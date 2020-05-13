The Constitution of India envisages some important posts to run the different offices of the country. The officers responsible for different works are paid for their work.

In this article, we have mentioned the salary of President of India, the salary of Chief Justice of Supreme court and salary of Governor of a state etc.

Salary of Government Officials in India is as follows;

Position in the Indian order of precedence Post Basic salary+other allowances 1 President 500,000 (US$7,200) + Other allowances fixed to President of India 2 Vice-President Rs. 400,000 (US$5,800) + Other allowances fixed to Vice President of India 3 Prime Minister Rs. 160,000 (US$2,300) (salary received as a Member of Parliament)+ allowances as a Member of Parliament+ Other allowances for the Prime Minister of India. 4 Governors of States Rs.350,000 + Other allowances fixed for Governors of States. 6 Chief Justice of Supreme Court Rs.280,000 + Other allowances fixed for Chief Justice of India. 9 Judges of Supreme Court of India Rs.250,000 + Other allowances fixed for SC Judges. 9A Chief Election Commissioner of India Rs. 250,000 (US$3,600)+ Other allowances. Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances 9A Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rs.250,000 + Other allowances. 9A Chairman of Union Public Service Commission Rs. 250,000 (US$3,600) + Other allowances. 11 Cabinet Secretary of India Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances. Senior-most civil servant in Government of India. 11 Lieutenants Governor of Union Territories Rs. 110,000 + Other allowances fixed by the Union Government 12 Chiefs of Staff (Army, Navy, Air) in the rank of General and equivalent ranks in Indian Armed Forces Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances 14 Chief Justice of High Courts Rs. 250,000 + Other allowances fixed for Judges. 16 Judges of High Courts Rs. 225,000 + Other allowances fixed for Judges. 21 Member of Parliament of India Rs. 100,000 (US$1,400) Constituency allowances Rs. 45,000 + Parliament office allowance Rs.45,000 + Parliament session allowance ( Rs.2,000 )/day. 23 Secretaries to Government of India, Special Secretaries to Government of India, Vice Chief of Army Staff/Commanders in the rank of Lieutenant General and equivalent ranks in Indian Armed Forces Rs. 225,000 + Other allowances. 23 Chief Secretaries of State Governments, Additional Chief/Special Chief Secretaries to State Governments Rs. 225,000 + Other allowances. Senior IAS in State Governments. 25 Additional Secretaries to Government of India Rs.182,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs.224,100 (US$3,200) (Maximum Pay) + Other allowances. 25 Principal Secretaries to State Governments Rs. 182,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs. 224,100 (Maximum Pay) + Other allowances. 26 Joint Secretaries to Government of India, Major General and equivalent ranks in Indian Armed Forces Rs. 144,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs. 218,200 (Maximum Pay)+ Other allowances. 26 Secretaries to State Governments Rs. 144,200 (Minimum Pay) to Rs. 218,200 (Maximum Pay) + Other allowances.

