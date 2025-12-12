 TNPSC Group 5A Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Admit Card For Exam On Dec 21

TNPSC Group V Admit Card 2025 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) on its official website. The descriptive type examination for the Group VA Services) against notification No. 16/2025 is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025 across the state. Candidates applied for the posts of Assistant Section Officer and Assistant posts can download the hall ticket through the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.
Candidates can download their hall ticket after providing login credentials to the link given below-
TNPSC Group V Admit Card 2025 Link
TNPSC has activated the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) Admit Card download link on its official website. Candidates will need to enter their login credentials to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
TNPSC Group V Admit Card 2025
TNPSC Group V Admit Card 2025 Overview
The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services) is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the TNPSC.
|Institution
|Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|Post Name
|Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services)
|Exam Date
|December 21, 2025
|Admit card status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://psc.uk.gov.in/
How To Download TNPSC Group 5A Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates can download the Group VA Services after following the steps given below-
- First of all visit to the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on the concerned link flashing on the homepage-Combined Civil Services Examination (Group VA Services).
- Provide the required login credentials to the link.
- You will get the TNPSC Admit Card 2025 in a new window.
- Download and save the same for future reference.
