HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Model Sample Paper 2026: Download FREE PDF

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Economics Model Paper 2026: - Preparing for the HBSE Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2026? The best way to boost your score and strengthen exam readiness is by practicing with the latest HBSE Haryana Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026. These model papers are designed according to the updated HBSE exam pattern and latest syllabus, helping students understand important topics, question formats, and marking schemes.
In this article, you can download the FREE PDF of the HBSE Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026, along with key benefits, exam tips, and preparation strategies to score high in your board exams. Whether you’re revising macroeconomics, Indian economic development, or data interpretation, this model paper is a perfect resource to enhance your performance.
BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th Economics Model Paper 2026 – Overview Table
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE)
|
Class
|
Class 12
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Exam Type
|
Board Examination
|
Model Paper Format
|
MCQs, Short Answers, Long Answers
|
Total Marks
|
80 (Theory) + 20 (Practical)
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Syllabus Coverage
|
Based on updated HBSE Class 12 Economics syllabus
|
Purpose of Model Paper
|
Understanding exam pattern, improving speed & accuracy
|
Availability
|
PDF format (official & practice sets)
|
Difficulty Level
|
Moderate to High
HBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper PDF Download
Students preparing for the Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 -26 can use the sample paper given below for practice. With this sample paper, students can prepare effectively for the exam preparation.
|
General Instructions:
i) The question paper has two parts; In Part A (Micro Economics) and Part B (Macro Economics)
(ii) All questions are compulsory
(iii) Marks prescribed for each question are given against it
(iv) Question numbers 1 to 10 and 18 to 27 are objective questions. Each question carries one mark. Answer these questions as per instructions.
(v) Question numbers 11 to 12 and 28 to 29 are very short answer type questions in which each question carries 3 marks and the answer to each should generally not exceed 30 words.
(vi) Question numbers 13 to 15 and 30 to 32 are short answer questions in which each question carries 4 marks. Answers to each should normally not exceed 60 words.
(vii) Question numbers 16 to 17 and 33 to 34 are long answer questions in which each question carries 6 marks. The answer to each should generally not exceed 130 words.
(viii) Internal relaxation is available in some questions. You have to attempt only one of these questions
(ix) Word limit does not apply to questions containing numerical and graphical
(Part A)
For complete set of questions, students can check the link given her for HBSE Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026 and solve paper for better preparation.
HBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme
The HBSE Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme 2025-26 helps students understand how marks are distributed across theory and practical exams. It provides clarity on question-wise weightage, chapter-wise marks, and answer presentation guidelines. Knowing the marking scheme enables students to plan their preparation effectively and score higher in the board exam.
HBSE Syllabus Class 12 2025 26 Economics
The HBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 outlines all the essential chapters, practical work, and assessment patterns prescribed by the Haryana Board. Understanding the updated syllabus helps students focus on important topics and prepare strategically for the board exam.
How to Download HBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2025-26?
-
Go to the official website: bseh.org.in — the HBSE official site.
-
On the homepage look for a link or section labelled something like “Model Papers / Sample Papers”, “Question Paper Design & Syllabus”, or “Old Question Paper / Sample Paper”.
-
Click on the link for Class 12 / Senior Secondary / Sr. Secondary sample or model papers. For example, a PDF is listed for “Class : 12th (Sr. Secondary) Code No. 1201 Series : HB/Sample paper-2024-2025”.
-
From the list of subjects, select the subject you want (e.g., English Core, Economics, Economics).
-
Download the PDF file for the sample paper. If available, also download the marking scheme / step-wise answers.
-
Save/print it for offline practice.
How to Prepare for Class 12th Economics Exam
|
S.No.
|
Preparation Tip
|
Description
|
1
|
Know the Updated Syllabus
|
Understand the latest HBSE Economics 2026 syllabus and exam pattern before starting preparation.
|
2
|
Focus on High-Weightage Chapters
|
Prioritize important chapters like National Income, Money & Banking, Government Budget, and Economic Reforms.
|
3
|
Make Short & Clear Notes
|
Create concise notes, definitions, flowcharts, and formula lists for quick revision.
|
4
|
Practice Model & Previous Papers
|
Solve HBSE model papers, sample papers, and past year papers to improve speed and accuracy.
|
5
|
Practice Graphs & Numericals
|
Regularly practice economic diagrams, curves, and national income numericals for better scoring.
|
6
|
Improve Answer Writing
|
Write structured, point-wise answers with headings, examples, and neat diagrams.
|
7
|
Revise Regularly
|
Consistent revision helps retain key economic concepts and terms for the exam.
|
8
|
Stay Updated with Current Events
|
Relate economic concepts with real-life examples like inflation, GDP, or government policies.
|
9
|
Manage Study Time
|
Follow a balanced study schedule for theory, numericals, and revision daily.
|
10
|
Stay Calm During Exam
|
Read the paper carefully, plan your attempt strategy, and maintain neat handwriting.
