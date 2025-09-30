Who is the President of Madagascar? Complete List Till 2025!

Key Points
- Madagascar President is the highest elected official of the nation.
- Andry Rajoelina is the current President of Madagascar.
- The First Elected President of Madagascar was Philibert Tsiranana.
President of Madagascar: Madagascar’s presidency has played a crucial role in shaping the country's political landscape since its independence in 1960. The Madagascar President is the highest elected official of the nation. They are head of state, chief decision-maker and share executive powers with a Prime Minister.
According to the World Bank, Madagascar’s political stability has influenced its economic growth and development, highlighting the importance of leadership. The presidency operates under a two-term limit framework, yet history shows multiple leaders with non-consecutive terms.
Do you know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Ocean State'?
Complete List of Presidents of Madagascar Till 2025
The Presidents of Madagascar List reflects various political shifts, including periods of civilian government, military rule, and democratic transitions. Read the complete list of Madagascar presidents till 2025, including their terms and parties.
|
President
|
Term Started
|
Term Ended
|
Political Party
|
Andry Rajoelina
|
Jan 19, 2019
|
Incumbent (2025)
|
Young Malagasies Determined (TGV)
|
Rivo Rakotovao
|
Sep 7, 2018
|
Jan 19, 2019
|
Hery Vaovao ho an'i Madagasikara (HVM)
|
Hery Rajaonarimampianina
|
Jan 25, 2014
|
Sep 7, 2018
|
Hery Vaovao ho an'i Madagasikara (HVM)
|
Andry Rajoelina
|
Mar 17, 2009
|
Jan 25, 2014
|
Young Malagasies Determined (TGV)
|
Hyppolite Ramaroson
|
Mar 17, 2009
|
Mar 17, 2009
|
Military
|
Marc Ravalomanana
|
Feb 22, 2002
|
Mar 17, 2009
|
Tiako I Madagasikara (TIM)
|
Didier Ratsiraka
|
Feb 9, 1997
|
Jul 5, 2002
|
AREMA
|
Norbert Ratsirahonana
|
Sep 5, 1996
|
Feb 9, 1997
|
AVI
|
Albert Zafy
|
Mar 27, 1993
|
Sep 5, 1996
|
National Union for Democracy (UNDD)
|
Didier Ratsiraka
|
Jun 15, 1975
|
Jan 12, 1992
|
AREMA / Military
|
Gilles Andriamahazo
|
Feb 12, 1975
|
Jun 15, 1975
|
Military
|
Richard Ratsimandrava
|
Feb 5, 1975
|
Feb 11, 1975
|
Military
|
Gabriel Ramanantsoa
|
Oct 11, 1972
|
Feb 5, 1975
|
Military
|
Philibert Tsiranana
|
May 1, 1959
|
Oct 11, 1972
|
Social Democratic Party (PSD)
Who is the Current President of Madagascar?
The current Madagascar President is Andry Rajoelina who was elected into office in 2018 for the first time. He was then elected again for office in 2023. He is one of the 2 presidents who has served as president in non consecutive periods. Andry has also served as the Mayor of the capital city, Antananarivo.
Read Other GK Stories Here:
7 Least Polluted Countries in 2025: Is Your Country One of Them?
9 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025
Conclusion
Knowing Madagascar’s presidential history helps contextualize its political progress and challenges. Leadership changes have affected national policies, economic development, and international relations. This timeline helps explain the nation’s governance framework and current political environment.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation