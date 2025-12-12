EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Capital of California?

By Alisha Louis
Dec 12, 2025, 05:36 EDT

The Capital of California plays a central role in its governance and history, serving as the heart of its political and cultural life. Know the capital of California, its history, population, and famous landmarks. Learn why this city is important to the state and what makes it unique.

Add as a preferred source on Google
What is the Capital of California?
What is the Capital of California?

Capital of California: California, also known as the “Golden State”, is the most populous state in the United States. It is a major state in the western United States, known for its diverse landscapes, thriving economy, and cultural influence. California is located on the Pacific coast and a leader in technology, entertainment, and agriculture. Its importance extends globally, making it a hub for innovation and opportunity. 

The Capital of California plays a central role in its governance and history, serving as the heart of its political and cultural life. Know the capital of California, its history, population, and famous landmarks. Learn why this city is important to the state and what makes it unique.

What is the Capital of California?

The capital of California is Sacramento, a city that has served as the seat of state government since 1854. Sacramento is located in the north-central part of the state, along the Sacramento and American Rivers. The city is home to the California State Capitol, which houses the state legislature and the governor’s office. Sacramento’s central location and historical significance make it a vital hub for governance and commerce in California.

Why is Sacramento so famous?

Sacramento played a pivotal role during the California 1848 Gold Rush, serving as a gateway for prospectors and migrants.

  • The city is known for its historic Old Sacramento district, which preserves 19th-century architecture and Gold Rush-era history.

  • It is the official seat of California’s government, housing the State Capitol and hosting important political events.

  • Sacramento’s vibrant arts scene features museums, theaters, and festivals that attract visitors from around the world.

  • Its strategic location makes it a transportation and economic hub in Northern California.

What is the Population of Sacramento?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Sacramento has a population of approximately 524,943 residents as of 2025. The metropolitan area, including nearby suburbs, has over 2.4 million people, making it the sixth-most populous city in California. Sacramento’s diverse community reflects a wide range of cultural influences, and its population continues to grow due to its economic opportunities, educational institutions, and quality of life.

Read | Who is the Governor of California?

Famous Sacramento Landmarks

Famous Sacramento Landmarks attract visitors from around the world and are important to the state’s history. Check popular Sacramento Landmarks below:

Landmark

Description

California State Capitol

The historic building houses California’s legislative chambers and governor’s office.

Old Sacramento Historic District

A district that captures the city’s Gold Rush era with preserved 19th-century buildings.

Crocker Art Museum

The oldest art museum in the western U.S., featuring a vast collection of California art.

California State Railroad Museum

Celebrates Sacramento’s railway history with historic trains and exhibits.

Sacramento Zoo

Home to hundreds of animals and a popular family attraction.

Check Out | What is California’s AI Safety Bill?

Conclusion

Sacramento, the capital of California, is a city of historical significance, political importance, and cultural diversity. Its landmarks, population, and strategic location continue to make it a vital hub for governance and tourism, anchoring California's dynamic future.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • How old is Sacramento as California’s capital?
      +
      Sacramento has been California’s capital since 1854, making it over 170 years old with a rich history.
    • Why was Sacramento chosen as the capital?
      +
      Sacramento was chosen for its central location and strategic importance during the Gold Rush era, facilitating regional governance.
    • What is the official capital of California?
      +
      The official capital of California is Sacramento, serving as the political and administrative hub for the state.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags