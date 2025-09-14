8 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025: Read More!

Countries with Lowest Quality of Life: Quality of life rankings are an important measure of how well people’s basic needs are met across nations. In 2025, global studies rank Nigeria, Venezuela, and Bangladesh among the countries with lowest for quality of life, due to challenges like instability, economic hardship, and healthcare access.
According to the United Nations Development Report, Nigeria’s HDI value is 0.560 and Quality of Life Index is just 15.6, the lowest globally. Low ratings reflect chronic issues such as poverty, political unrest, and infrastructure gaps that impact millions. Find out countries with lowest quality of life rankings and what the key warning signs are for low quality of life worldwide.
List of 8 Countries with Lowest Quality of Life Rankings 2025
Understanding these rankings helps reveal where daily life is toughest and which countries are most in need of international support. These 8 nations face some of the world’s harshest living conditions, characterized by low incomes, limited healthcare, and persistent instability.
|
RANK
|
COUNTRIES
|
QUALITY OF LIFE INDEX
|
HDI Value
|
NOMINAL GDP IN US DOLLARS $
|
1
|
Nigeria
|
15.6
|
0.560
|
187.8 billion
|
2
|
Venezuela
|
73.7
|
0.709
|
102.33 billion
|
3
|
Bangladesh
|
77
|
0.685
|
450.1 billion
|
4
|
Sri Lanka
|
82.8
|
0.776
|
98.96 billion
|
5
|
Egypt
|
83.2
|
0.754
|
389.1 billion
|
6
|
Iran
|
86.7
|
0.799
|
436.9 billion
|
7
|
Peru
|
90.7
|
0.794
|
289.2 billion
|
8
|
Kenya
|
95.4
|
0.628
|
124.5 billion
(Sources- Numbeo Quality of Life Report)
What is Considered Low Quality of Life?
A country is considered to have low quality of life when residents face persistent challenges in income, healthcare, safety, and education. The main signals include:
-
Low average life expectancy and poor access to essential health services
-
High poverty rates and limited income opportunities
-
Political instability, insecurity, or civil unrest
-
Poor infrastructure, from roads to clean water
Countries with low quality of life often struggle to provide basic human needs and rank low on global indices like the UN Human Development Index and Quality of Life Index.
Read other GK Stories-
List of Countries with the Highest Quality of Life Rankings 2025
Countries with Fastest Growing Economies in the World in 2025
List of Countries with Least Working Hours in 2025
Conclusion
Nations at the bottom of quality of life rankings reveal the real effects of poverty, weak governance, and economic hardship on daily existence. By examining these stark statistics, the world can better understand where help is needed most and push for positive changes that will uplift millions of lives.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation