CG Police Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern, Topics & Weightage

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 9, 2025, 15:40 IST

The Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 covers Elementary Arithmetic, General English, Logical Reasoning, Assam-specific knowledge, and General Knowledge. Understanding the syllabus and exam pattern helps plan preparation efficiently. This article provides detailed topics, subject-wise weightage, and preparation tips to help aspirants.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026
Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Candidates preparing for the Assam Police Constable Exam 2026 must be familiar with the syllabus and the exam pattern. The syllabus covers subjects such as Arithmetic, English, Reasoning, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs. Candidates need to study all the topics in these subjects.

Aspirants can understand the weightage of each section and plan their preparation effectively by referring to the exam pattern and marking scheme. This article provides details about the complete Assam Police Constable syllabus to help prepare effectively for the exam.

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 Overview 

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the notification for 1715 Constable posts under the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Aspirants must prepare for both the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Written Exam. Candidates can check the overview of Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 in the table below”

Conducting Body

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB)

Posts

Constable

Vacancies

1715

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Questions

100

Total Marks

50

Negative Marking

None

Selection Process

Physical Test (PET & PST), Written Test, Oral/Viva-Voce

Official Website

www.slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026

Candidates should know the syllabus for effective preparation for the Assam Police Constable Exam 2026. It helps candidates focus only on important topics, save time, and boost confidence while scoring well. Below is the complete Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 divided by subjects.

Subject

Topics

Elementary Arithmetic

Numbers System

HCF/LCM

Simplification

Ratio and Proportion

Percentage

Average

Profit & Loss

Discounts

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Work

Distance & Time

Speed & Boat Problems

Geometry

Area

Volume

Trigonometry

Partnership

Problems on Ages

Height and Distance

Algebra

Data Interpretation

Allegation & Mixture

General English

Grammar: Clauses, Verbs, Adjectives, Sentence Structure

Vocabulary: Synonyms, Antonyms, One-Word Substitutions, Idioms & Phrases

Spellings

Detecting Errors

Fill in the Blanks

Verbal Comprehension

Passage Reading

Logical Reasoning / Mental Ability

Puzzles

Coding-Decoding

Analogy

Alphabetic Reasoning

Statement & Conclusion

Direction Test

Relationship

Arithmetical & Logical Reasoning

Figural Analysis

Space Visualization

Data Analysis

Problem-Solving Techniques

Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

Assam-Specific Knowledge

History of Assam

Geography of Assam

Polity of Assam

Economy of Assam

Agriculture of Assam

Population of Assam

Art & Culture of Assam

Natural Resources

Latest Government Schemes

Current Socioeconomic Issues

Current Affairs of Assam

General Knowledge & Awareness

Indian History

Indian Geography

Indian Polity

Indian Economy

Science & Technology

Environment

Sports & Games

Awards & Honours

Famous Personalities

Culture & Arts

Indian Constitution

Books & Authors

Computer Knowledge

Current Affairs

Miscellaneous

Assam Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates must understand the Assam Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 for smart preparation. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from subjects like Elementary Arithmetic, General English, Logical Reasoning, and Assam-specific topics. Knowing the question format, marks distribution, and subject-wise weightage helps candidates plan their study strategy effectively.

Check the exam pattern in the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Elementary Arithmetic

20

10

General English

20

10

Logical Reasoning / Mental Ability

20

10

Assam History, Geography, Polity, Economy

20

10

General Knowledge & Awareness

20

10

Total

100

50

Assam Police Constable Selection Process 2026

The selection process for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026 is designed to assess both physical fitness and knowledge. Candidates must clear multiple stages to secure a final appointment. The selection stages are as follows:

  1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Medical Examination

  2. Physical Standard Test (PST) 

  3. Written Test

  4. Oral/Viva-Voce

Also Check: 

Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026

Preparation Tips for Assam Police Constable Exam 2026 

Preparing effectively for the Assam Police Constable Exam 2026 requires a clear strategy, consistent effort, and a good understanding of the syllabus. Follow these tips to enhance the preparation and increase chances of success:

  1. Go through the Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 carefully. Identify important topics and prioritize them in study plan.

  2. Make a timetable that covers all subjects systematically. Allocate more time to topics find difficult.

  3. Improve the reasoning and mental ability by solving puzzles, coding-decoding questions, number series, and similar exercises daily.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News