The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will announce the Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 on its official website, www.slprbassam.in. The Assam Police Constable recruitment process includes multiple stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written exam, NCC, and Viva Voice (Interview). The cut off marks indicate the minimum score candidates must achieve to move forward to the next stage of selection. Candidates can check the Assam Police Constable previous year cut off to analyse the trends to plan the preparation effectively. Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 The Assam Police Recruitment 2026 notification was released on 6th December 2025 at the official website www.slprbassam.in for 1715 Constable vacancies. The SLPRB Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 will be announced based on gender, district, and category of candidates.

The cut off marks are determined by the board considering factors such as exam difficulty, candidate performance, total vacancies, and the number of applicants. These marks represent the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Also Check: Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026

Assam Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off We have provided the Assam Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to help candidates analyse the expected cut-off for this year. Understanding the previous year's cut-off is important for all aspirants preparing for the upcoming Assam Police Constable Exam, as it shows the difficulty level of the exam, competition trends, and the overall qualifying pattern. Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Written Exam)

The Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written examination has been released along with the Assam Police Constable Result 2025 on 1st May 2025. The cut-off list is available in a downloadable PDF format on the official website. Candidates can check the PDF using the link below to know the district-wise, category-wise, and post-wise cut-off marks. District-Wise Cut Off Marks – Constable (AB) [CWT] Below is the complete district-wise cut-off for the Assam Police Constable (AB) Written Test. The table includes cut-off marks for UR, SC, ST(P), ST(H), OBC/MOBC, Tea Tribes & Adivasi, and Home Guards/VDP categories. These marks represent the minimum qualifying scores required to clear the written exam. Dist. UR (M) UR (F) SC (M) SC (F) ST(P) (M) ST(P) (F) ST(H) (M) ST(H) (F) OBC/MOBC (M) OBC/MOBC (F) OBC (Tea Tribes & Adivasi) Home Guards/VDP PD01 – Bajali 117.67 111.00 115.45 – 112.53 – – – 114.37 108.13 – – PD02 – Baksa 118.95 108.75 116.70 – 117.17 – – – 114.73 106.25 114.73 – PD03 – Barpeta 115.85 106.63 111.18 103.83 107.85 97.30 – – 110.95 98.60 – 112.23 PD04 – Biswanath 120.90 112.80 115.63 – 119.40 – 114.70 – 116.70 106.13 115.93 – PD05 – Bongaigaon 116.27 110.45 115.27 – 110.45 – 104.18 – 112.65 105.63 107.98 112.50 PD06 – Cachar 114.53 104.00 112.95 101.80 104.75 91.82 103.48 78.83 110.35 99.95 113.05 113.83 PD07 – Charaideo 119.93 111.60 114.10 – 115.38 – 111.40 – 117.87 110.15 117.15 – PD08 – Chirang 118.17 105.88 115.70 – 115.83 – – – 114.20 103.75 112.82 – PD09 – Darrang 120.03 114.15 117.42 – 112.50 108.20 – – 115.83 110.05 118.00 119.63 PD10 – Dhemaji 120.00 115.40 117.10 – 119.33 – – – 115.63 110.10 115.40 117.20 PD11 – Dhubri 116.93 101.90 112.85 92.20 107.23 96.48 84.52 – 113.60 97.68 107.50 115.10 PD12 – Dibrugarh 118.90 113.45 116.07 105.20 117.05 109.70 114.70 – 116.70 108.58 115.15 116.57 PD13 – Dima Hasao 110.15 102.83 105.92 – 106.40 – 109.07 – 103.07 – – – PD14 – Goalpara 116.60 110.00 113.63 99.48 115.37 109.55 – – 111.65 101.38 75.83 112.43 PD15 – Golaghat 118.30 114.30 114.20 109.75 116.70 112.40 106.33 – 114.40 110.30 114.40 111.20 PD16 – Hailakandi 114.80 99.67 111.30 – 85.50 – 107.83 – 110.82 91.50 110.82 – PD17 – Hojai 116.47 108.38 115.55 – 113.70 104.50 110.17 – 111.98 106.83 111.98 108.18 PD18 – Jorhat 119.03 111.55 116.80 – 116.67 111.40 92.13 – 115.95 108.55 112.50 116.93 PD19 – Kamrup 115.95 109.10 114.53 105.25 113.80 105.38 93.43 – 111.90 104.50 – 112.43 PD20 – Kamrup Metro 114.12 106.10 110.07 102.10 112.00 104.30 111.70 – 109.13 99.58 95.80 101.27

Dist. UR (M) UR (F) SC (M) SC (F) ST(P) (M) ST(P) (F) ST(H) (M) ST(H) (F) OBC/MOBC (M) OBC/MOBC (F) OBC (Tea Tribes & Adivasi) Home Guards/VDP PD21 – Karbi Anglong 113.65 107.40 110.85 – 111.23 – 112.47 – 110.22 99.90 109.00 – PD22 – Karimganj 115.08 106.50 113.90 103.37 102.45 98.03 108.70 – 109.50 99.00 109.50 110.85 PD23 – Kokrajhar 115.53 107.05 111.47 – 114.07 104.75 – – 111.67 105.40 81.55 113.43 PD24 – Lakhimpur 119.50 111.30 116.97 100.82 118.33 110.20 94.68 – 114.73 108.20 114.73 116.80 PD25 – Majuli 121.00 112.80 119.60 – 120.03 – – – 116.90 – – – PD26 – Morigaon 117.37 111.00 114.87 – 115.35 110.80 115.43 – 112.87 106.25 112.87 114.65 PD27 – Nagaon 115.72 111.15 112.90 103.25 113.23 110.10 112.28 107.10 112.60 107.03 112.60 112.80 PD28 – Nalbari 117.77 107.63 116.60 – 113.95 106.08 – – 112.55 104.88 – 111.35 PD29 – Sivasagar 119.15 112.60 116.33 – 117.50 – 104.67 – 117.50 111.30 117.50 116.83 PD30 – Sonitpur 116.30 108.62 114.20 104.25 113.10 103.37 110.10 – 113.60 105.88 113.60 113.42 PD31 – South Salmara 116.63 93.65 107.10 – 95.58 – – – 102.30 70.20 – – PD32 – Tinsukia 119.47 113.35 113.47 108.58 117.58 111.70 103.47 – 117.55 111.50 117.00 116.90 PD33 – Udalguri 118.97 111.73 112.75 – 117.97 109.55 84.70 – 116.00 107.20 116.00 115.95 PD34 – West Karbi Anglong 112.95 102.93 108.90 – 111.50 – 111.85 – 108.47 97.03 – – PD35 – Tamulpur 119.43 115.90 110.87 – 117.20 – – – 115.67 107.50 115.03 –

How to Check SPLRB Assam Constable Cut Off 2025? Candidates who want to check the SPLRB Assam Constable Cut Off 2025 can easily download the PDF by following these steps: Visit the official website of SPLRB Assam. Look for the notification titled “10/03/2025 new Constable SLPRB/Rec/Const (AB & UB)/617/2023/139” and click on the PET Result section. Find the post candidatesapplied for and click on the Cut Off Marks PDF. The Cut Off PDF will open on your screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. Factors Affecting Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 The Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 is decided after reviewing several key factors. These factors help the recruitment board determine the minimum qualifying marks for candidates. Below are the main points that influence the cut off every year: