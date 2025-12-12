School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Indian railway’s top priority of its passengers is safety and security, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnav
BJP Calls Congress Sinking Ship & Their Former Leaders Proved It
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviews preparedness for upcoming winter fog operations
BJP MP Anurag Thakur submits written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker on e-cigarette use by TMC MP
MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh holds talks with Kenya’s Environment Minister Deborah Barasa for 7th UN Environment Assembly
Government says it is ready to discuss issue of air pollution in Lok Sabha
UPSC ensures PWBD candidates receive examination centre of their choice
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says crop production rises 44 per cent in last ten years
India and Vietnam discuss promotion and preservation of living heritage
Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda says India’s TB incidence has fallen 21 per cent since 2015
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin says he intends to step down after February election
Austria passes law banning headscarves in schools for girls under 14
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes east coast of Aomori Prefecture, Japan
US to deny tourist visas for individuals seeking to give birth in the country for citizenship
India and Liberia sign MoU on pharmacopoeia to promote shared quality standards
Nepal Cabinet Approves Implementation of 10-Point Agreement with Gen Z Representatives
PM Modi & President Trump reiterate commitment
Bangladesh to Hold 13th National Parliamentary Election on 12 February
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 begins in Dubai
South Africa defeats India by 51 runs in second T20 at Chandigarh
PM Modi congratulates India’s Hockey Team for securing Bronze at the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup
Elite National Boxing Championships rescheduled due to pollution control measures
Ashalata Devi nominated for AFC Women’s Asian Cup all-time Dream XI
Germany defeat Spain in shoot-out to win Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup
India to face South Africa in second T20 at New Chandigarh today
India win first bronze at 2025 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
Sensex & Nifty Close Higher After RBI Rate Cut
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
Bihar govt to establish two vernacular academies for Prakrit and Pali to preserve ancient languages
BITSAT 2026 Registration: BITS Pilani announces new exam dates, official website
RBI Summer Internship 2026: Apply by December 15; apply online at opportunities.rbi.org.in
Bihar DElEd Admission 2026: BSEB issues notification for 2026-28 session at bsebdeled.com; apply by Dec 24
UPSC Notification 2026: Apply for 451 CDS, 394 NDA vacancies; last date Dec 30
JEE Main 2026: Final 2-months blueprint for board exam students & droppers
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration form, login process, official link, questions to PM & key details
Thought of the Day
Thought: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."
Meaning: This idea is about overcoming procrastination. Often, we wait until we feel perfectly ready or qualified before beginning a difficult task (like studying a new topic or starting a healthy habit). The quote reminds us that greatness isn't a requirement to begin; the act of beginning is the only way to achieve greatness. Take that first step today, no matter how small or imperfect it feels.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
