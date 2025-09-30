Who is the President of Madagascar? Complete List Till 2025!

President of Madagascar: Madagascar’s presidency has played a crucial role in shaping the country's political landscape since its independence in 1960. The Madagascar President is the highest elected official of the nation. They are head of state, chief decision-maker and share executive powers with a Prime Minister.

According to the World Bank, Madagascar’s political stability has influenced its economic growth and development, highlighting the importance of leadership. The presidency operates under a two-term limit framework, yet history shows multiple leaders with non-consecutive terms.

Do you know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Ocean State'?

Complete List of Presidents of Madagascar Till 2025

The Presidents of Madagascar List reflects various political shifts, including periods of civilian government, military rule, and democratic transitions. Read the complete list of Madagascar presidents till 2025, including their terms and parties.