Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Check Official Notification PDF and Eligibility Criteria

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: The Nainital Bank Limited (NBL) has released the notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 185 vacancies of Customer Service Associates (CSA), Probationary Officers (PO) in Scale-I, and various Specialist Officers (SO) in Scale-I and Scale-II. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, nainitalbank.bank.in, between December 12, 2025 and January 1, 2026. The notification for the Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 consists of multiple roles across clerical and officer cadres. Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must download the official PDF to check specific eligibility criteria and application fee details for their preferred post. Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 The Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 notification has been officially released on December 11, 2025, containing 185 vacancies for various posts, including Customer Service Associates (CSA), Probationary Officers (PO) in Scale-I, and various Specialist Officers (SO) in Scale-I and Scale-II. The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 18, 2026.

Nainital Bank Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the Nainital Bank Notification 2025 which contains the details regarding age limits, educational qualifications, the detailed syllabus, and the application process. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 official PDF notification. Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Overview Candidates interested in working with Nainital Bank can apply online between December 12, 2025 and January 1, 2026 by visiting the official website, nainitalbank.bank.in. Check the table below for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Particulars Details Organization The Nainital Bank Limited (NBL) Post Names Customer Service Associate (CSA/Clerk), Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officers (SO) Number opf Vacancies 185 Posts Application Mode Online Notification Release Date 11th December 2025 Online Exam Date 18th January 2026 (Tentative) Selection Process Online Written Exam, Interview Official Website www.nainitalbank.co.in

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Postwise Vacancy Distribution The Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025 has officially released a total of 185 vacancies for posts of Customer Service Associates (CSA/Clerk), Probationary Officers (PO), and Specialist Officers (SO). Check the table below for post-wise vacancy distribution Post Vacancies Customer Service Associate (CSA) 71 Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I 40 Risk Officer in Grade/Scale-I 3 Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-I 3 Information Technology (IT) Officer in Grade/Scale-I 15 Law Officer in Grade/Scale-I 2 Credit Officer in Grade/Scale-I 10 Agricultural Field Officer in Grade/Scale-I 10 HR Officer in Grade/Scale-I 4 Manager-Information Technology (IT) in Grade/Scale-II 15 Manager- Risk in Grade/Scale-II 2 Manager-Chartered Accountant (CA) in Grade/Scale-II 5 Manager-Law in Grade/Scale-II 2 Manager-Security Officer in Grade/Scale-II 3 Total 185

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must read all the eligibility criteria, such as age limit and educational qualification, with a fixed cutoff date mentioned in the notification

Age Limit (as on November 30, 2025) For the Customer Service Associate (CSA/Clerk) and Probationary Officer (PO) Scale-I posts, the general age limit of the candidate must be between 21 years (Minimum) and 32 years (Maximum). Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWBD) as per Government of India norms. For Scale-II Managerial posts, the age of the candidate must be between 25 and 35 or 40 years Educational Qualification Customer Service Associate (CSA/Clerk) & Probationary Officer (PO): Candidates must possess a Graduation or Post-Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institute with a minimum aggregate of 50% to 55% marks. Proficiency in computer knowledge and familiarity with the Hindi and English languages are highly desirable.