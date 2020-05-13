Salary of Government Officials in India
The Constitution of India envisages some important posts to run the different offices of the country. The officers responsible for different works are paid for their work.
In this article, we have mentioned the salary of President of India, the salary of Chief Justice of Supreme court and salary of Governor of a state etc.
Salary of Government Officials in India is as follows;
|
Position in the Indian order of precedence
|
Post
|
Basic salary+other allowances
|
1
|
500,000 (US$7,200) + Other allowances fixed to President of India
|
2
|
Rs. 400,000 (US$5,800) + Other allowances fixed to Vice President of India
|
3
|
Rs. 160,000 (US$2,300) (salary received as a Member of Parliament)+ allowances as a Member of Parliament+ Other allowances for the Prime Minister of India.
|
4
|
Governors of States
|
Rs.350,000 + Other allowances fixed for Governors of States.
|
6
|
Chief Justice of Supreme Court
|
Rs.280,000 + Other allowances fixed for Chief Justice of India.
|
9
|
Judges of Supreme Court of India
|
Rs.250,000 + Other allowances fixed for SC Judges.
|
9A
|
Chief Election Commissioner of India Rs. 250,000 (US$3,600)+ Other allowances.
|
Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances
|
9A
|
Comptroller and Auditor General of India
|
Rs.250,000 + Other allowances.
|
9A
|
Rs. 250,000 (US$3,600) + Other allowances.
|
11
|
Cabinet Secretary of India
|
Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances. Senior-most civil servant in Government of India.
|
11
|
Lieutenants Governor of Union Territories
|
Rs. 110,000 + Other allowances fixed by the Union Government
|
12
|
Chiefs of Staff (Army, Navy, Air) in the rank of General and equivalent ranks in Indian Armed Forces
|
Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances
|
14
|
Chief Justice of High Courts
|
Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances fixed for Judges.
|
16
|
Rs. 225,000 + Other allowances fixed for Judges.
|
21
|
Member of Parliament of India Rs. 100,000 (US$1,400)
|
Constituency allowances Rs. 45,000 + Parliament office allowance Rs.45,000 + Parliament session allowance ( Rs.2,000 )/day.
|
23
|
Secretaries to Government of India, Special Secretaries to Government of India, Vice Chief of Army Staff/Commanders in the rank of Lieutenant General and equivalent ranks in Indian Armed Forces
|
Rs. 225,000 + Other allowances.
|
23
|
Chief Secretaries of State Governments, Additional Chief/Special Chief Secretaries to State Governments
|
Rs. 225,000 + Other allowances. Senior IAS in State Governments.
|
25
|
Additional Secretaries to Government of India
|
Rs.182,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs.224,100 (US$3,200) (Maximum Pay) + Other allowances.
|
25
|
Principal Secretaries to State Governments
|
Rs. 182,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs. 224,100 (Maximum Pay) + Other allowances.
|
26
|
Joint Secretaries to Government of India, Major General and equivalent ranks in Indian Armed Forces
|
Rs. 144,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs. 218,200 (Maximum Pay)+ Other allowances.
|
26
|
Secretaries to State Governments
|
Rs. 144,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs. 218,200 (Maximum Pay) + Other allowances.
The above list of the Indian officials is very important for the various competitive exams to be held in India. So students need to learn it with utmost attention.
