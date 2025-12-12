Capital of California: California, also known as the “Golden State”, is the most populous state in the United States. It is a major state in the western United States, known for its diverse landscapes, thriving economy, and cultural influence. California is located on the Pacific coast and a leader in technology, entertainment, and agriculture. Its importance extends globally, making it a hub for innovation and opportunity.

The Capital of California plays a central role in its governance and history, serving as the heart of its political and cultural life. Know the capital of California, its history, population, and famous landmarks. Learn why this city is important to the state and what makes it unique.

What is the Capital of California?

The capital of California is Sacramento, a city that has served as the seat of state government since 1854. Sacramento is located in the north-central part of the state, along the Sacramento and American Rivers. The city is home to the California State Capitol, which houses the state legislature and the governor’s office. Sacramento’s central location and historical significance make it a vital hub for governance and commerce in California.