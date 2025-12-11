Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Smart Vision do You have? Within 5 Seconds Spot the Hidden Button Among the Colourful Candies

A Brain Teaser is type of puzzles which is designed to stimulates your brain and these types of puzzles often requires creative thinking with logical approach to solve these brain teasers. These puzzles are typically used for the fun, to challenge our brain and these puzzles are only be solved only by using different approach like thinking critically and beyond the images what ever is given to users. So, if you want to some fun time with your friends also using some brainly tricks, then try to solve this Brain Teaser IQ Test. Try This: Only a Spy Eye Can Spot the Hidden Animal in this Motion Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds! Can you Spot the Hidden Button Among the Colourful Candies? Source: brightside In the above image, you all can see a image of many candies. These candies are of so many different colour. Some are in red, blue, yellow, purple with others many colours.

These candies are of same size and shape, only they are differs colourwise. But, in all these candies, there is also one button hidden among these colourfull candies. So, here the challenge is to Spot the Hidden Button Among the Colourful Candies. This Brain Teaser are onlt solved by 1% of the challengers who has previously attended this puzzles. So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 5 seconds Ready… Get…Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time's Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the hidden Button Among the Colourful Candies in 5 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this optical illusion. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the Button Among the Colourful Candies in 5 seconds, they also do not worry. Practice these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased. Solution: Where the Button is hidden among the colourful candies? So, are you excited to know wherethe Button is hidden among the colourful candies? Observe the image very carefully and look at left-down side, near the purple candy. There you can a purple colour button is hidden among the colourful candies. So, now you all know where the Button is hidden among the colourful candies, and by solving this optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.