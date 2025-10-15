SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 Released at assam.gov.in, Download Result PDF - Link here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 15, 2025, 12:50 IST

ADRE Result 2025: The ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 released at assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org. The examination is conducted by SLRC, which aims to fill 5,023 Class-IV posts. Candidates can check their scorecards, merit list, and cut-off marks using their application number and password.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ADRE Result 2025 OUT
ADRE Result 2025 OUT

Key Points

  • Candidates can use their application number and password to check the ADRE grade 4 result 2025 on official websites like assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.
  • The ADRE result 2025 includes individual scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit lists for 5,023 Grade 4 vacancies
  • After checking the ADRE grade 4 result, shortlisted candidates must prepare for document verification and skill tests

ADRE Result 2025: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released the ADRE Grade 44 Result 2025 on its official website, assam.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the ADRE Grade 4 exam can check their result after logging into the official website with application number and password.
The ADRE Grade 4 Exam 2025 was conducted by SLRC which aims to fill 12,673 vacancies across various departments under the Government of Assam. Out of this 7,650 posts are for Class-III grade, while 5,023 posts are for Class-IV grade.

ADRE Result 2025 OUT

ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 4 posts has been officially declared by the SLRC, Assam. Candidates can now check their ADRE grade 4 result online through the official website sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in by providing their application number and password.
The ADRE grade 4 result 2025 contains scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit list. Along with the result, SLRC has also released the official cut-off marks and instructions for the next phase, which includes document verification and skill tests.

ADRE Result 2025 Active Link

The ADRE Result 2025 link is activated on the official website such as sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in on October 15, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the ADRE Grade 4 exam can use this direct link to access their ADRE grade 4 result now. Click on the direct link below to check ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025.

ADRE Result 2025

Active Link

ADRE Result 2025: Overview

The ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 4 posts has been officially announced by the SLRC, Assam, following the successful conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination. The final result was released on October 15, 2025. Check the table below for ADRE Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE)

Conducting Body

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam

Post Category

Grade 4 (Class IV)

Total Grade 4 Vacancies

5,023

Result Declaration Date

October 15, 2025

Official Websites

assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Credentials Required

Application Number & Password

Result Status

Declared

How to Check ADRE Result 2025?

Candidates who have attempted the ADRE Exam 2025 can check the ADRE Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, assam.gov.in.
  • On the home click on the link titled “ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Click Submit to view your result.
  • Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

What’s Next After the ADRE Grade 4 Result?

Candidates who are declared successful in ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 will be now called for document verification and skill test

  • Document Verification: Ensure all certificates and declarations match the application.
  • Skill Test (if applicable): Depending on the post, candidates may undergo a practical test.

 

Enter your Blink text here...

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News