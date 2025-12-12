SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT! Direct Download Link & Exam Day Instructions

SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Paper 2 Admit Card 2025. The SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card can now be downloaded from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified for Paper 1 can now download the hall ticket for the descriptive examination.
With the SSC JHT Paper 2 scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025, SSC has activated the SSC JHT Paper 2 link 2 days before the exam. It is mandatory for every candidate to download and print a copy of this document, as entry to the exam hall will be strictly denied without it, along with a valid photo ID proof.
SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT
The SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit 2025 is released; candidates must immediately visit the official website to download their admit card. The admit card can be downloaded by providing their registration number and password. Continue reading this article to learn about the updated information of the admit card, the step-by-step process to download it from the official website and important exam day guidelines.
SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The SSC has activated the direct download link to download the Combined JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025 from the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download their hall ticket. The admit card can be downloaded by providing the registration number and date of birth.
|
SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025
SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025: Overview
The SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card was released at ssc.gov.in. The admit card link is activated on December 12 for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025. Check the table below for SSC JHT Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Examination 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Stage of Exam
|
Paper 2 (Descriptive Test)
|
Paper 2 Exam Date
|
December 14, 2025 (Confirmed)
|
City Intimation Slip Release
|
December 4, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
December 12, 2025
|
Mode of Paper 2 Exam
|
Pen and Paper (Descriptive)
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
How to Download the SSC JHT Paper 2 Admit Card 2025?
SSC has released the hall ticket for the SSC JHT Paper 2 Exam 2025. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the admit card or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- On the the top of homepage, click on “Admit Card” button
- Now locate "Download Admit Card for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Examination, 2025 (Paper-II)".
- Enter your details, such as registration number and date of birth.
- Click on the submit button, and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify the details mentioned in it. Download and print the admit card for future reference.
Details Mentioned on SSC JHT Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the SSC JHT Admit Card, the candidate must check all the discrepancies mentioned on it. If you find any discrepancies, you must immediately contact the concerned SSC Regional Office for correction. Check the list below for details mentioned in admit card
- Candidate’s Full Name and Father’s Name
- Roll Number and Registration Number
- Candidate’s Category (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, etc.)
- Exam Date, Time, and Shift of the Paper 2 Exam
- Complete Address and Code of the Examination Centre
- Reporting Time and Entry Closing Time
- Space for Candidate’s Signature and Invigilator's Signature
- Important Instructions for the Descriptive Test
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation