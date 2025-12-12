EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Do You Possess a Sharp IQ? Then Count the Exact Number of Turtles Within 17 Seconds

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 12, 2025

Test your sharp IQ with this exciting brain teaser challenge! Count the exact number of hidden turtles in just 17 seconds. This brain teaser boosts observation, problem-solving, and analytical skills while offering a fun way to measure your visual intelligence.

Count the Exact Number of Turtles Within 17 Seconds
A brain teaser is a fascinating visual trick that deceives the brain into seeing something different from reality. These illusions occur when the information our eyes send to the brain is misinterpreted, often due to colour, light, patterns, or perspective. There are several types of brain teasers: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Literal illusions create images that differ from their real sources. 

So, do you possess a Sharp IQ? Then, solve this brain teaser within 17 Seconds.

Using Your Sharp IQ, Try To Count the Exact Number of Turtles Within 17 Seconds

how many turtles-que

Source: Pinterest

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the brain teaser? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image serves as a fun visualteaserwithaunique visual element. 

In today’s challenge, there is a scenario of multiple turtles, you are able to see.

But, there is a challenge for you, that some turtles are being hidden among the visible turtles.

The challenge is to count the Exact Number of Turtles. 

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your Vigilant-Eye Vision, try to count the Exact Number of Turtles in this Brain Teaser in 17 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 17 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have counted the Exact Number of Turtles in this Brain Teaser in just 17 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level IQs and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to count the Exact Number of Turtles in this Brain Teaser, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: How Many Turtles are there in this image?

So, are you excited to know how many turtles are in this image? Okay, first look carefully at the image; now count the number of animals looking at the image given below:

how many turtles-sol

So, there are 22 Turtles in this image.

So, now you all know how many turtles are in this image, and by solving this brain teaser as an optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

