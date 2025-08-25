ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Toppers List: Check CS Professional 2017 and 2022 Syllabus Merit List Here

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 have been announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS Professional Programme June 2025 exams can check the CS Professional 2017 and 2022 syllabus All India Rank List here. Candidates can check the CS Professional result for June 2025 using the registration number and roll number at icsi.edu. 

ICSI CS Professional Programme Toppers List: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CS Professional Programme Result today, August 25, 2025. Along with the results, ICSI has also announced the CS Professional All India Merit List. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the ICSI CS Professional Exam Toppers List 2025 here

This year PRASHIL SINGH has secured All India Rank 1 for the 2017 syllabus and BHUMI VINOD MEHTA has secured All India Rank 1 for the CS Professional 2022 syllabus. The complete rank list for CS Professioanl Programme Syllabys 2017 and 2022 is available below.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Merit List  (2017) - Click Here

ICSI CS Professional Result 2025  Merit List (2022) - Click Here

ICSI CS Professional Toppers List 2025 (2017 Syllabus)

Check below the list of toppers for the CS Professional Exam 2025 for the 2017 syllabus.

RANK NAME OF THE CANDIDATE ROLL NO
1 PRASHIL SINGH 701930
2 DIMPAL SHARMA 705304
3 DESHNA JAIN 717955
4 ANJALI DODWE 717953
5 NEELOPHER 711890
6 JAY VIPUL SONI 719870

ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 (Syllabus 2022) Toppers List

Check here the tist of rank holders for the CS Professional June 2025 (2022 Syllabus) 

Rank Candidate Name Roll Number
1 BHUMI VINOD MEHTA 618151
2 OSMI GUPTA 606748
3 AUM BHAVIN MEHTA 618237
4 LAXMI MUKESH SHAH 617897
5 ADITI SANTOSH BODHALE 610071
6 VANSHIKA HISSARIYA 606165
7 HARSHITA DEEPAK SANGHANI 618256
8 KHUSHI ASHISH JAIN 618733
9 SHATAKSHI AGRAWAL 619122
10 PRERANA 619472

