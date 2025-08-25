WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
ICSI June 2025 Result for CS Executive, Professional Declared Today; Marks Verification from August 26

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive and Professional Result 2025 June session today, August 25, 2025, on their official website icsi.edu. Candidates will need their CS Roll Number and CS Application Number to check their scores.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result June 2025 will be released today, August 25, 2025.
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive and Professional Result 2025 June session today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu. The details required to check your online scorecard are CS Roll Number and CS Application Number. 

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 Key Details 

Students can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Company Secretary Executive Examination 2025

Company Secretary Professional Examination 2025

Result name 

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June Result 2025

Board name 

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icsi.edu

Result portal 

icsi.results.shiksha/exam-results

Stream 

Company Secretary

Result type 

CS Executive Result June 2025 - Syllabus 2022

CS Professional Result June 2025 - Syllabus 20l7 & Syllabus 2022

Exam dates 

June 1 - 9, 2025

Exam mode 

Offline 

Result date 

August 25, 2025

Log in credentials 

CS Roll Number 

CS Registration Number

Also Read: ICSI CS Result June 2025 Live: Download Professional and Executive Exam Scorecard Today at icsi.edu; Check Steps to Download Marks Here

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result June 2025 Date and Time

According to the official notice published on the website of ICSWI, the board will release the CS Executive and Professional Result 2025 online today, August 25, 2025. Candidates can check the following table to know the ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 release date and time and other details:

Programme

Result Date

Result Time

ICSI CS Professional Result June 2025

August 25, 2025

11 AM

ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025

August 25, 2025

2 PM

How to Check ICSI CS Result June 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Result June 2025 for Executive and Professional programmes:

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’
  3. From the dropdown, select your programme
  4. In the fields, enter your ICSI CS login details:
    1. ICSI Roll number
    2. ICSI Registration number
  5. Press on ‘GO’ button
  6. Your ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 for June session will appear
  7. Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates must also keep the following dates in mind related to the formalities post the release of ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025:

Event 

Date 

Exam dates 

June 1 - 9, 2025

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 date 

August 25, 2025

ICSI CS Result 2025 Verification of Marks (VOM) 

August 26 - September 15, 2025

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 Verification of Marks Official Notice

