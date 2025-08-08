UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Philosophy Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Philosophy 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Philosophy Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Aug 8, 2025, 11:57 IST

HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Philosophy Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Philosophy curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An Internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Philosophy. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Philosophy

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

588

Theory Marks

80

Practical Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Philosophy - Code: 588

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Sl. No.

Chapters

Marks

1.

Indian Philosophy and its Schools

10

2.

Buddhism and Jainism Philosophy

10

3.

Nyaya and Vaisesika Philosophy

10

4.

Samkhya and Yoga Philosophy

08

5.

Bhagwadgita and Vedanta Philosophy

08

6.

Rationalism, Empiricism and and Kant's Critical Philosophy 

06

7.

Aristotle's Theory of Causation

08

8.

Proofs for the Existence of God

06

9.

Realism and Idealism

08

10.

Theories of Punishment

06

Total

80

Practical 

20

Grand Total

100

Chapter 1: Indian Philosophy and its schools 

• Meaning and Nature of Indian Philosophy 

• Common Characteristics of Indian Philosophy 

• Classification of Indian Philosophy - Theism and Atheism 

• Theory of Rita and Karma 

• Four Purushartha - Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha 

Chapter 2: Buddhism and Jainism Philosophy 

• Four Noble Truths - Suffering, Cause of Suffering, Cessation of Suffering, Path of Liberation 

• Theory of Causation of Buddhism 

• Middle Path or Astangamarg of Buddhism 

• Anekantavada and Syadvada of Jainism 

Chapter 3: Nyaya and Vaisheshika Philosophy 

• Theory of Pramanas - Pratyaksa, Anumana. Upamana and Sabda 

• Theory of Padartha - Dravya, Guna, Karma, Samanya, Vishesha, Samavaya and Abhava Chapter 4: Samkhya and Yoga Philosophy 

• Theory of Three Gunas - Sattva, Rajas and Tamas 

• The Eight fold Practice - Yama, Niyam, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharna, Dhyana and Samadhi 

Chapter 5: Bhagwadgit and Vedanta Philosophy 

• Karma Yoga, Savadharma and Lokasangraha 

• The Nature of Atman, Brahma and the World 

Chapter 6: Rationalism, Empiricism and Kant's Critical Philosophy 

• Rationalism - Theory of innate ideas

• John Locke’s Theory of Substance 

• Empiricism - Theory of Refutation of Innate Ideas 

• Kant's Critical Philosophy - Synthesizes 

Chapter 7: Aristotle's Theory of Causation 

• Theory of Four Fold Causation - Material Cause, Efficient Cause, Formal Cause and Final Cause • Cause-Effect Relationship 

• Form and Matter 

Chapter 8: Proofs for the Existence of God 

• Nature of God 

• Proofs for the Existence of God 

• Ontological Argument 

• Teleological Argumen 

• Cosmological Argument 

Chapter 9: Realism and Idealism 

• Mind-Body Problem 

• Concepts of Good and Right 

• End-means Relationship 

• Free Will and Determination 

Chapter 10: Theories of Punishment 

• Meaning and Definition of Punishment 

• Preventive Theory of Punishment 

• Retributive Theory of Punishment 

• Reformative Theory Punishment

Haryana Board 12th Philosophy 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Philosophy of HBSE:

Type of Question

Marks per Question

Number of Questions

Description

Total Marks

Objective Type

1

20

12 Multiple Choice questions<br>3 Answer in one word<br>3 Fill in the blanks<br>2 Reason-assertion

20

Very Short Answer Type

2

9

Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions.

18

Short Answer Type

3

8

Internal choice will be given in any 3 questions.

24

Long Answer Type Questions

6

3

Internal choice will be given in all the questions.

18

Total

  

40

  

80

HBSE Class 12 Philosophy: Prescribed Books:

Any book based on new syllabus can be recommended by school head.

HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

Also Check:

HBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News