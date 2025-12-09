Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern, Topics & Weightage

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Candidates preparing for the Assam Police Constable Exam 2026 must be familiar with the syllabus and the exam pattern. The syllabus covers subjects such as Arithmetic, English, Reasoning, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs. Candidates need to study all the topics in these subjects.
Aspirants can understand the weightage of each section and plan their preparation effectively by referring to the exam pattern and marking scheme. This article provides details about the complete Assam Police Constable syllabus to help prepare effectively for the exam.
Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 Overview
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the notification for 1715 Constable posts under the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Aspirants must prepare for both the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Written Exam. Candidates can check the overview of Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 in the table below”
|
Conducting Body
|
State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB)
|
Posts
|
Constable
|
Vacancies
|
1715
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
50
|
Negative Marking
|
None
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Test (PET & PST), Written Test, Oral/Viva-Voce
|
Official Website
|
www.slprbassam.in
Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026
Candidates should know the syllabus for effective preparation for the Assam Police Constable Exam 2026. It helps candidates focus only on important topics, save time, and boost confidence while scoring well. Below is the complete Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 divided by subjects.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
Numbers System
HCF/LCM
Simplification
Ratio and Proportion
Percentage
Average
Profit & Loss
Discounts
Simple & Compound Interest
Time & Work
Distance & Time
Speed & Boat Problems
Geometry
Area
Volume
Trigonometry
Partnership
Problems on Ages
Height and Distance
Algebra
Data Interpretation
Allegation & Mixture
|
General English
|
Grammar: Clauses, Verbs, Adjectives, Sentence Structure
Vocabulary: Synonyms, Antonyms, One-Word Substitutions, Idioms & Phrases
Spellings
Detecting Errors
Fill in the Blanks
Verbal Comprehension
Passage Reading
|
Logical Reasoning / Mental Ability
|
Puzzles
Coding-Decoding
Analogy
Alphabetic Reasoning
Statement & Conclusion
Direction Test
Relationship
Arithmetical & Logical Reasoning
Figural Analysis
Space Visualization
Data Analysis
Problem-Solving Techniques
Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Assam-Specific Knowledge
|
History of Assam
Geography of Assam
Polity of Assam
Economy of Assam
Agriculture of Assam
Population of Assam
Art & Culture of Assam
Natural Resources
Latest Government Schemes
Current Socioeconomic Issues
Current Affairs of Assam
|
General Knowledge & Awareness
|
Indian History
Indian Geography
Indian Polity
Indian Economy
Science & Technology
Environment
Sports & Games
Awards & Honours
Famous Personalities
Culture & Arts
Indian Constitution
Books & Authors
Computer Knowledge
Current Affairs
Miscellaneous
Assam Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates must understand the Assam Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 for smart preparation. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from subjects like Elementary Arithmetic, General English, Logical Reasoning, and Assam-specific topics. Knowing the question format, marks distribution, and subject-wise weightage helps candidates plan their study strategy effectively.
Check the exam pattern in the table below:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
20
|
10
|
General English
|
20
|
10
|
Logical Reasoning / Mental Ability
|
20
|
10
|
Assam History, Geography, Polity, Economy
|
20
|
10
|
General Knowledge & Awareness
|
20
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
50
Assam Police Constable Selection Process 2026
The selection process for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026 is designed to assess both physical fitness and knowledge. Candidates must clear multiple stages to secure a final appointment. The selection stages are as follows:
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Medical Examination
-
Physical Standard Test (PST)
-
Written Test
-
Oral/Viva-Voce
Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026
Preparation Tips for Assam Police Constable Exam 2026
Preparing effectively for the Assam Police Constable Exam 2026 requires a clear strategy, consistent effort, and a good understanding of the syllabus. Follow these tips to enhance the preparation and increase chances of success:
-
Go through the Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 carefully. Identify important topics and prioritize them in study plan.
-
Make a timetable that covers all subjects systematically. Allocate more time to topics find difficult.
-
Improve the reasoning and mental ability by solving puzzles, coding-decoding questions, number series, and similar exercises daily.
