ADRE Result 2025: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has released the ADRE Grade 44 Result 2025 on its official website, assam.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the ADRE Grade 4 exam can check their result after logging into the official website with application number and password.

The ADRE Grade 4 Exam 2025 was conducted by SLRC which aims to fill 12,673 vacancies across various departments under the Government of Assam. Out of this 7,650 posts are for Class-III grade, while 5,023 posts are for Class-IV grade.

ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 4 posts has been officially declared by the SLRC, Assam. Candidates can now check their ADRE grade 4 result online through the official website sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in by providing their application number and password.

The ADRE grade 4 result 2025 contains scorecards, qualifying status, and category-wise merit list. Along with the result, SLRC has also released the official cut-off marks and instructions for the next phase, which includes document verification and skill tests.