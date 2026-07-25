Sl.No Name Portfolios Assigned

1 Shri Jitin Prasada Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

2 Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

3 Shri Pankaj Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

4 Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

5 Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

6 Shri Ram Nath Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

7 Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

8 Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

9 Shri V. Somanna Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

10 Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

11 Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

12 Sushri Shobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment

13 Shri Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

14 Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

15 Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

16 Shri Suresh Gopi Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

17 Dr. L. Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

18 Shri Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

19 Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

20 Shri Kamlesh Paswan Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

21 Shri Bhagirath Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

22 Shri Satish Chandra Dubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines

23 Shri Sanjay Seth Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

24 Shri Ravneet Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

25 Shri Durgadas Uikey Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

26 Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

27 Shri Sukanta Majumdar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

28 Smt. Savitri Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development

29 Shri Tokhan Sahu Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

30 Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

31 Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel

32 Shri Harsh Malhotra Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

33 Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

34 Shri Murlidhar Mohol Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

35 Shri Pabitra Margherita Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and