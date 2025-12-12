CBSE Class 12 Biology Pre Board Sample Paper 2025-26 with Solutions: Download PDF

Question Number Questions Marks

Questions 1 to 12 are multiple-choice questions. Each question has only one correct option. Select and write the correct option along with its answer.

1 Which of the following statement/s are correct example/s of the degenerate feature of the genetic code? P. UAA and UAG act as terminator codons. Q. CUA codes for leucine in bacteria as well as humans. R. Valine is coded for by GUU and GUC.1 A. only Q B. only R C. only P and Q D. only P and R 1

2 Which cellular process is shown below? A. DNA Replication B. Translation - Initiation C. Translation - Elongation D. Translation – Termination 1

3 Ginkgo biloba is also known as a living fossil as it has changed very little over time. It is resistant to disease and pests, is tolerant of a wide range of environmental conditions and is the last-standing member of its botanical family. The above is an example of which of the following phenomena? A. speciation B. fossilization C. adaptive radiation D. survival of the fittest 1

4 In a science fiction movie, scientists find fossilised pollen grains of Archaefructus and use them to fertilise a modern genus of Archaefructus. Nitya thinks that these pollen grains can be found under polar ice sheets where the temperature is around -40°C. Is she correct and why? A. Yes, because -40°C is enough to keep pollen grains viable. B. No, because the pollen grains will get wet and won't function. C. Yes, because pollen grains are viable at any temperature for several years. D. No, because pollen grains need to be stored at much lower temperatures to be viable. 1

5 As a part of increasing immunity against COVID-19, a small part of the virus is administered to people as a vaccine. Which of the following types of immunity is the above an example of? A. Naturally acquired active immunity B. Artificially acquired active immunity C. Naturally acquired passive immunity D. Artificially acquired passive immunity 1

6 Which of the following methods of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) can be a more viable process of pregnancy in a woman after menopause? A. Gamete intra fallopian transfer B. Zygote intra fallopian transfer C. Artificial insemination D. Pregnancy is not possible after menopause 1

7 Which one of the following is an incorrect statement with regard to pedigree analysis? A. It verifies that DNA is the carrier of genetic information. B. It helps to understand whether the trait depicted in the chart is dominant or recessive. C. It confirms that the trait is linked to one of the autosome. D. It helps to trace the inheritance of a specific trait. 1

8 Some events of pregnancy in humans are written below in a sequence. (i) complete development of foetus (ii) uterine contraction (iii) dilation of cervix (iv) delivery of the baby (v) lactation Between which of the following events does the shedding of the placenta happen? A. (i) and (ii) B. (ii) and (iii) C. (iii) and (iv) D. (iv) and (v) 1

9 Industrial production of which of these products can be negatively affected by the presence of Saccharomyces cerevisiae? A. Beer B. Wine C. Fruit juice D. Wheat bread 1

10 Transgenic mice are being developed to replace the use of monkeys for laboratory testing of vaccines or drugs meant for humans. Which of the following is/are POSSIBLE reasons for this move? P) Mice and humans have similar physiology. Q) The reproduction rate is faster in mice. A. only P B. only Q C. both P and Q D. neither P nor Q 1

11 In mice, brown fur is dominant and white fur is recessive. A biologist crossed abrown fur male with a white fur female and obtained two brown fur and twowhite fur offspring. Which of the following statements is MOST likely to be true? A. Both parents are heterozygous. B. Only the male parent is homozygous. C. Only the male parent is heterozygous. D. Only the female parent is heterozygous. 1

12 The main reason for the presence of both a leading and a lagging strand during DNA replication is, A. DNA polymerase can read only in the direction of 3' to 5' B.DNA polymerase can only synthesize one strand at a time C. Only one strand is available to be read at any given time D. There are not enough RNA primers to have both strands be synthesized simultaneously 1

Questions No. 13 to 16 contain two statements — Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Answer each question by selecting the most appropriate option from the choices given below. A. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. B. Both A and R are true and R is not the correct explanation of A. C. A is true but R is false. D. A is False but R is true.

13 Assertion (A): The liver is the highest affected organ by the consumption of alcohol as compared to the other organs. Reason (R): Alcohol received by the liver gets chemically reduced to produce alkanes, which are very harmful.

14 Assertion (A): Transposons cause insertional mutations that can be treated using gene silencing. Reason (R): Transposons are mobile genetic elements that self-replicate via an RNA intermediate.

15 Assertion (A): Genetic makeup serves as the primary factor in shaping the phenotype of a species and not vice versa. Reason (R): Adaptation involves the phenotype's interaction with the environment, leading to changes in genetic makeup over generations.

16 Assertion (A): Endosperm in a flowering plant is formed before the formation of the embryo. Reason (R): The endosperm provides food to the developing embryo.

SECTION-B

17 The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Act, 2017 dictates that a pregnancy may be terminated on certain considered grounds within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy on the opinion of one registered medical practitioner. If the pregnancy has lasted more than 12 weeks, but fewer than 24 weeks, two registered medical practitioners must be of the opinion, formed in good faith, that the required ground exist. [Note: Grounds refer to circumstances or conditions.] Describe two grounds under which medical termination of pregnancy is permitted. OR Write down two ways by which an adult human can contract the HIV. 2

18 Can you think of a situation where we deliberately want to make a species extinct? How would you justify it? OR With the help of two examples, enumerate defence mechanisms evolved by prey species to lessen the impact of predation. 2

19 State two ways in which sex determination in humans is different from that in honeybees. 2

20 Why it is essential to have selectable marker in a cloning vector? Cloning vector should ideally have one recognition site for the commonly used endonuclease. Justify. 2

21 What happens when: (a) A newborn is not breastfed. (b) A tumour cell enters the bloodstream. OR Mark the following statements as TRUE or FALSE, and support your answer with a reason. (i) Vector-borne diseases are caused only by protozoans. (ii) All infectious diseases caused by bacteria spread through air. 2

SECTION-C

22 A scientific group aims to compare the quality of water from various water bodies. They collected samples from 3 water bodies and calculated their BOD amongst other parameters and tabulated them as follows. (a) Arrange the sample names with respect to their level of pollution (highest to lowest). (b) Explain how BOD can indicate the level of pollution in water and hence the water quality. 3

23 State ONE characteristic of a pollen grain that can help students identify: (a) a water-pollinated pollen grain (b) an animal-pollinated pollen grain. (c) a wind -pollinated pollen grain. OR Draw a neat and labelled diagram of the female gametophyte in a flowering plant. The filiform apparatus at the micropylar end forms an important part of the embryo sac. What is the importance of the filiform apparatus? 3

24 With the help of experiments done by various scientists over 40 years, it was finally concluded that DNA is the genetic material. (a) Before DNA, which molecule was considered to be the genetic material? (b) What was concluded from Griffith's experiments using S and R strains of mice? (c) Briefly describe an experiment that led to the conclusion that DNA is the genetic material. 3

25 X is the first restriction enzyme isolated from strain H of Bacillus amyloliquefaciens. This enzyme cuts between two guanine bases of the following palindromic sequence: 5’-G G A T C C-3’ 3’-C C T A G G-5’ (a) Name the restriction enzyme X. Explain how you arrived at this name. (b) Draw the DNA fragments produced due to the action of enzyme X on the palindromic sequence shown above. OR Why must a cell be made competent in biotechnology experiments. Explain two methods by which a host cell is made competent to take the foreign DNA. 3

26 Sudha cracked open a coconut and found the following content as shown in the image below: (a) Identify the parts of the seed labelled P and Q. (b) What is most likely to have happened to the coconut water? (c) What is the ploidy of the coconut water that we drink from the tender coconut? Justify. 3

27 In 1953, Stanley Miller performed an experiment that may explain what occurred on primitive Earth billions of years ago. His experiment was based on a hypothesis that stated life could have originated from basic molecules present on the early Earth. a- Label ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ b- What is the role of ‘A’ c- What was the conclusion made by Miller after this experiment? OR A. Explain the type of evolution that has resulted in the development of structures like the wings of butterflies and birds. B. Identify the examples of homologous and analogous structures from the following, also give reason for it: (i) Thorns in Bougainvillea and tendrils of Cucurbita. (ii) Vertebrate hearts 3

28 a. Represent diagrammatically the age -pyramid for human population of India of present day. b. How does an age -pyramid for human population at a given point of time helps the policy – makers in planning for future? OR Differentiate between the following: (one difference for each with example) Mutualism and competition Commensalism and amensalism 3

SECTION D (CASE BASED QUESTIONS)

29 Two patients - X and Y, who had recently consumed drugs, were brought to a rehabilitation centre. While it is established that each of them consumed either morphine or cocaine, their specific drug consumption remained undisclosed. During the mandatory tests, X exhibited heightened alertness with bouts of hallucinations while Y appeared drowsy. Further, the resting heart rate of X was high and that of Y was slower than normal. (a) Based on these observations, identify the drug that each patient is likely to have consumed. (b) Which category of drugs does each drug identified in (a) belong to? (c) Mention any TWO ways in which society's overall well-being is likely to get affected by the misuse of such drugs. 4