Do you know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Ocean State'? This U.S. state is the smallest state in America but packs an outsized coastal charm that’s recognized nationwide by its official nickname. The U.S. state known as the ‘Ocean State’ is Rhode Island. Though only about 48 miles long and 37 miles wide, Rhode Island features an impressive 384 miles of coastline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This dense network of shorelines is thanks to Narragansett Bay cutting deep into the state’s center, putting almost every city and town within a short drive of ocean water. From bustling beach towns to quiet coves, Rhode Island’s vibrant maritime atmosphere draws families and visitors throughout every season.
Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Ocean State'?
Rhode Island is officially recognized as the "Ocean State" among all 50 U.S. states.
Rhode Island covers only 1,034 square miles but boasts about 384 miles of tidal shoreline according to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).
Every Rhode Island resident lives within a 30-minute drive to the Atlantic Ocean or Narragansett Bay.
The “Ocean State” nickname has appeared on non-commercial license plates since 1972, replacing "Discover".
Why is Rhode Island Called the 'Ocean State'?
Rhode Island earned the "Ocean State" title because its coastline is central to its geography, lifestyle, and history.
-
Despite being the smallest state, its 384-mile coastline provides abundant opportunities for recreation, tourism, and maritime trade.
-
The nickname was promoted from the 1970s to highlight and boost the state’s tourism, drawing attention to its over 400 miles of accessible shoreline including Narragansett Bay.
-
Ocean and bay waters shape daily life, with residents and visitors enjoying countless beaches, seafood, and water activities year-round.
What was Rhode Island Originally Called?
Rhode Island's original names reflect its complex colonial history and natural features.
-
The official colonial name was "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations," adopted in the 17th century.
-
The term "Rhode Island" originally referred to what is today known as Aquidneck Island, while "Providence Plantations" described the settlements on the mainland.
-
The name "Rhode Island" may be derived from Dutch explorer Adriaen Block’s term "Roodt Eylandt" (“red island”) or from Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, who compared the area to the Greek island of Rhodes.
Conclusion
Rhode Island’s proud "Ocean State" nickname celebrates its extraordinary 384-mile shoreline and enduring relationship with the Atlantic Ocean. Although originally named for distinct settlements and colorful coastal features, the state now embraces its unified identity as America’s favorite seaside escape, offering ocean views and maritime history for visitors and locals alike.
