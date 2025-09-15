What is California’s AI Safety Bill? AI Risk Explained!

California AI Safety Bill: California has taken a leading role in regulating artificial intelligence (AI) with the passage of Senate Bill 53 (SB 53) in 2025. The bill was passed by the Senate members on September 13, 2025. The bill is now passed to the California Governor Gavin Newsom to either veto or sign it. This law sets new transparency and safety standards for large AI companies, addressing growing concerns about the risks posed by advanced AI systems.

According to the 2025 AI Index Report by Stanford University, global legislative actions around AI increased by over 21% in 2024, demonstrating urgent attention worldwide. SB 53 requires companies with significant AI operations to disclose safety protocols, protect workers who report risks, and promptly report critical AI incidents. Read about the AI Safety Bill, its balance between public safety & innovation and AI regulations in 2025.