Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Philosophy Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Philosophy Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Philosophy curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information.
Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An Internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Philosophy.
Haryana Board Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Philosophy
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
588
|
Theory Marks
|
80
|
Practical Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 Philosophy - Code: 588
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sl. No.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Indian Philosophy and its Schools
|
10
|
2.
|
Buddhism and Jainism Philosophy
|
10
|
3.
|
Nyaya and Vaisesika Philosophy
|
10
|
4.
|
Samkhya and Yoga Philosophy
|
08
|
5.
|
Bhagwadgita and Vedanta Philosophy
|
08
|
6.
|
Rationalism, Empiricism and and Kant's Critical Philosophy
|
06
|
7.
|
Aristotle's Theory of Causation
|
08
|
8.
|
Proofs for the Existence of God
|
06
|
9.
|
Realism and Idealism
|
08
|
10.
|
Theories of Punishment
|
06
|
Total
|
80
|
Practical
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Chapter 1: Indian Philosophy and its schools
• Meaning and Nature of Indian Philosophy
• Common Characteristics of Indian Philosophy
• Classification of Indian Philosophy - Theism and Atheism
• Theory of Rita and Karma
• Four Purushartha - Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha
Chapter 2: Buddhism and Jainism Philosophy
• Four Noble Truths - Suffering, Cause of Suffering, Cessation of Suffering, Path of Liberation
• Theory of Causation of Buddhism
• Middle Path or Astangamarg of Buddhism
• Anekantavada and Syadvada of Jainism
Chapter 3: Nyaya and Vaisheshika Philosophy
• Theory of Pramanas - Pratyaksa, Anumana. Upamana and Sabda
• Theory of Padartha - Dravya, Guna, Karma, Samanya, Vishesha, Samavaya and Abhava Chapter 4: Samkhya and Yoga Philosophy
• Theory of Three Gunas - Sattva, Rajas and Tamas
• The Eight fold Practice - Yama, Niyam, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharna, Dhyana and Samadhi
Chapter 5: Bhagwadgit and Vedanta Philosophy
• Karma Yoga, Savadharma and Lokasangraha
• The Nature of Atman, Brahma and the World
Chapter 6: Rationalism, Empiricism and Kant's Critical Philosophy
• Rationalism - Theory of innate ideas
• John Locke’s Theory of Substance
• Empiricism - Theory of Refutation of Innate Ideas
• Kant's Critical Philosophy - Synthesizes
Chapter 7: Aristotle's Theory of Causation
• Theory of Four Fold Causation - Material Cause, Efficient Cause, Formal Cause and Final Cause • Cause-Effect Relationship
• Form and Matter
Chapter 8: Proofs for the Existence of God
• Nature of God
• Proofs for the Existence of God
• Ontological Argument
• Teleological Argumen
• Cosmological Argument
Chapter 9: Realism and Idealism
• Mind-Body Problem
• Concepts of Good and Right
• End-means Relationship
• Free Will and Determination
Chapter 10: Theories of Punishment
• Meaning and Definition of Punishment
• Preventive Theory of Punishment
• Retributive Theory of Punishment
• Reformative Theory Punishment
Haryana Board 12th Philosophy 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Philosophy of HBSE:
|
Type of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
Number of Questions
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Type
|
1
|
20
|
12 Multiple Choice questions<br>3 Answer in one word<br>3 Fill in the blanks<br>2 Reason-assertion
|
20
|
Very Short Answer Type
|
2
|
9
|
Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions.
|
18
|
Short Answer Type
|
3
|
8
|
Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions.
|
24
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
6
|
3
|
Internal choice will be given in all the questions.
|
18
|
Total
|
40
|
80
HBSE Class 12 Philosophy: Prescribed Books:
Any book based on new syllabus can be recommended by school head.
HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26:
|
HBSE CLass 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
