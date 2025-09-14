8 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025: Read More!

Countries with Lowest Quality of Life: Quality of life rankings are an important measure of how well people’s basic needs are met across nations. In 2025, global studies rank Nigeria, Venezuela, and Bangladesh among the countries with lowest for quality of life, due to challenges like instability, economic hardship, and healthcare access.

According to the United Nations Development Report, Nigeria’s HDI value is 0.560 and Quality of Life Index is just 15.6, the lowest globally. Low ratings reflect chronic issues such as poverty, political unrest, and infrastructure gaps that impact millions. Find out countries with lowest quality of life rankings and what the key warning signs are for low quality of life worldwide.

List of 8 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025

Understanding these rankings helps reveal where daily life is toughest and which countries are most in need of international support. These 8 nations face some of the world’s harshest living conditions, characterized by low incomes, limited healthcare, and persistent instability.