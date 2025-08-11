UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Physics 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Physics Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 11, 2025, 10:44 IST

HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Physics Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Physics curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An Internal exam of 30 marks, an annual theory exam of 70 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Physics. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Physics

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

850

Theory Marks

70

Practical Assessment

30

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Physics - Code: 850

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sr. No.

Unit

Chapter

Marks

1

Electrostatic

Electric Charges and Fields

8

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

  

2

Current Electricity

Current Electricity

8

3

Magnetic Effects of Moving Charges and Magnetism Current and Magnetism

Magnetic Effects of Moving Charges and Magnetism

9

Magnetism and Matter

  

4

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

Electromagnetic Induction

8

Alternating Current

  

5

Electromagnetic Waves

Electromagnetic Waves

3

6

Optics

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

14

Wave Optics

  

7

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

5

8

Atoms and Nuclei

Atoms

8
   

Nuclei

  

9

Electronic Devices

Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

7
 

Total

  

70
 

Practical Examination

  

30
 

Grand Total

  

100

Unit-I: Electrostatics 

Chapter 1: Electric Charges and Fields 

Electric charge, Basic Properties of Electric charge: Additivity of charges, conservation of charge, Quantisation of charges, Coulomb’s law, force between multiple charges. Electric field, electric field due to a system of charges, physical significance of electric field, electric field lines, electric dipole, The field of an electric dipole (for points on the axis and on equatorial plane) Dipole in a uniform external field. Continuous charge distribution. Electric flux, Gauss’s law, Applications of Gauss’s law : Field due to an infinitely long straight uniformly charged wire, Field due to uniformly charged infinite plane sheet, Field due to a uniformly charged thin spherical shell. ( Field inside and outside) 

Chapter 2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance 

Electrostatic Potential, Potential due to a point charge, Potential due to an electric dipole, Potential due to a system of charges, Equipotential surfaces, Relation between field and potential. Potential energy of a system of charges. Potential energy of a dipole in an external field. Electrostatics of Conductors, Dielectrics and Polarisation, capacitors and capacitance, The parallel plate capacitor, Effect of Dielectric on capacitance, combination of capacitors (series and parallel), Energy stored in a capacitor (formula only), energy density. 

Unit II: Current Electricity 

Chapter 3: Current Electricity 

Electric current, flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, ohm’s law, drift velocity, current density, mobility and their relation with electric current, Limitations of ohm’s law, Resistivity of various materials, Temperature dependence of resistivity, Electrical energy, Power, cells: EMF, Internal Resistance, cells in series and in Parallel, Kirchhoff’s rules, Wheatstone bridge. ( Principle only) 

Unit III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 

Concept of magnetic Field, Lorentz force, Magnetic force on a current carrying conductor, motion of charge in a magnetic field, Biot Savart Law, Magnetic field at the center and on the axis of a circular current loop, Ampere’s circuital law and its application to infinitely long straight wire and Solenoid, force between two parallel current carrying conductors – definition of ampere, Torque on a rectangular current loop in a uniform magnetic field, circular current loop as a magnetic dipole, Moving coil galvanometer: its sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter. 

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter 

Bar magnet, bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid (qualitative treatment only), Magnetic field lines magnetic field intensity to a magnetic dipole along its axis and perpendicular to its axis ( qualitative treatment) , dipole in uniform magnetic field, Magnetisation and Magnetic Intensity, Magnetic Properties of Materials: Diamagnetism, Paramagnetism, Ferromagnetism. 

Unit IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 

Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction 

The Experiments of Faraday and Henry, Magnetic flux, Faraday’s law of Induction, Lenz’s law and Conservation of Energy, Motional Electromotive force, Inductance, self inductance of the coil, Mutual Inductance for long co-axial solenoids, Energy stored in inductor, AC generator. 

Chapter 7: Alternating Current 

Peak and RMS value of alternating current (No derivation), AC voltage applied to a Resistor, Representation of AC current and voltage by Rotating vectors – Phasors, AC voltage applied to an Inductor, AC voltage applied to a capacitor, AC voltage applied to a series LCR circuit, Resonance, Power in AC circuit: Power factor, Transformers. 

Unit V: Electromagnetic Waves  

Chapter 8: Electromagnetic Waves 

Basic idea of displacement current, Electromagnetic waves: Sources and nature of electromagnetic waves, Electromagnetic spectrum: Radio waves, Microwaves, Infrared waves, Visible rays, Ultraviolet rays, X-rays, Gamma rays (elementary facts about their uses). 

Unit VI: Optics 

Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments 

Reflection of light by spherical Mirror, Mirror formula, Refraction of light, Total Internal Reflection, Applications of TIR, Refraction at Spherical surfaces, Refraction by a lens, lens maker’s formula. Power of a lens, combination of thin lenses in contact. Refraction through a prism. Optical Instruments: Microscope (Simple and Compound), Telescope (refracting type and reflecting type Cassegrain) 

Chapter 10: Wave Optics 

Wave front, Huygen’s Principle, Reflection and Refraction of plane wave using Huygen’s Principle, Coherent sources, Interference of light waves, Young’s Double slit experiment, condition for constructive and destructive interference, fringe width (No derivation). Diffraction due to a single slit 

Unit VII: Dual nature of Radiation and Matter 

Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 

Electron Emission, Photoelectric effect: Experimental study of Photoelectric effect, Photoelectric effect and wave theory of light, Einstein’s Photoelectric equation, Particle Nature of light: photon, wave nature of matter, de-Broglie formula. 

Unit VIII: Atoms and Nuclei 

Chapter 12: Atoms Alpha-particle scattering and Rutherford’s 

Nuclear model of atom, impact parameter, distance of closest approach, Bohr model of hydrogen atom, Expression for radius of nth possible orbit, velocity 6 and energy of electron in nth orbit, energy level diagram of hydrogen atom, The line spectra of the Hydrogen atom, De Broglie explanation of Bohr’s second postulate of quantization. 

Chapter 13: Nuclei 

Composition and size of nucleus, Mass-Energy relation, mass defect, binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear force, Nuclear energy: nuclear fission and fusion, 

Unit IX: Electronic Devices 

Chapter 14: Semiconductors Electronics: 

Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Classification of Metals, insulators and semiconductor on the basis of energy bands (qualitative treatment), Intrinsic semiconductor, Extrinsic semiconductor: P and n type, P-n junction formation, Semiconductor diode: p-n junction diode under forward bias, p-n junction diode under reverse bias, semiconductor diode I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, junction diode as Rectifier: Half wave and full wave rectifier.  

PRACTICALS: 

The record to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include: 

  • Record of at least 8 experiments [with 4 from each section], to be performed by the students. 
  • Record of at least 6 Activities [with 3 from each section], to be performed by the students. 
  • Report on the project carried out by the students. 

Haryana Board 12th Physics 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Physics of HBSE:

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective Questions

1

18

09 Multiple Choice Questions 

03 Fill in the blanks 

03 One Word Answer Based 

03 Assertion-Reason Questions

18

Very Short Answer Type Question

2

7

Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions

14

Short Answer Type Question

3

5

Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions

15

Case Study

4

2

Internal choice will be given only in one part of both questions

8

Long Answer Type Question

5

3

Internal options will be given in all the questions and may be given in the parts

15

Total

  

35

  

70

HBSE Class 12 Physics: Prescribed Books:

1. Physics, Class XII, Part -I and II, Published by BSEH © NCERT. 

2. Laboratory Manual of Physics for class XII Published by NCERT

HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

