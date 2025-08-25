ICSI June 2025 Result for CS Executive, Professional Declared Today; Marks Verification from August 26

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive and Professional Result 2025 June session today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu. The details required to check your online scorecard are CS Roll Number and CS Application Number.
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 Key Details
Students can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Company Secretary Executive Examination 2025
Company Secretary Professional Examination 2025
|
Result name
|
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
icsi.edu
|
Result portal
|
icsi.results.shiksha/exam-results
|
Stream
|
Company Secretary
|
Result type
|
CS Executive Result June 2025 - Syllabus 2022
CS Professional Result June 2025 - Syllabus 20l7 & Syllabus 2022
|
Exam dates
|
June 1 - 9, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Offline
|
Result date
|
August 25, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
CS Roll Number
CS Registration Number
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result June 2025 Date and Time
According to the official notice published on the website of ICSWI, the board will release the CS Executive and Professional Result 2025 online today, August 25, 2025. Candidates can check the following table to know the ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 release date and time and other details:
|
Programme
|
Result Date
|
Result Time
|
ICSI CS Professional Result June 2025
|
August 25, 2025
|
11 AM
|
ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025
|
August 25, 2025
|
2 PM
How to Check ICSI CS Result June 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Result June 2025 for Executive and Professional programmes:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- On the homepage, click on ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’
- From the dropdown, select your programme
- In the fields, enter your ICSI CS login details:
- ICSI Roll number
- ICSI Registration number
- Press on ‘GO’ button
- Your ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 for June session will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 Important Dates
Candidates must also keep the following dates in mind related to the formalities post the release of ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Exam dates
|
June 1 - 9, 2025
|
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 date
|
August 25, 2025
|
ICSI CS Result 2025 Verification of Marks (VOM)
|
August 26 - September 15, 2025
ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 Verification of Marks Official Notice
