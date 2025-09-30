UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Who is the President of Madagascar? Complete List Till 2025!

By Alisha Louis
Sep 30, 2025, 17:13 IST

Who is the President of Madagascar? Madagascar's President is the highest elected official of the nation. Read the complete list of Madagascar presidents till 2025, including their terms and parties.

List of Madagascar Presidents till 2025.
Key Points

  • Madagascar President is the highest elected official of the nation.
  • Andry Rajoelina is the current President of Madagascar.
  • The First Elected President of Madagascar was Philibert Tsiranana.

President of Madagascar: Madagascar’s presidency has played a crucial role in shaping the country's political landscape since its independence in 1960. The Madagascar President is the highest elected official of the nation. They are head of state, chief decision-maker and share executive powers with a Prime Minister.

According to the World Bank, Madagascar’s political stability has influenced its economic growth and development, highlighting the importance of leadership. The presidency operates under a two-term limit framework, yet history shows multiple leaders with non-consecutive terms. 

Complete List of Presidents of Madagascar Till 2025

The Presidents of Madagascar List reflects various political shifts, including periods of civilian government, military rule, and democratic transitions. Read the complete list of Madagascar presidents till 2025, including their terms and parties.

President

Term Started

Term Ended

Political Party

Andry Rajoelina

Jan 19, 2019

Incumbent (2025)

Young Malagasies Determined (TGV)

Rivo Rakotovao

Sep 7, 2018

Jan 19, 2019

Hery Vaovao ho an'i Madagasikara (HVM)

Hery Rajaonarimampianina

Jan 25, 2014

Sep 7, 2018

Hery Vaovao ho an'i Madagasikara (HVM)

Andry Rajoelina

Mar 17, 2009

Jan 25, 2014

Young Malagasies Determined (TGV)

Hyppolite Ramaroson

Mar 17, 2009

Mar 17, 2009

Military

Marc Ravalomanana

Feb 22, 2002

Mar 17, 2009

Tiako I Madagasikara (TIM)

Didier Ratsiraka

Feb 9, 1997

Jul 5, 2002

AREMA

Norbert Ratsirahonana

Sep 5, 1996

Feb 9, 1997

AVI

Albert Zafy

Mar 27, 1993

Sep 5, 1996

National Union for Democracy (UNDD)

Didier Ratsiraka

Jun 15, 1975

Jan 12, 1992

AREMA / Military

Gilles Andriamahazo

Feb 12, 1975

Jun 15, 1975

Military

Richard Ratsimandrava

Feb 5, 1975

Feb 11, 1975

Military

Gabriel Ramanantsoa

Oct 11, 1972

Feb 5, 1975

Military

Philibert Tsiranana

May 1, 1959

Oct 11, 1972

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

Who is the Current President of Madagascar?

The current Madagascar President is Andry Rajoelina who was elected into office in 2018 for the first time. He was then elected again for office in 2023. He is one of the 2 presidents who has served as president in non consecutive periods. Andry has also served as the Mayor of the capital city, Antananarivo.

Conclusion

Knowing Madagascar’s presidential history helps contextualize its political progress and challenges. Leadership changes have affected national policies, economic development, and international relations. This timeline helps explain the nation’s governance framework and current political environment.

    FAQs

    • Which political party does the current president of Madagascar belong to?
      +
      The current president belongs to the Young Malagasies Determined (TGV) party.
    • How many presidents has Madagascar had till 2025?
      +
      Madagascar has had 14 presidents from 1959 until 2025 including repeat terms.
    • Who is the current president of Madagascar in 2025?
      +
      Andry Rajoelina is Madagascar’s president, serving his second term since 2019.

