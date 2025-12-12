HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Model Sample Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

General Instructions: i) The question paper has two parts; In Part A (Micro Economics) and Part B (Macro Economics) (ii) All questions are compulsory (iii) Marks prescribed for each question are given against it (iv) Question numbers 1 to 10 and 18 to 27 are objective questions. Each question carries one mark. Answer these questions as per instructions. (v) Question numbers 11 to 12 and 28 to 29 are very short answer type questions in which each question carries 3 marks and the answer to each should generally not exceed 30 words. (vi) Question numbers 13 to 15 and 30 to 32 are short answer questions in which each question carries 4 marks. Answers to each should normally not exceed 60 words. (vii) Question numbers 16 to 17 and 33 to 34 are long answer questions in which each question carries 6 marks. The answer to each should generally not exceed 130 words. (viii) Internal relaxation is available in some questions. You have to attempt only one of these questions (ix) Word limit does not apply to questions containing numerical and graphical (Part A) The Price Theory is known as : (A) Microeconomics (B) Macroeconomics (C) Price control (D) Price Equilibrium In Perfect Competition market firm demand curve is- (A) + VE (B) - VE (C) Parallel to OX Axis (D) Parallel to OY Axis Opportunity cost is meant by:- (A) cost of alternative use (B) Actual cost (C) total cost (D) None of these In perfect competition a firm is in a state of equilibrium when: (A) MC= Zero (B) MC=TR (C) MC=MR (D) AC=AR (A) MC = TC-TVC (B) MC=TFC+TVC (C) MC = TCN+1-TCN (D) TFC=AFC/Q Select the correct formula: (A) MC=TC-TVC (B) MC=TFC+TVC (C) MC=TCN+1-TCN (D) TFC=AFC/Q When MP is Zero: (A) TP= Zero (B) TP= +ive (C) TP= -ive (D) TP= maximum AR curve is also known as ______________.(Demand curve/ Supply curve) Support price is determined by the government..... the equilibrium price. (below/above) Read the following statement- Assertion (A) and Reason (R) . Choose one of the correct alternatives given below . (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A) (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A) (C) Assertion (A) is true , but Reason (R) is false. (D) Assertion (A) is false , but Reason (R) is true. Assertion (A) : The average fixed cost curve is U shaped. Reason (R) : AFC=TFC/Q