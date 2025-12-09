Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern, Topics & Weightage

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Candidates preparing for the Assam Police Constable Exam 2026 must be familiar with the syllabus and the exam pattern. The syllabus covers subjects such as Arithmetic, English, Reasoning, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs. Candidates need to study all the topics in these subjects.

Aspirants can understand the weightage of each section and plan their preparation effectively by referring to the exam pattern and marking scheme. This article provides details about the complete Assam Police Constable syllabus to help prepare effectively for the exam.

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 Overview

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the notification for 1715 Constable posts under the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026. Aspirants must prepare for both the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Written Exam. Candidates can check the overview of Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026 in the table below”