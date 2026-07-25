Cabinet Ministers of India: Complete List (Updated 2026)
The list of cabinet ministers of India for the newly formed government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi was sworn in on 9th June 2024. Check the complete list of cabinet ministers of India in 2026, along with their portfolios, here.
Cabinet ministers of India:The cabinet in the government of India is a group of senior ministers who are responsible for making important decisions and implementing policies.
It is headed by the prime minister and consists of various ministries such as finance, defence, education, health, and more.
The cabinet ministers are appointed by the president on the advice of the prime minister and play a crucial role in shaping the country's governance and development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM of India for a record 3rd term and accordingly distributed the responsibilities across various cabinet ministers. In this article, we will be looking at the list of Cabinet ministers of India as per the latest update on July 25, 2026.
List of Cabinet Ministers of India [Updated 2026]
Prime Minister of India
|
S No.
|
Minister
|
Portfolio
|
1
|
Prime Minister
Department of Atomic Energy
Department of Space
(All important policy issues and other portfolios not allocated to any minister)
Union Cabinet Ministers of India
As per the latest update on 25th July 2026, Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, has resigned from his post due to the increasing demand for his resignation on the grounds of accountability for NEET paper irregularities. Prahlad Joshi will be taking over as the new Minister of Education along with his existing portfolios.
|Sl.no
|Cabinet Ministers
|Portfolio
|1
|Shri Rajnath Singh
|Minister of Defence
|2
|Shri Amit Shah
|Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation
|3
|Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|4
|Smt Nirmala Sitharaman
|Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs
|5
|Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; and
Rural Development
|6
|Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|Minister of External Affairs
|7
|Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
|
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|8
|Shri Manohar Lal Khattar
|
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs;
Minister of Power
|9
|Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy
|
Minister of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of Steel
|10
|Shri Piyush Goyal
|Minister of Commerce and Industry
|11
|Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi
|Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|12
|Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
|
Minister of Panchayati Raj; and
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|13
|Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
|Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|14
|Dr. Virendra Kumar
|Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
|15
|Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
|Minister of Civil Aviation
|16
|Shri Pralhad Joshi
|
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, and Ministry of Education
|17
|Shri Jual Oram
|Minister of Tribal Affairs
|18
|Shri Giriraj Singh
|Minister of Textiles
|19
|Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
|
Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
|20
|Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
|
Minister of Communications; and
Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
|21
|Shri Bhupender Yadav
|Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|22
|Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism
|23
|Smt. Annpurna Devi
|Minister of Women and Child Development
|24
|Shri Kiren Rijiju
|
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and
Minister of Minority Affairs
|25
|Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
|Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
|26
|Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
|
Minister of Labour and Employment; and
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
|27
|Shri G. Kishan Reddy
|Minister of Coal and Minister of Mines
|28
|Shri Chirag Paswan
|Minister of Food Processing Industries
|29
|Shri C R Patil
|Minister of Jal Shakti
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
|Sl.No
|Name
|Portfolios Assigned
|1
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Culture
|2
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
|3
|Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|4
|Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|5
|Shri Jayant Chaudhary
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
Ministers of State
|Sl.No
|Name
|Portfolios Assigned
|1
|Shri Jitin Prasada
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|2
|Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
|3
|Shri Pankaj Chaudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|4
|Shri Krishan Pal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
|5
|Shri Ramdas Athawale
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|6
|Shri Ram Nath Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare
|7
|Shri Nityanand Rai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|8
|Smt. Anupriya Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|9
|Shri V. Somanna
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
|10
|Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
|11
|Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
|12
|Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
|13
|Shri Kirtivardhan Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
|14
|Shri B. L. Verma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|15
|Shri Shantanu Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|16
|Shri Suresh Gopi
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
|17
|Dr. L. Murugan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|18
|Shri Ajay Tamta
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|19
|Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|20
|Shri Kamlesh Paswan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
|21
|Shri Bhagirath Choudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare
|22
|Shri Satish Chandra Dubey
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
|23
|Shri Sanjay Seth
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
|24
|Shri Ravneet Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
|25
|Shri Durgadas Uikey
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|26
|Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
|27
|Shri Sukanta Majumdar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
|28
|Smt. Savitri Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development
|29
|Shri Tokhan Sahu
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|30
|Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
|31
|Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
|32
|Shri Harsh Malhotra
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
|33
|Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|34
|Shri Murlidhar Mohol
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
|35
|Shri Pabitra Margherita
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles
Source: PMINDIA
List of Cabinet Ministers of India: Important Points
- The most senior cabinet minister after the prime minister is Rajnath Singh, who is the minister of defence.
- The size of the cabinet has varied over time, but it has typically been around 20-30 ministers.
- The portfolios of the cabinet ministers are allocated by the prime minister.
- The first cabinet of ministers in India was formed on 15 August 1947, the day India gained independence from British rule. The first prime minister was Jawaharlal Nehru, and the cabinet included 14 other ministers.
Recommended Reading
List of Home Ministers of India (1947-2026)
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.