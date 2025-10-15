AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026 guides students of Andhra Pradesh through all major subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English. It outlines detailed topics for each subject, helping students understand the exam pattern, identify important chapters, and plan their studies effectively to achieve better performance in exams.

AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026

AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026 serves as a comprehensive guide for students of Andhra Pradesh. It covers all key subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, providing detailed topics and helping students understand the exam pattern, focus on important chapters, and plan their studies effectively for academic success.

It helps students know what topics they need to study, understand the exam pattern, and plan their preparation well. By following this syllabus, students can focus on important chapters, practice effectively, and improve their understanding of each subject. The syllabus is designed to make learning simple, organized, and useful for scoring well in exams. Check this article for the AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026.

AP Inter 1st year Syllabus 2025-2026

AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026 provides a complete roadmap for students to prepare for their intermediate exams in all major subjects. It includes detailed topics in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, covering both theory and practical concepts. This syllabus helps students understand key concepts, practice effectively, and build a strong foundation for higher studies.

BIE AP Inter 1st Year Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

Unit

Topics

1. Sets

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Sets and their Representations

1.3 The Empty Set

1.4 Finite and Infinite Sets

1.5 Equal Sets

1.6 Subsets

1.7 Universal Set

1.8 Venn Diagrams

1.9 Operations on Sets

1.10 Complement of a Set

2. Relations and Functions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Cartesian Product of Sets

2.3 Relations

2.4 Functions

3. Trigonometric Functions

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Angles

3.3 Trigonometric Functions

3.4 Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles

4. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Complex Numbers

4.3 Algebra of Complex Numbers

4.4 The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number

4.5 Argand Plane and Polar Representation

5. Linear Inequalities

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inequalities

5.3 Algebraic Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable and their Graphical Representation

6. Permutations and Combinations

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fundamental Principle of Counting

6.3 Permutations

6.4 Combinations

7. Binomial Theorem

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices

8. Sequences and Series

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sequences

8.3 Series

8.4 Geometric Progression (G.P.)

8.5 Relationship Between A.M. and G.M.

9. Straight Lines

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Slope of a Line

9.3 Various Forms of the Equation of a Line

9.4 Distance of a Point from a Line

10. Conic Sections

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Sections of a Cone

10.3 Circle

10.4 Parabola

10.5 Ellipse

10.6 Hyperbola

11. Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in Three Dimensional Space

11.3 Coordinates of a Point in Space

11.4 Distance between Two Points

12. Limits and Derivatives

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Intuitive Idea of Derivatives

12.3 Limits

12.4 Limits of Trigonometric Functions

12.5 Derivatives

13. Statistics

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Measures of Dispersion

13.3 Range

13.4 Mean Deviation

13.5 Variance and Standard Deviation

14. Probability

14.1 Event

14.2 Axiomatic Approach to Probability

BIE AP Inter 1st Year Physics Syllabus 2025-26

Unit

Topics

1. Units and Measurements

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The International System of Units

1.3 Significant Figures

1.4 Dimensions of Physical Quantities

1.5 Dimensional Formulae and Dimensional Equations

1.6 Dimensional Analysis and its Applications

2. Motion in a Straight Line

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Instantaneous Velocity and Speed

2.3 Acceleration

2.4 Kinematic Equations for Uniformly Accelerated Motion

3. Motion in a Plane

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Scalars and Vectors

3.3 Multiplication of Vectors by Real Numbers

3.4 Addition and Subtraction of Vectors – Graphical Method

3.5 Resolution of Vectors

3.6 Vector Addition – Analytical Method

3.7 Motion in a Plane

3.8 Motion in a Plane with Constant Acceleration

3.9 Projectile Motion

3.10 Uniform Circular Motion

4. Laws of Motion

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Aristotle’s Fallacy

4.3 The Law of Inertia

4.4 Newton’s First Law of Motion

4.5 Newton’s Second Law of Motion

4.6 Newton’s Third Law of Motion

4.7 Conservation of Momentum

4.8 Equilibrium of a Particle

4.9 Common Forces in Mechanics, Friction

4.10 Circular Motion

4.11 Solving Problems in Mechanics

5. Work, Energy and Power

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Notions of Work and Kinetic Energy: The Work-Energy Theorem

5.3 Work

5.4 Kinetic Energy

5.5 Work Done by a Variable Force

5.6 The Work–Energy Theorem for a Variable Force

5.7 The Concept of Potential Energy

5.8 The Conservation of Mechanical Energy

5.9 The Potential Energy of a Spring

5.10 Power

5.11 Collisions

6. System of Particles and Rotational Motion

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Centre of Mass

6.3 Motion of Centre of Mass

6.4 Linear Momentum of a System of Particles

6.5 Vector Product of Two Vectors

6.6 Angular Velocity and its Relation with Linear Velocity

6.7 Torque and Angular Momentum

6.8 Equilibrium of a Rigid Body and Centre of Gravity

6.9 Moment of Inertia

6.10 Kinematics of Rotational Motion about a Fixed Axis

6.11 Dynamics of Rotational Motion about a Fixed Axis

6.12 Angular Momentum in Case of Rotations about a Fixed Axis

7. Gravitation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Kepler’s Laws

7.3 Universal Law of Gravitation

7.4 The Gravitational Constant

7.5 Acceleration due to Gravity of the Earth

7.6 Acceleration due to Gravity below and above the Surface of Earth

7.7 Gravitational Potential Energy

7.8 Escape Speed

7.9 Earth Satellites

7.10 Energy of an Orbiting Satellite

8. Mechanical Properties of Solids

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stress and Strain

8.3 Hooke’s Law

8.4 Stress–Strain Curve

8.5 Elastic Moduli

8.6 Applications of Elastic Behavior of Materials

9. Mechanical Properties of Fluids

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pressure

9.3 Streamline Flow

9.4 Bernoulli’s Principle

9.5 Viscosity

9.6 Surface Tension

10. Thermal Properties of Matter

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Temperature and Heat

10.3 Measurement of Temperature

10.4 Ideal Gas Equation and Absolute Temperature

10.5 Thermal Expansion

10.6 Specific Heat Capacity

10.7 Calorimetry

10.8 Change of State

10.9 Heat Transfer

10.10 Newton’s Law of Cooling

11. Thermodynamics

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Thermal Equilibrium

11.3 Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics

11.4 Heat, Internal Energy and Work

11.5 First Law of Thermodynamics

11.6 Specific Heat Capacity

11.7 Thermodynamic State Variables and Equation of State

11.8 Thermodynamic Processes

11.9 Second Law of Thermodynamics

11.10 Reversible and Irreversible Processes

11.11 Carnot Engine

12. Kinetic Theory

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Molecular Nature of Matter

12.3 Behavior of Gases

12.4 Kinetic Theory of an Ideal Gas

12.5 Laws of Equipartition of Energy

12.6 Specific Heat Capacity

12.7 Mean Free Path

13. Oscillations

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Periodic and Oscillatory Motions

13.3 Simple Harmonic Motion

13.4 Simple Harmonic Motion and Uniform Circular Motion

13.5 Velocity and Acceleration in Simple Harmonic Motion

13.6 Force Law for Simple Harmonic Motion

13.7 Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion

13.8 The Simple Pendulum

14. Waves

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Transverse and Longitudinal Waves

14.3 Displacement Relation in a Progressive Wave

14.4 The Speed of a Travelling Wave

14.5 The Principle of Superposition of Waves

14.6 Reflection of Waves

14.7 Beats

BIE AP Inter 1st Year Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26

Unit

Topics

1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

1.1 Importance of Chemistry

1.2 Nature of Matter

1.3 Properties of Matter and their Measurement

1.4 Uncertainty in Measurement

1.5 Laws of Chemical Combinations

1.6 Dalton’s Atomic Theory

1.7 Atomic and Molecular Masses

1.8 Mole Concept and Molar Masses

1.9 Percentage Composition

1.10 Stoichiometry and Stoichiometric Calculations

2. Structure of Atom

2.1 Discovery of Sub-atomic Particles

2.2 Atomic Models

2.3 Developments Leading to the Bohr’s Model of Atom

2.4 Bohr’s Model for Hydrogen Atom

2.5 Towards Quantum Mechanical Model of the Atom

2.6 Quantum Mechanical Model of Atom

3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

3.1 Why do we Need to Classify Elements?

3.2 Genesis of Periodic Classification

3.3 Modern Periodic Law and the Present Form of the Periodic Table

3.4 Nomenclature of Elements with Atomic Numbers > 100

3.5 Electronic Configurations of Elements and the Periodic Table

3.6 Electronic Configurations and Types of Elements: s-, p-, d-, f- Blocks

3.7 Periodic Trends in Properties of Elements

4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

4.1 Kössel-Lewis Approach to Chemical Bonding

4.2 Ionic or Electrovalent Bond

4.3 Bond Parameters

4.4 The Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory

4.5 Valence Bond Theory

4.6 Hybridisation

4.7 Molecular Orbital Theory

4.8 Bonding in Some Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules

4.9 Hydrogen Bonding

5. Thermodynamics

5.1 Thermodynamic Terms

5.2 Applications

5.3 Measurement of ∆U and ∆H: Calorimetry

5.4 Enthalpy Change (∆rH) of a Reaction – Reaction Enthalpy

5.5 Enthalpies for Different Types of Reactions

5.6 Spontaneity

5.7 Gibbs Energy Change and Equilibrium

6. Equilibrium

6.1 Equilibrium in Physical Processes

6.2 Equilibrium in Chemical Processes – Dynamic Equilibrium

6.3 Law of Chemical Equilibrium and Equilibrium Constant

6.4 Homogeneous Equilibria

6.5 Heterogeneous Equilibria

6.6 Applications of Equilibrium Constants

6.7 Relationship between Equilibrium Constant (K), Reaction Quotient (Q) and Gibbs Energy (G)

6.8 Factors Affecting Equilibria

6.9 Ionic Equilibrium in Solution

6.10 Acids, Bases and Salts

6.11 Ionization of Acids and Bases

6.12 Buffer Solutions

6.13 Solubility Equilibria of Sparingly Soluble Salts

7. Redox Reactions

7.1 Classical Idea of Redox Reactions – Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

7.2 Redox Reactions in Terms of Electron Transfer Reactions

7.3 Oxidation Number

7.4 Redox Reactions and Electrode Processes

8. Organic Chemistry – Some Basic Principles and Techniques

8.1 General Introduction

8.2 Tetravalence of Carbon: Shapes of Organic Compounds

8.3 Structural Representations of Organic Compounds

8.4 Classification of Organic Compounds

8.5 Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

8.6 Isomerism

8.7 Fundamental Concepts in Organic Reaction Mechanism

8.8 Methods of Purification of Organic Compounds

8.9 Qualitative Analysis of Organic Compounds

8.10 Quantitative Analysis

9. Hydrocarbons

9.1 Classification

9.2 Alkanes

9.3 Alkenes

9.4 Alkynes

9.5 Aromatic Hydrocarbon

9.6 Carcinogenicity and Toxicity

BIE AP Inter 1st Year Biology Syllabus 2025-26

Units & Chapters

Topics

UNIT I – DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD

  

Chapter 1: Biological Classification

1.1 Kingdom Monera

1.2 Kingdom Protista

1.3 Kingdom Fungi

1.4 Kingdom Plantae

1.5 Kingdom Animalia

1.6 Viruses, Viroids, and Lichens

Chapter 2: Plant Kingdom

2.1 Algae

2.2 Bryophytes

2.3 Pteridophytes

2.4 Gymnosperms

2.5 Angiosperms

UNIT II – STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN PLANTS

  

Chapter 3: Morphology of Flowering Plants

3.1 The Root

3.2 The Stem

3.3 The Leaf

3.4 The Inflorescence

3.5 The Flower

3.6 The Fruit

3.7 The Seed

3.8 Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant

3.9 Solanaceae

Chapter 4: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

4.1 The Tissue System

4.2 Anatomy of Dicotyledonous and Monocotyledonous Plants

UNIT III – CELL STRUCTURE AND FUNCTIONS

  

Chapter 5: Cell – The Unit of Life

5.1 What is a Cell?

5.2 Cell Theory

5.3 An Overview of Cell

5.4 Prokaryotic Cells

5.5 Eukaryotic Cells

Chapter 6: Biomolecules

6.1 How to Analyse Chemical Composition?

6.2 Primary and Secondary Metabolites

6.3 Bio Macromolecules

6.4 Proteins

6.5 Polysaccharides

6.6 Nucleic Acids

6.7 Structure of Proteins

6.8 Enzymes

Chapter 7: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

7.1 Cell Cycle

7.2 M Phase

7.3 Significance of Mitosis

7.4 Meiosis

7.5 Significance of Meiosis

UNIT IV – PLANT PHYSIOLOGY

  

Chapter 8: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

8.1 What do we Know?

8.2 Early Experiments

8.3 Where does Photosynthesis take place?

8.4 How many Pigments are involved in Photosynthesis?

8.5 What is Light Reaction?

8.6 The Electron Transport

8.7 Where are the ATP and NADPH used?

8.8 The C4 Pathway

8.9 Photorespiration

8.10 Factors affecting Photosynthesis

Chapter 9: Respiration in Plants

9.1 Do Plants Breathe?

9.2 Glycolysis

9.3 Fermentation

9.4 Aerobic Respiration

9.5 The Respiratory Balance Sheet

9.6 Amphibolic Pathway

9.7 Respiratory Quotient

Chapter 10: Plant Growth and Development

10.1 Growth

10.2 Differentiation, Dedifferentiation, and Redifferentiation

10.3 Development

10.4 Plant Growth Regulators

BIE AP Inter 1st Year English Syllabus 2025–26

Unit / Section

Title and Author / Topics

UNIT I – THE AWAKENING

Prose: 1. The Malady of Overthinking – Jerome K. Jerome

Poetry: 2. The Lamb, The Tyger – William Blake

Extensive Reading: 3. The Blind Dog – R.K. Narayan

UNIT II – METAMORPHOSIS

Prose: 4. Chief Seattle’s Letter – Chief Seattle

Poetry: 5. Invictus – William Ernest Henley

Extensive Reading: 6. A Retrieved Reformation – O. Henry

UNIT III – BRAVE NEW WORLD

Prose: 7. You’ve Got to Find What You Love – Steve Jobs

Poetry: 8. Refugees – Brian Bilston

Extensive Reading: 9. A Sound of Thunder – Ray Bradbury

UNIT IV – GRAMMAR

1. Comprehension

2. Information Transfer – Text to Diagram

3. Creative Writing

4. Articles

5. Prepositions

6. Verb Forms / Tense

7. Rewrite as Directed:

a) Voice

b) Reported Speech

c) Degrees of Comparison

d) Simple, Complex, and Compound Sentences

e) Question Tags

8. Correction of Sentences / Common Errors

9. Synonyms and Antonyms

10. Phonetic Transcription

11. Odd Sounds

12. Dialogue Writing

AP Inter 1st Year Proposed Examination Marks Pattern 2025-2026

AP Inter 1st Year examinations will follow a revised marks distribution for different streams and subjects. The changes aim to balance theory, practical/internal assessments, and introduce objective-type questions for better evaluation. Each stream has a total of 500 marks, distributed differently across theory and internal/practical assessments as per the subject group.

Stream / Subject

Theory Marks

Internal / Practical Marks

Humanities

    

English

80

20

Elective Subject

80 / 70

20 / 30

Core Subject 1

80

20

Core Subject 2

80

20

Core Subject 3

80

20

Additional Subject (Optional)

-

-

Total

400

100

MPC Group

English

80

20

Maths

80

20

Physics

70

30

Chemistry

70

30

Additional Subject (Optional)

-

-

Total

380

120

BiPC Group

English

80

20

Biology

70

30

Physics

70

30

Chemistry

70

30

Additional Subject (Optional)

-

-

Total

370

130

Additionally, the board plans to introduce 1-mark questions in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), fill-in-the-blanks, and one-word answers. The weightage of essay-type questions will also be reduced from 8 marks to 5–6 marks to allow better focus on concise and objective responses.

Students can download the AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF from the given provided link below:

AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF

Following the syllabus ensures organized preparation and better time management. It helps students concentrate on key topics and practice efficiently. Overall, it is a valuable guide for achieving success in AP Inter 1st Year exams.

