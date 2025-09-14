8 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025: Read More!

Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
By Alisha Louis
Sep 14, 2025, 10:00 IST

Which countries have the lowest quality of life rankings in 2025? Nigeria tops the list with 15.6 index value. Read about 8 countries with lowest quality of life rankings, main factors and stats behind each nation's struggles.

Lowest Quality of Life Nations in the world.
Countries with Lowest Quality of Life: Quality of life rankings are an important measure of how well people’s basic needs are met across nations. In 2025, global studies rank Nigeria, Venezuela, and Bangladesh among the countries with lowest for quality of life, due to challenges like instability, economic hardship, and healthcare access. 

According to the United Nations Development Report, Nigeria’s HDI value is 0.560 and Quality of Life Index is just 15.6, the lowest globally. Low ratings reflect chronic issues such as poverty, political unrest, and infrastructure gaps that impact millions. Find out countries with lowest quality of life rankings and what the key warning signs are for low quality of life worldwide.

List of 8 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025

Understanding these rankings helps reveal where daily life is toughest and which countries are most in need of international support. These 8 nations face some of the world’s harshest living conditions, characterized by low incomes, limited healthcare, and persistent instability.

RANK

COUNTRIES

QUALITY OF LIFE INDEX

HDI Value

NOMINAL GDP IN US DOLLARS $

1

Nigeria

15.6

0.560

187.8 billion

2

Venezuela

73.7

0.709

102.33 billion

3

Bangladesh

77

0.685

450.1 billion

4

Sri Lanka

82.8

0.776

98.96 billion

5

Egypt

83.2

0.754

389.1 billion

6

Iran

86.7

0.799

436.9 billion

7

Peru

90.7

0.794

289.2 billion

8

Kenya

95.4

0.628

124.5 billion

(Sources- Numbeo Quality of Life Report)

What is Considered Low Quality of Life?

A country is considered to have low quality of life when residents face persistent challenges in income, healthcare, safety, and education. The main signals include:

  • Low average life expectancy and poor access to essential health services

  • High poverty rates and limited income opportunities

  • Political instability, insecurity, or civil unrest

  • Poor infrastructure, from roads to clean water

Countries with low quality of life often struggle to provide basic human needs and rank low on global indices like the UN Human Development Index and Quality of Life Index.

Conclusion

Nations at the bottom of quality of life rankings reveal the real effects of poverty, weak governance, and economic hardship on daily existence. By examining these stark statistics, the world can better understand where help is needed most and push for positive changes that will uplift millions of lives.

    FAQs

    • How are quality of life rankings determined?
      +
      They use indices like the Human Development Index and Quality of Life Index, combining health, wealth, and standards.
    • What factors impact a country's quality of life?
      +
      Health, income, safety, education, and access to basic services are key measures in global rankings.
    • Which country has the lowest quality of life in 2025?
      +
      Nigeria ranks lowest, with a 2025 Quality of Life Index of just 15.6.

