Dec 12, 2025

The Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 will be released on the official SLPRB website. Candidates can check district-wise and category-wise Assam Police Constable previous year cut off and understand the factors affecting the cut off. The article also explains how to download the cutoff PDF.

Assam Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off
Assam Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will announce the Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 on its official website, www.slprbassam.in. The Assam Police Constable recruitment process includes multiple stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), written exam, NCC, and Viva Voice (Interview). The cut off marks indicate the minimum score candidates must achieve to move forward to the next stage of selection.

Candidates can check the Assam Police Constable previous year cut off to analyse the trends to plan the preparation effectively.

Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026

The Assam Police Recruitment 2026 notification was released on 6th December 2025 at the official website www.slprbassam.in for 1715 Constable vacancies. The SLPRB Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 will be announced based on gender, district, and category of candidates. 

The cut off marks are determined by the board considering factors such as exam difficulty, candidate performance, total vacancies, and the number of applicants. These marks represent the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process.

Assam Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off

We have provided the Assam Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off to help candidates analyse the expected cut-off for this year. Understanding the previous year’s cut-off is important for all aspirants preparing for the upcoming Assam Police Constable Exam, as it shows the difficulty level of the exam, competition trends, and the overall qualifying pattern.

Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2025 (Written Exam)

The Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for the written examination has been released along with the Assam Police Constable Result 2025 on 1st May 2025. The cut-off list is available in a downloadable PDF format on the official website. Candidates can check the PDF using the link below to know the district-wise, category-wise, and post-wise cut-off marks.

District-Wise Cut Off Marks – Constable (AB) [CWT]

Below is the complete district-wise cut-off for the Assam Police Constable (AB) Written Test. The table includes cut-off marks for UR, SC, ST(P), ST(H), OBC/MOBC, Tea Tribes & Adivasi, and Home Guards/VDP categories. These marks represent the minimum qualifying scores required to clear the written exam.

Dist.

UR (M)

UR (F)

SC (M)

SC (F)

ST(P) (M)

ST(P) (F)

ST(H) (M)

ST(H) (F)

OBC/MOBC (M)

OBC/MOBC (F)

OBC (Tea Tribes & Adivasi)

Home Guards/VDP

PD01 – Bajali

117.67

111.00

115.45

112.53

114.37

108.13

PD02 – Baksa

118.95

108.75

116.70

117.17

114.73

106.25

114.73

PD03 – Barpeta

115.85

106.63

111.18

103.83

107.85

97.30

110.95

98.60

112.23

PD04 – Biswanath

120.90

112.80

115.63

119.40

114.70

116.70

106.13

115.93

PD05 – Bongaigaon

116.27

110.45

115.27

110.45

104.18

112.65

105.63

107.98

112.50

PD06 – Cachar

114.53

104.00

112.95

101.80

104.75

91.82

103.48

78.83

110.35

99.95

113.05

113.83

PD07 – Charaideo

119.93

111.60

114.10

115.38

111.40

117.87

110.15

117.15

PD08 – Chirang

118.17

105.88

115.70

115.83

114.20

103.75

112.82

PD09 – Darrang

120.03

114.15

117.42

112.50

108.20

115.83

110.05

118.00

119.63

PD10 – Dhemaji

120.00

115.40

117.10

119.33

115.63

110.10

115.40

117.20

PD11 – Dhubri

116.93

101.90

112.85

92.20

107.23

96.48

84.52

113.60

97.68

107.50

115.10

PD12 – Dibrugarh

118.90

113.45

116.07

105.20

117.05

109.70

114.70

116.70

108.58

115.15

116.57

PD13 – Dima Hasao

110.15

102.83

105.92

106.40

109.07

103.07

PD14 – Goalpara

116.60

110.00

113.63

99.48

115.37

109.55

111.65

101.38

75.83

112.43

PD15 – Golaghat

118.30

114.30

114.20

109.75

116.70

112.40

106.33

114.40

110.30

114.40

111.20

PD16 – Hailakandi

114.80

99.67

111.30

85.50

107.83

110.82

91.50

110.82

PD17 – Hojai

116.47

108.38

115.55

113.70

104.50

110.17

111.98

106.83

111.98

108.18

PD18 – Jorhat

119.03

111.55

116.80

116.67

111.40

92.13

115.95

108.55

112.50

116.93

PD19 – Kamrup

115.95

109.10

114.53

105.25

113.80

105.38

93.43

111.90

104.50

112.43

PD20 – Kamrup Metro

114.12

106.10

110.07

102.10

112.00

104.30

111.70

109.13

99.58

95.80

101.27

Dist.

UR (M)

UR (F)

SC (M)

SC (F)

ST(P) (M)

ST(P) (F)

ST(H) (M)

ST(H) (F)

OBC/MOBC (M)

OBC/MOBC (F)

OBC (Tea Tribes & Adivasi)

Home Guards/VDP

PD21 – Karbi Anglong

113.65

107.40

110.85

111.23

112.47

110.22

99.90

109.00

PD22 – Karimganj

115.08

106.50

113.90

103.37

102.45

98.03

108.70

109.50

99.00

109.50

110.85

PD23 – Kokrajhar

115.53

107.05

111.47

114.07

104.75

111.67

105.40

81.55

113.43

PD24 – Lakhimpur

119.50

111.30

116.97

100.82

118.33

110.20

94.68

114.73

108.20

114.73

116.80

PD25 – Majuli

121.00

112.80

119.60

120.03

116.90

PD26 – Morigaon

117.37

111.00

114.87

115.35

110.80

115.43

112.87

106.25

112.87

114.65

PD27 – Nagaon

115.72

111.15

112.90

103.25

113.23

110.10

112.28

107.10

112.60

107.03

112.60

112.80

PD28 – Nalbari

117.77

107.63

116.60

113.95

106.08

112.55

104.88

111.35

PD29 – Sivasagar

119.15

112.60

116.33

117.50

104.67

117.50

111.30

117.50

116.83

PD30 – Sonitpur

116.30

108.62

114.20

104.25

113.10

103.37

110.10

113.60

105.88

113.60

113.42

PD31 – South Salmara

116.63

93.65

107.10

95.58

102.30

70.20

PD32 – Tinsukia

119.47

113.35

113.47

108.58

117.58

111.70

103.47

117.55

111.50

117.00

116.90

PD33 – Udalguri

118.97

111.73

112.75

117.97

109.55

84.70

116.00

107.20

116.00

115.95

PD34 – West Karbi Anglong

112.95

102.93

108.90

111.50

111.85

108.47

97.03

PD35 – Tamulpur

119.43

115.90

110.87

117.20

115.67

107.50

115.03

How to Check SPLRB Assam Constable Cut Off 2025?

Candidates who want to check the SPLRB Assam Constable Cut Off 2025 can easily download the PDF by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website of SPLRB Assam.

  2. Look for the notification titled “10/03/2025 new Constable SLPRB/Rec/Const (AB & UB)/617/2023/139” and click on the PET Result section.

  3. Find the post candidatesapplied for and click on the Cut Off Marks PDF.

  4. The Cut Off PDF will open on your screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Factors Affecting Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026

The Assam Police Constable Cut Off 2026 is decided after reviewing several key factors. These factors help the recruitment board determine the minimum qualifying marks for candidates. Below are the main points that influence the cut off every year:

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Number of Vacancies

  • Previous Year Cut Off Trends

  • Total Number of Candidates Appearing

