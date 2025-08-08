Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Philosophy Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Philosophy Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Philosophy curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Philosophy Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information.

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An Internal exam of 20 marks, an annual theory exam of 80 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Philosophy.