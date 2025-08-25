ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Toppers List: Check CS Professional 2017 and 2022 Syllabus Merit List Here

ICSI CS Professional Programme Toppers List: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CS Professional Programme Result today, August 25, 2025. Along with the results, ICSI has also announced the CS Professional All India Merit List. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the ICSI CS Professional Exam Toppers List 2025 here

This year PRASHIL SINGH has secured All India Rank 1 for the 2017 syllabus and BHUMI VINOD MEHTA has secured All India Rank 1 for the CS Professional 2022 syllabus. The complete rank list for CS Professioanl Programme Syllabys 2017 and 2022 is available below.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Merit List (2017) - Click Here

ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Merit List (2022) - Click Here

ICSI CS Professional Toppers List 2025 (2017 Syllabus)