model Sample Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

By Simran Akhouri
Dec 12, 2025, 11:48 IST

Class 12 Economics Model Paper Haryana Board 2026: Boost your HBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2026 score by practicing with the latest HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026. Designed per the updated HBSE pattern and syllabus, it clarifies important topics, question formats, and marking schemes. Download the FREE PDF of the HBSE Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026 here, along with exam tips and strategies for high marks in all subjects, from macroeconomics to data interpretation.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Economics Model Paper 2026: - Preparing for the HBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2026? The best way to boost your score and strengthen exam readiness is by practicing with the latest HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026. These model papers are designed according to the updated HBSE exam pattern and latest syllabus, helping students understand important topics, question formats, and marking schemes.

In this article, you can download the FREE PDF of the HBSE Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026, along with key benefits, exam tips, and preparation strategies to score high in your board exams. Whether you’re revising macroeconomics, Indian economic development, or data interpretation, this model paper is a perfect resource to enhance your performance.

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Economics Model Paper 2026 – Overview Table

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE)

Class

Class 12

Subject

Economics

Academic Year

2025–2026

Exam Type

Board Examination

Model Paper Format

MCQs, Short Answers, Long Answers

Total Marks

80 (Theory) + 20 (Practical)

Time Duration

3 Hours

Syllabus Coverage

Based on updated HBSE Class 12 Economics syllabus

Purpose of Model Paper

Understanding exam pattern, improving speed & accuracy

Availability

PDF format (official & practice sets)

Difficulty Level

Moderate to High

HBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper PDF Download

Students preparing for the Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 -26 can use the sample paper given below for practice. With this sample paper, students can prepare effectively for the exam preparation.

General Instructions: 

i) The question paper has two parts; In Part A (Micro Economics) and Part B (Macro Economics) 

(ii) All questions are compulsory 

(iii) Marks prescribed for each question are given against it 

(iv) Question numbers 1 to 10 and 18 to 27 are objective questions. Each question carries one mark. Answer these questions as per instructions. 

(v) Question numbers 11 to 12 and 28 to 29 are very short answer type questions in which each question carries 3 marks and the answer to each should generally not exceed 30 words. 

(vi) Question numbers 13 to 15 and 30 to 32 are short answer questions in which each question carries 4 marks. Answers to each should normally not exceed 60 words. 

(vii) Question numbers 16 to 17 and 33 to 34 are long answer questions in which each question carries 6 marks. The answer to each should generally not exceed 130 words. 

(viii) Internal relaxation is available in some questions. You have to attempt only one of these questions 

(ix) Word limit does not apply to questions containing numerical and graphical  

(Part A)

  1. The Price Theory is known as : (A) Microeconomics (B) Macroeconomics (C) Price control (D) Price Equilibrium

  2. In Perfect Competition market firm demand curve is- (A) + VE (B) - VE (C) Parallel to OX Axis (D) Parallel to OY Axis 

  3. Opportunity cost is meant by:- (A) cost of alternative use (B) Actual cost (C) total cost (D) None of these 

  4. In perfect competition a firm is in a state of equilibrium when: (A) MC= Zero (B) MC=TR (C) MC=MR (D) AC=AR

  5. (A) MC = TC-TVC (B) MC=TFC+TVC (C) MC = TCN+1-TCN (D) TFC=AFC/Q Select the correct formula: (A) MC=TC-TVC (B) MC=TFC+TVC (C) MC=TCN+1-TCN (D) TFC=AFC/Q

  6. When MP is Zero: (A) TP= Zero (B) TP= +ive (C) TP= -ive (D) TP= maximum

  7. AR curve is also known as ______________.(Demand curve/ Supply curve)

  8. Support price is determined by the government..... the equilibrium price. (below/above)

  9. Read the following statement- Assertion (A) and Reason (R) . Choose one of the correct alternatives given below . (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) (C) Assertion (A) is true , but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false , but Reason (R) is true.

  10. Assertion (A) : The average fixed cost curve is U shaped. Reason (R) : AFC=TFC/Q

For complete set of questions, students can check the link given her for HBSE Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026 and solve paper for better preparation.

HBSE Class 12 Economics  Marking Scheme

The HBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.

HBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme PDF Download

HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025 26 Economics

The HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.

HBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?

  1. Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.

  2. On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”. 

  3. Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”. 

  4. From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Economics, Economics).

  5. Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.

  6. Save/print it for offline practice.

How to Prepare for Class 12th Economics Exam

S.No.

Preparation Tip

Description

1

Know the Updated Syllabus

Understand the latest HBSE Economics 2026 syllabus and exam pattern before starting preparation.

2

Focus on High-Weightage Chapters

Prioritize important chapters like National Income, Money & Banking, Government Budget, and Economic Reforms.

3

Make Short & Clear Notes

Create concise notes, definitions, flowcharts, and formula lists for quick revision.

4

Practice Model & Previous Papers

Solve HBSE model papers, sample papers, and past year papers to improve speed and accuracy.

5

Practice Graphs & Numericals

Regularly practice economic diagrams, curves, and national income numericals for better scoring.

6

Improve Answer Writing

Write structured, point-wise answers with headings, examples, and neat diagrams.

7

Revise Regularly

Consistent revision helps retain key economic concepts and terms for the exam.

8

Stay Updated with Current Events

Relate economic concepts with real-life examples like inflation, GDP, or government policies.

9

Manage Study Time

Follow a balanced study schedule for theory, numericals, and revision daily.

10

Stay Calm During Exam

Read the paper carefully, plan your attempt strategy, and maintain neat handwriting.

Also Check - 

Haryana Board Class 12 Model Paper With Solution 2025-26

