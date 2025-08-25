ICSI June 2025 Result for CS Executive, Professional Declared Today; Marks Verification from August 26

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June Result 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the Company Secretary Executive and Professional Result 2025 June session today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu. The details required to check your online scorecard are CS Roll Number and CS Application Number.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 Key Details

Students can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result 2025 here: