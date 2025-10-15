AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-wise Syllabus PDF

AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026 serves as a comprehensive guide for students of Andhra Pradesh. It covers all key subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, providing detailed topics and helping students understand the exam pattern, focus on important chapters, and plan their studies effectively for academic success. It helps students know what topics they need to study, understand the exam pattern, and plan their preparation well. By following this syllabus, students can focus on important chapters, practice effectively, and improve their understanding of each subject. The syllabus is designed to make learning simple, organized, and useful for scoring well in exams. Check this article for the AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026. AP Inter 1st year Syllabus 2025-2026

AP Inter 1st Year Syllabus 2025-2026 provides a complete roadmap for students to prepare for their intermediate exams in all major subjects. It includes detailed topics in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, covering both theory and practical concepts. This syllabus helps students understand key concepts, practice effectively, and build a strong foundation for higher studies. BIE AP Inter 1st Year Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26 Unit Topics 1. Sets 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Sets and their Representations 1.3 The Empty Set 1.4 Finite and Infinite Sets 1.5 Equal Sets 1.6 Subsets 1.7 Universal Set 1.8 Venn Diagrams 1.9 Operations on Sets 1.10 Complement of a Set 2. Relations and Functions 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Cartesian Product of Sets 2.3 Relations 2.4 Functions 3. Trigonometric Functions 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Angles 3.3 Trigonometric Functions 3.4 Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles 4. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Complex Numbers 4.3 Algebra of Complex Numbers 4.4 The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number 4.5 Argand Plane and Polar Representation 5. Linear Inequalities 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Inequalities 5.3 Algebraic Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable and their Graphical Representation 6. Permutations and Combinations 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Fundamental Principle of Counting 6.3 Permutations 6.4 Combinations 7. Binomial Theorem 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices 8. Sequences and Series 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Sequences 8.3 Series 8.4 Geometric Progression (G.P.) 8.5 Relationship Between A.M. and G.M. 9. Straight Lines 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Slope of a Line 9.3 Various Forms of the Equation of a Line 9.4 Distance of a Point from a Line 10. Conic Sections 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Sections of a Cone 10.3 Circle 10.4 Parabola 10.5 Ellipse 10.6 Hyperbola 11. Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in Three Dimensional Space 11.3 Coordinates of a Point in Space 11.4 Distance between Two Points 12. Limits and Derivatives 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Intuitive Idea of Derivatives 12.3 Limits 12.4 Limits of Trigonometric Functions 12.5 Derivatives 13. Statistics 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Measures of Dispersion 13.3 Range 13.4 Mean Deviation 13.5 Variance and Standard Deviation 14. Probability 14.1 Event 14.2 Axiomatic Approach to Probability

BIE AP Inter 1st Year Physics Syllabus 2025-26 Unit Topics 1. Units and Measurements 1.1 Introduction 1.2 The International System of Units 1.3 Significant Figures 1.4 Dimensions of Physical Quantities 1.5 Dimensional Formulae and Dimensional Equations 1.6 Dimensional Analysis and its Applications 2. Motion in a Straight Line 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Instantaneous Velocity and Speed 2.3 Acceleration 2.4 Kinematic Equations for Uniformly Accelerated Motion 3. Motion in a Plane 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Scalars and Vectors 3.3 Multiplication of Vectors by Real Numbers 3.4 Addition and Subtraction of Vectors – Graphical Method 3.5 Resolution of Vectors 3.6 Vector Addition – Analytical Method 3.7 Motion in a Plane 3.8 Motion in a Plane with Constant Acceleration 3.9 Projectile Motion 3.10 Uniform Circular Motion 4. Laws of Motion 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Aristotle’s Fallacy 4.3 The Law of Inertia 4.4 Newton’s First Law of Motion 4.5 Newton’s Second Law of Motion 4.6 Newton’s Third Law of Motion 4.7 Conservation of Momentum 4.8 Equilibrium of a Particle 4.9 Common Forces in Mechanics, Friction 4.10 Circular Motion 4.11 Solving Problems in Mechanics 5. Work, Energy and Power 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Notions of Work and Kinetic Energy: The Work-Energy Theorem 5.3 Work 5.4 Kinetic Energy 5.5 Work Done by a Variable Force 5.6 The Work–Energy Theorem for a Variable Force 5.7 The Concept of Potential Energy 5.8 The Conservation of Mechanical Energy 5.9 The Potential Energy of a Spring 5.10 Power 5.11 Collisions 6. System of Particles and Rotational Motion 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Centre of Mass 6.3 Motion of Centre of Mass 6.4 Linear Momentum of a System of Particles 6.5 Vector Product of Two Vectors 6.6 Angular Velocity and its Relation with Linear Velocity 6.7 Torque and Angular Momentum 6.8 Equilibrium of a Rigid Body and Centre of Gravity 6.9 Moment of Inertia 6.10 Kinematics of Rotational Motion about a Fixed Axis 6.11 Dynamics of Rotational Motion about a Fixed Axis 6.12 Angular Momentum in Case of Rotations about a Fixed Axis 7. Gravitation 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Kepler’s Laws 7.3 Universal Law of Gravitation 7.4 The Gravitational Constant 7.5 Acceleration due to Gravity of the Earth 7.6 Acceleration due to Gravity below and above the Surface of Earth 7.7 Gravitational Potential Energy 7.8 Escape Speed 7.9 Earth Satellites 7.10 Energy of an Orbiting Satellite 8. Mechanical Properties of Solids 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Stress and Strain 8.3 Hooke’s Law 8.4 Stress–Strain Curve 8.5 Elastic Moduli 8.6 Applications of Elastic Behavior of Materials 9. Mechanical Properties of Fluids 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Pressure 9.3 Streamline Flow 9.4 Bernoulli’s Principle 9.5 Viscosity 9.6 Surface Tension 10. Thermal Properties of Matter 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Temperature and Heat 10.3 Measurement of Temperature 10.4 Ideal Gas Equation and Absolute Temperature 10.5 Thermal Expansion 10.6 Specific Heat Capacity 10.7 Calorimetry 10.8 Change of State 10.9 Heat Transfer 10.10 Newton’s Law of Cooling 11. Thermodynamics 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Thermal Equilibrium 11.3 Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics 11.4 Heat, Internal Energy and Work 11.5 First Law of Thermodynamics 11.6 Specific Heat Capacity 11.7 Thermodynamic State Variables and Equation of State 11.8 Thermodynamic Processes 11.9 Second Law of Thermodynamics 11.10 Reversible and Irreversible Processes 11.11 Carnot Engine 12. Kinetic Theory 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Molecular Nature of Matter 12.3 Behavior of Gases 12.4 Kinetic Theory of an Ideal Gas 12.5 Laws of Equipartition of Energy 12.6 Specific Heat Capacity 12.7 Mean Free Path 13. Oscillations 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Periodic and Oscillatory Motions 13.3 Simple Harmonic Motion 13.4 Simple Harmonic Motion and Uniform Circular Motion 13.5 Velocity and Acceleration in Simple Harmonic Motion 13.6 Force Law for Simple Harmonic Motion 13.7 Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion 13.8 The Simple Pendulum 14. Waves 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Transverse and Longitudinal Waves 14.3 Displacement Relation in a Progressive Wave 14.4 The Speed of a Travelling Wave 14.5 The Principle of Superposition of Waves 14.6 Reflection of Waves 14.7 Beats

BIE AP Inter 1st Year Chemistry Syllabus 2025-26 Unit Topics 1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1.1 Importance of Chemistry 1.2 Nature of Matter 1.3 Properties of Matter and their Measurement 1.4 Uncertainty in Measurement 1.5 Laws of Chemical Combinations 1.6 Dalton’s Atomic Theory 1.7 Atomic and Molecular Masses 1.8 Mole Concept and Molar Masses 1.9 Percentage Composition 1.10 Stoichiometry and Stoichiometric Calculations 2. Structure of Atom 2.1 Discovery of Sub-atomic Particles 2.2 Atomic Models 2.3 Developments Leading to the Bohr’s Model of Atom 2.4 Bohr’s Model for Hydrogen Atom 2.5 Towards Quantum Mechanical Model of the Atom 2.6 Quantum Mechanical Model of Atom 3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 3.1 Why do we Need to Classify Elements? 3.2 Genesis of Periodic Classification 3.3 Modern Periodic Law and the Present Form of the Periodic Table 3.4 Nomenclature of Elements with Atomic Numbers > 100 3.5 Electronic Configurations of Elements and the Periodic Table 3.6 Electronic Configurations and Types of Elements: s-, p-, d-, f- Blocks 3.7 Periodic Trends in Properties of Elements 4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 4.1 Kössel-Lewis Approach to Chemical Bonding 4.2 Ionic or Electrovalent Bond 4.3 Bond Parameters 4.4 The Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory 4.5 Valence Bond Theory 4.6 Hybridisation 4.7 Molecular Orbital Theory 4.8 Bonding in Some Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules 4.9 Hydrogen Bonding 5. Thermodynamics 5.1 Thermodynamic Terms 5.2 Applications 5.3 Measurement of ∆U and ∆H: Calorimetry 5.4 Enthalpy Change (∆rH) of a Reaction – Reaction Enthalpy 5.5 Enthalpies for Different Types of Reactions 5.6 Spontaneity 5.7 Gibbs Energy Change and Equilibrium 6. Equilibrium 6.1 Equilibrium in Physical Processes 6.2 Equilibrium in Chemical Processes – Dynamic Equilibrium 6.3 Law of Chemical Equilibrium and Equilibrium Constant 6.4 Homogeneous Equilibria 6.5 Heterogeneous Equilibria 6.6 Applications of Equilibrium Constants 6.7 Relationship between Equilibrium Constant (K), Reaction Quotient (Q) and Gibbs Energy (G) 6.8 Factors Affecting Equilibria 6.9 Ionic Equilibrium in Solution 6.10 Acids, Bases and Salts 6.11 Ionization of Acids and Bases 6.12 Buffer Solutions 6.13 Solubility Equilibria of Sparingly Soluble Salts 7. Redox Reactions 7.1 Classical Idea of Redox Reactions – Oxidation and Reduction Reactions 7.2 Redox Reactions in Terms of Electron Transfer Reactions 7.3 Oxidation Number 7.4 Redox Reactions and Electrode Processes 8. Organic Chemistry – Some Basic Principles and Techniques 8.1 General Introduction 8.2 Tetravalence of Carbon: Shapes of Organic Compounds 8.3 Structural Representations of Organic Compounds 8.4 Classification of Organic Compounds 8.5 Nomenclature of Organic Compounds 8.6 Isomerism 8.7 Fundamental Concepts in Organic Reaction Mechanism 8.8 Methods of Purification of Organic Compounds 8.9 Qualitative Analysis of Organic Compounds 8.10 Quantitative Analysis 9. Hydrocarbons 9.1 Classification 9.2 Alkanes 9.3 Alkenes 9.4 Alkynes 9.5 Aromatic Hydrocarbon 9.6 Carcinogenicity and Toxicity

BIE AP Inter 1st Year Biology Syllabus 2025-26 Units & Chapters Topics UNIT I – DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD Chapter 1: Biological Classification 1.1 Kingdom Monera 1.2 Kingdom Protista 1.3 Kingdom Fungi 1.4 Kingdom Plantae 1.5 Kingdom Animalia 1.6 Viruses, Viroids, and Lichens Chapter 2: Plant Kingdom 2.1 Algae 2.2 Bryophytes 2.3 Pteridophytes 2.4 Gymnosperms 2.5 Angiosperms UNIT II – STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN PLANTS Chapter 3: Morphology of Flowering Plants 3.1 The Root 3.2 The Stem 3.3 The Leaf 3.4 The Inflorescence 3.5 The Flower 3.6 The Fruit 3.7 The Seed 3.8 Semi-technical description of a typical flowering plant 3.9 Solanaceae Chapter 4: Anatomy of Flowering Plants 4.1 The Tissue System 4.2 Anatomy of Dicotyledonous and Monocotyledonous Plants UNIT III – CELL STRUCTURE AND FUNCTIONS Chapter 5: Cell – The Unit of Life 5.1 What is a Cell? 5.2 Cell Theory 5.3 An Overview of Cell 5.4 Prokaryotic Cells 5.5 Eukaryotic Cells Chapter 6: Biomolecules 6.1 How to Analyse Chemical Composition? 6.2 Primary and Secondary Metabolites 6.3 Bio Macromolecules 6.4 Proteins 6.5 Polysaccharides 6.6 Nucleic Acids 6.7 Structure of Proteins 6.8 Enzymes Chapter 7: Cell Cycle and Cell Division 7.1 Cell Cycle 7.2 M Phase 7.3 Significance of Mitosis 7.4 Meiosis 7.5 Significance of Meiosis UNIT IV – PLANT PHYSIOLOGY Chapter 8: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants 8.1 What do we Know? 8.2 Early Experiments 8.3 Where does Photosynthesis take place? 8.4 How many Pigments are involved in Photosynthesis? 8.5 What is Light Reaction? 8.6 The Electron Transport 8.7 Where are the ATP and NADPH used? 8.8 The C4 Pathway 8.9 Photorespiration 8.10 Factors affecting Photosynthesis Chapter 9: Respiration in Plants 9.1 Do Plants Breathe? 9.2 Glycolysis 9.3 Fermentation 9.4 Aerobic Respiration 9.5 The Respiratory Balance Sheet 9.6 Amphibolic Pathway 9.7 Respiratory Quotient Chapter 10: Plant Growth and Development 10.1 Growth 10.2 Differentiation, Dedifferentiation, and Redifferentiation 10.3 Development 10.4 Plant Growth Regulators

BIE AP Inter 1st Year English Syllabus 2025–26 Unit / Section Title and Author / Topics UNIT I – THE AWAKENING Prose: 1. The Malady of Overthinking – Jerome K. Jerome Poetry: 2. The Lamb, The Tyger – William Blake Extensive Reading: 3. The Blind Dog – R.K. Narayan UNIT II – METAMORPHOSIS Prose: 4. Chief Seattle’s Letter – Chief Seattle Poetry: 5. Invictus – William Ernest Henley Extensive Reading: 6. A Retrieved Reformation – O. Henry UNIT III – BRAVE NEW WORLD Prose: 7. You’ve Got to Find What You Love – Steve Jobs Poetry: 8. Refugees – Brian Bilston Extensive Reading: 9. A Sound of Thunder – Ray Bradbury UNIT IV – GRAMMAR 1. Comprehension 2. Information Transfer – Text to Diagram 3. Creative Writing 4. Articles 5. Prepositions 6. Verb Forms / Tense 7. Rewrite as Directed: a) Voice b) Reported Speech c) Degrees of Comparison d) Simple, Complex, and Compound Sentences e) Question Tags 8. Correction of Sentences / Common Errors 9. Synonyms and Antonyms 10. Phonetic Transcription 11. Odd Sounds 12. Dialogue Writing

AP Inter 1st Year Proposed Examination Marks Pattern 2025-2026 AP Inter 1st Year examinations will follow a revised marks distribution for different streams and subjects. The changes aim to balance theory, practical/internal assessments, and introduce objective-type questions for better evaluation. Each stream has a total of 500 marks, distributed differently across theory and internal/practical assessments as per the subject group. Stream / Subject Theory Marks Internal / Practical Marks Humanities English 80 20 Elective Subject 80 / 70 20 / 30 Core Subject 1 80 20 Core Subject 2 80 20 Core Subject 3 80 20 Additional Subject (Optional) - - Total 400 100 MPC Group English 80 20 Maths 80 20 Physics 70 30 Chemistry 70 30 Additional Subject (Optional) - - Total 380 120 BiPC Group English 80 20 Biology 70 30 Physics 70 30 Chemistry 70 30 Additional Subject (Optional) - - Total 370 130