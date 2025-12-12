LRD Final Result 2025 OUT: Download Gujarat Lokrakshak Final Merit List PDF Released at gprb.gujarat.gov.in

LRD Final Result 2025: The Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat, has released the LRD Final Result 2025 on its official website, lrdgujarat2021.in. The LRD Final Result 2025 was released on December 12, and the candidate who appeared for the Gujarat Police Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruitment cycle 2024-25 can now check their roll number in the final LRD Merit List PDF.

The LRD Result 2025 was released, confirming the final selection of candidates for various posts, including Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, and Jail Sepoy. Candidates who were called for Document Verification round can now check their roll number in the PDF provided below.

LRD Final Result 2025 PDF Download

The Lokrakshak Recruitment Board has released the LRD Final Result 2025 containing the roll number of the Provisional Selected and Non-Selected Candidates List. Along with the result board, it has also released the category-wise cutoff marks. The final PDF contains the names and roll numbers and final cumulative scores of all selected candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the LRD Result 2025 PDF.