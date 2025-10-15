Key Points
- Candidates can use their application number and password to check the ADRE grade 4 result 2025 on official websites like assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.
- The ADRE result 2025 includes individual scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit lists for 5,023 Grade 4 vacancies
- After checking the ADRE grade 4 result, shortlisted candidates must prepare for document verification and skill tests
ADRE Result 2025: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released the ADRE Grade 44 Result 2025 on its official website, assam.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the ADRE Grade 4 exam can check their result after logging into the official website with application number and password.
The ADRE Grade 4 Exam 2025 was conducted by SLRC which aims to fill 12,673 vacancies across various departments under the Government of Assam. Out of this 7,650 posts are for Class-III grade, while 5,023 posts are for Class-IV grade.
ADRE Result 2025 OUT
ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 4 posts has been officially declared by the SLRC, Assam. Candidates can now check their ADRE grade 4 result online through the official website sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in by providing their application number and password.
The ADRE grade 4 result 2025 contains scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit list. Along with the result, SLRC has also released the official cut-off marks and instructions for the next phase, which includes document verification and skill tests.
ADRE Result 2025 Active Link
The ADRE Result 2025 link is activated on the official website such as sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in on October 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ADRE Grade 4 exam can use this direct link to access their ADRE grade 4 result now. Click on the direct link below to check ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025.
|
ADRE Result 2025
ADRE Result 2025: Overview
The ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 4 posts has been officially announced by the SLRC, Assam, following the successful conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination. The final result was released on October 15, 2025. Check the table below for ADRE Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE)
|
Conducting Body
|
State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam
|
Post Category
|
Grade 4 (Class IV)
|
Total Grade 4 Vacancies
|
5,023
|
Result Declaration Date
|
October 15, 2025
|
Official Websites
|
assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org
|
Credentials Required
|
Application Number & Password
|
Result Status
|
Declared
How to Check ADRE Result 2025?
Candidates who have attempted the ADRE Exam 2025 can check the ADRE Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, assam.gov.in.
- On the home click on the link titled “ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025
- Enter your application number and password.
- Click Submit to view your result.
- Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
What’s Next After the ADRE Grade 4 Result?
Candidates who are declared successful in ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 will be now called for document verification and skill test
- Document Verification: Ensure all certificates and declarations match the application.
- Skill Test (if applicable): Depending on the post, candidates may undergo a practical test.
