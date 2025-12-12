SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT! Direct Download Link & Exam Day Instructions

SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Paper 2 Admit Card 2025. The SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card can now be downloaded from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified for Paper 1 can now download the hall ticket for the descriptive examination.

With the SSC JHT Paper 2 scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025, SSC has activated the SSC JHT Paper 2 link 2 days before the exam. It is mandatory for every candidate to download and print a copy of this document, as entry to the exam hall will be strictly denied without it, along with a valid photo ID proof.

SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT

The SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit 2025 is released; candidates must immediately visit the official website to download their admit card. The admit card can be downloaded by providing their registration number and password. Continue reading this article to learn about the updated information of the admit card, the step-by-step process to download it from the official website and important exam day guidelines.