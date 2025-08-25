ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Toppers List: Check CS Professional 2017 and 2022 Syllabus Merit List Here

ICSI CS Professional Programme Toppers List: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CS Professional Programme Result today, August 25, 2025. Along with the results, ICSI has also announced the CS Professional All India Merit List. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the ICSI CS Professional Exam Toppers List 2025 here
This year PRASHIL SINGH has secured All India Rank 1 for the 2017 syllabus and BHUMI VINOD MEHTA has secured All India Rank 1 for the CS Professional 2022 syllabus. The complete rank list for CS Professioanl Programme Syllabys 2017 and 2022 is available below.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Merit List (2017) - Click Here
ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 Merit List (2022) - Click Here
ICSI CS Professional Toppers List 2025 (2017 Syllabus)
Check below the list of toppers for the CS Professional Exam 2025 for the 2017 syllabus.
|RANK
|NAME OF THE CANDIDATE
|ROLL NO
|1
|PRASHIL SINGH
|701930
|2
|DIMPAL SHARMA
|705304
|3
|DESHNA JAIN
|717955
|4
|ANJALI DODWE
|717953
|5
|NEELOPHER
|711890
|6
|JAY VIPUL SONI
|719870
ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 (Syllabus 2022) Toppers List
Check here the tist of rank holders for the CS Professional June 2025 (2022 Syllabus)
|Rank
|Candidate Name
|Roll Number
|1
|BHUMI VINOD MEHTA
|618151
|2
|OSMI GUPTA
|606748
|3
|AUM BHAVIN MEHTA
|618237
|4
|LAXMI MUKESH SHAH
|617897
|5
|ADITI SANTOSH BODHALE
|610071
|6
|VANSHIKA HISSARIYA
|606165
|7
|HARSHITA DEEPAK SANGHANI
|618256
|8
|KHUSHI ASHISH JAIN
|618733
|9
|SHATAKSHI AGRAWAL
|619122
|10
|PRERANA
|619472
