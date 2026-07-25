CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Cabinet Ministers of India: Complete List (Updated 2026)

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 20:15 IST

The list of cabinet ministers of India for the newly formed government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi was sworn in on 9th June 2024. Check the complete list of cabinet ministers of India in 2026, along with their portfolios, here.

Cabinet Ministers of India
Cabinet Ministers of India

Cabinet ministers of India:The cabinet in the government of India is a group of senior ministers who are responsible for making important decisions and implementing policies.

It is headed by the prime minister and consists of various ministries such as finance, defence, education, health, and more.

The cabinet ministers are appointed by the president on the advice of the prime minister and play a crucial role in shaping the country's governance and development. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the PM of India for a record 3rd term and accordingly distributed the responsibilities across various cabinet ministers. In this article, we will be looking at the list of Cabinet ministers of India as per the latest update on July 25, 2026.

List of Cabinet Ministers of India [Updated 2026]

Prime Minister of India

 S No.

Minister

Portfolio

1

 Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Minister of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Atomic Energy

Department of Space

(All important policy issues and other portfolios not allocated to any minister)

Union Cabinet Ministers of India

As per the latest update on 25th July 2026, Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, has resigned from his post due to the increasing demand for his resignation on the grounds of accountability for NEET paper irregularities. Prahlad Joshi will be taking over as the new Minister of Education along with his existing portfolios.

Sl.no Cabinet Ministers Portfolio
1 Shri Rajnath Singh Minister of Defence
2 Shri Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation
3 Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways
4 Smt Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs
5 Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; and

Rural Development
6 Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs
7 Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
8 Shri Manohar Lal Khattar

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs;

Minister of Power
9 Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy

Minister of Heavy Industries; and

Minister of Steel
10 Shri Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry
11 Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
12 Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
13 Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
14 Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
15 Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Minister of Civil Aviation
16 Shri Pralhad Joshi

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, and Ministry of Education
17 Shri Jual Oram Minister of Tribal Affairs
18 Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Textiles
19 Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
20 Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Minister of Communications; and

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
21 Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
22 Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism
23 Smt. Annpurna Devi Minister of Women and Child Development
24 Shri Kiren Rijiju

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and

Minister of Minority Affairs
25 Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
26 Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of Labour and Employment; and 

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
27 Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Coal and Minister of Mines
28 Shri Chirag Paswan Minister of Food Processing Industries
29 Shri C R Patil Minister of Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Sl.No Name Portfolios Assigned
1 Rao Inderjit Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Culture
2 Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
3 Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
4 Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; 

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
5 Shri Jayant Chaudhary

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship;

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Ministers of State

Sl.No Name Portfolios Assigned
1 Shri Jitin Prasada Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
2 Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
3 Shri Pankaj Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
4 Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
5 Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
6 Shri Ram Nath Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare
7 Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
8 Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
9 Shri V. Somanna Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
10 Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
11 Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
12 Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
13 Shri Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
14 Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
15 Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
16 Shri Suresh Gopi Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
17 Dr. L. Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
18 Shri Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
19 Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
20 Shri Kamlesh Paswan Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
21 Shri Bhagirath Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare
22 Shri Satish Chandra Dubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
23 Shri Sanjay Seth Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
24 Shri Ravneet Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
25 Shri Durgadas Uikey Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
26 Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports
27 Shri Sukanta Majumdar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region
28 Smt. Savitri Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development
29 Shri Tokhan Sahu Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
30 Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
31 Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
32 Shri Harsh Malhotra Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
33 Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
34 Shri Murlidhar Mohol Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
35 Shri Pabitra Margherita Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles

Source: PMINDIA

List of Cabinet Ministers of India: Important Points

  • The most senior cabinet minister after the prime minister is Rajnath Singh, who is the minister of defence.
  • The size of the cabinet has varied over time, but it has typically been around 20-30 ministers. 
  • The portfolios of the cabinet ministers are allocated by the prime minister.
  • The first cabinet of ministers in India was formed on 15 August 1947, the day India gained independence from British rule. The first prime minister was Jawaharlal Nehru, and the cabinet included 14 other ministers. 

Recommended Reading

 List of Home Ministers of India (1947-2026)

 Finance Ministers of India: Complete List (1947- 2026)

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 15:34 IST

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • Which Ministries are held by Prime Minister Modi?
    +
    Prime Minister Modi is in-charge of the following Ministries: 1. Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions 2. Department of Space 3. Department of Atomic Energy 4. All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
  • Which Ministries are held by Prime Minister Modi?
    +
    Prime Minister Modi is in-charge of the following Ministries: 1. Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions 2. Department of Space 3. Department of Atomic Energy 4. All important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
  • Council of Ministres are divided into how many categories?
    +
    The Council of Ministers consists of four categories of Ministers: 1- Cabinet Minister 2- Minister of State (Independent Charge) 3- Minister of State 4- Deputy Minister
  • Council of Ministres are divided into how many categories?
    +
    The Council of Ministers consists of four categories of Ministers: 1- Cabinet Minister 2- Minister of State (Independent Charge) 3- Minister of State 4- Deputy Minister
  • Who is the longest-serving head of elected governments among all the Indian Prime Ministers?
    +
    Narendra Modi is the longest-serving head of elected governments among all the Indian Prime Ministers.
  • Who is the longest-serving head of elected governments among all the Indian Prime Ministers?
    +
    Narendra Modi is the longest-serving head of elected governments among all the Indian Prime Ministers.
  • How many Ministers are there in the new Modi Cabinet?
    +
    Narendra Modi's new Cabinet comprises 30 cabinet Ministers, 36 Ministers of State, and 5 Ministers of State (Independent Charge).
  • How many Ministers are there in the new Modi Cabinet?
    +
    Narendra Modi's new Cabinet comprises 30 cabinet Ministers, 36 Ministers of State, and 5 Ministers of State (Independent Charge).

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News