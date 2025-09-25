Do you know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Ocean State'? This U.S. state is the smallest state in America but packs an outsized coastal charm that’s recognized nationwide by its official nickname. The U.S. state known as the ‘Ocean State’ is Rhode Island. Though only about 48 miles long and 37 miles wide, Rhode Island features an impressive 384 miles of coastline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This dense network of shorelines is thanks to Narragansett Bay cutting deep into the state’s center, putting almost every city and town within a short drive of ocean water. From bustling beach towns to quiet coves, Rhode Island’s vibrant maritime atmosphere draws families and visitors throughout every season.

