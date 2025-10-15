16th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Prime Minister Modi launched the Green Bharat Mission to increase renewable energy use to 65% by 2035.
-
The Supreme Court upheld women’s right to permanent commission in all defence branches, marking a gender equality milestone.
-
Google inaugurated its AI Hub in Visakhapatnam to enhance India’s digital capacity with eco-friendly data centers.
-
Durgapur gang rape case: Court remands survivor's friend to 7-day police custody
-
BRICS for the future: India’s chairship to lead from ideas to implementation
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
President Donald Trump criticized a Time magazine cover causing diplomatic ripples across Europe.
-
Malaysia and the US led talks to expand peace efforts between Thailand and Cambodia ahead of a regional summit.
-
Political unrest continues in Madagascar as leaders call for new elections.
-
US government shutdown delays release of critically important inflation figures
-
Governments could be missing out on growth due to inefficient spending, IMF report finds
|
RELATED:
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Shubman Gill was praised for strong leadership as India prepares for the Australia tour; Gautam Gambhir emphasized focus on the present.
-
Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa were ruled out of the first ODI against India; Josh Philippe joined as replacement.
-
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to concentrate on ODI format ahead of the 2027 World Cup.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary job of a ship's rudder?
Answer: To steer the ship.
-
Question: Which famous scientist proposed the laws of planetary motion?
Answer: Johannes Kepler.
-
Question: What is the name of the longest mountain range above water?
Answer: The Andes.
-
Question: What major war ended in 1945?
Answer: World War II.
-
Question: What is the chemical symbol for Helium?
Answer: He.
-
Question: Which literary work features the character Captain Ahab and the whale Moby Dick?
Answer: Moby Dick (by Herman Melville).
-
Question: What is the term for a word formed from the first letters of a series of words (e.g., NASA)?
Answer: Acronym.
-
Question: What is the name of the famous clock tower in London?
Answer: Big Ben (though the tower itself is officially called the Elizabeth Tower).
-
Question: How many strings does a standard violin have?
Answer: Four.
-
Question: What is the phenomenon where light bends as it passes from one medium to another?
Answer: Refraction.
Thought of the day:
"The expert in anything was once a beginner.”
Word of the day:
Capricious
Meaning: given to sudden and unaccountable changes of mood or behavior.
Example: "The weather in the mountains is often capricious, changing from sunshine to sudden snowstorms in a matter of minutes. "
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
|
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation