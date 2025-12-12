LRD Final Result 2025 OUT: Download Gujarat Lokrakshak Final Merit List PDF Released at gprb.gujarat.gov.in

LRD Final Result 2025: The Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat, has released the LRD Final Result 2025 on its official website, lrdgujarat2021.in. The LRD Final Result 2025 was released on December 12, and the candidate who appeared for the Gujarat Police Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruitment cycle 2024-25 can now check their roll number in the final LRD Merit List PDF.
The LRD Result 2025 was released, confirming the final selection of candidates for various posts, including Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, and Jail Sepoy. Candidates who were called for Document Verification round can now check their roll number in the PDF provided below.
LRD Final Result 2025 PDF Download
The Lokrakshak Recruitment Board has released the LRD Final Result 2025 containing the roll number of the Provisional Selected and Non-Selected Candidates List. Along with the result board, it has also released the category-wise cutoff marks. The final PDF contains the names and roll numbers and final cumulative scores of all selected candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the LRD Result 2025 PDF.
LRD Final Result 2025
How to Check the Gujarat LRD Final Result 2025?
Candidates who have attempted the examination can check the result by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, gprb.gujarat.gov.in or lrdgujarat2021.in
- On the homepage click on the tite “LRD Final Result 2025 / Final Merit List & Cut-Off (Advt. No. GPRB/202324/1)”
- Now click on the final selection list pdf
- Portal: Navigate to the official website of the Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) at gprb.gujarat.gov.in or lrdgujarat2021.in.
- Open the downloaded PDF file. Use the Ctrl + F function on your computer or the search function on your mobile device to find your Roll Number
- Download the PDF and take a printout for submission during the final joining process.
Details Mentioned on LRD Merit List PDF
The official LRD Final Merit List 2025 PDF contains important information; before downloading, candidates must cross-check all these details. Check the list below
- Candidate Roll Number
- Application / Confirmation Number
- Candidate’s Name
- Date of Birth and Gender
- Category and Sub-Category (e.g., Ex-Serviceman, Widow)
- Written Examination Marks
- PET/PST Score
- Additional Marks (If applicable - NCC, Sports, RRU/NFSU)
- Final Aggregate Score
- Final Merit Rank
- Selection Cadre (UPC/APC/SRPF/Jail Sepoy)
