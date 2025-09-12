Google Maps Down: If you’ve been trying to use Google Maps on Thursday, September 11, 2025, chances are you’ve run into some annoying glitches. And before you ask - no, it’s not just your phone acting up. According to Down Detector, reports started coming in around 2:58 p.m. Eastern Time that Google Maps wasn’t working properly for a lot of users. That’s super frustrating, especially if you rely on it to get to work, find an address, or navigate a road trip. While we all hope Google fixes Maps soon, you don’t have to stay stuck. There are plenty of Google Maps alternatives you can use in the meantime. Check out:Is OpenAI ChatGPT Down? Here are the Best AI alternative chatbots - Google Gemini, Perplexity, Meta AI, and Others Google Maps Alternatives Here are the best alternatives to Google Maps you should definitely check out:

1. Waze If you’re tired of surprise traffic jams, Waze might just be your best friend. The app is powered by real-time, crowd-sourced updates from other drivers. That means you’ll know about accidents, road closures, and even speed traps before you hit them. It comes with voice-guided navigation, saved routes, and live traffic info. Waze is available on Android, iOS, and even on desktop. 2. Apple Maps For iPhone users, Apple Maps is a no-brainer. It’s clean, easy to use, and keeps getting better every year. You get turn-by-turn directions, 3D city views, and transit details like nearby bus and train stations. Although it is not available on Android, it is the best alternative for iOS users. 3. Bing Maps Yep, Microsoft’s Bing Maps is still around, and honestly, it’s pretty underrated. It offers aerial views, street-side imagery, and traffic overlays, making it a solid pick for anyone who wants something straightforward. It’s not as flashy as Google Maps, but it’s reliable and works well for planning trips or finding directions quickly.

4. HERE WeGo This one’s especially popular among travelers. HERE WeGo shines with offline maps — so if you’re going abroad or into an area with a weak signal, it’s a lifesaver. It also includes public transport routes and turn-by-turn navigation. It’s widely used in Europe and by people who want more than just car navigation. 5. TomTom GO Navigation TomTom has been in the navigation game forever, and its app is loaded with features like real-time traffic alerts, speed warnings, and even indoor maps for places like malls or airports.It’s one of the most professional-grade Google Maps alternatives out there. Check out: Difference Between Veo3 and Veo3 Fast: Which one Should You Use? Conclusion So, is Google Maps down? Yes , but that doesn’t mean you’re lost. Whether you need real-time traffic alerts or offline navigation, there are plenty of Google Maps alternatives to keep you moving. Until Google gets things back on track, these apps will make sure you don’t miss a turn.