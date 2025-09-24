Do you know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Peace Garden State'? This Northern Plains state earned its unique nickname from the International Peace Garden, a lush, 2,400-acre park founded in 1932 on the border of the United States and Canada. The U.S. State known as the ‘Peace Garden State’ is North Dakota. The garden receives over 150,000 annual visitors and symbolizes a lasting pledge of peace between neighboring nations. North Dakota’s dedication to unity and harmony is officially recognized, as the state adopted “Peace Garden State” as its nickname in 1957, cementing it in public identity and even on state license plates. According to the North Dakota Tourism Board, the International Peace Garden drives significant tourism and serves as a central symbol of the state’s commitment to building peaceful relationships and international connections.

Q1: Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Peace Garden State'? North Dakota is recognized as the 'Peace Garden State' for its connection to the International Peace Garden, a unique park straddling the U.S.–Canada border near Dunseith, North Dakota. This landmark was officially dedicated on July 14, 1932, highlighting North Dakota’s devotion to fostering peace and friendship between nations. The nickname has appeared on North Dakota license plates since 1956, becoming a central part of state branding. Q2: Why is North Dakota Called the ‘Peace Garden State’? North Dakota earned this nickname because the International Peace Garden commemorates peaceful relations with Canada, reflecting wider values of international goodwill. Thousands of flowers bloom here annually, and its landmarks—like the Floral Clock and Peace Chapel—symbolize harmony. The name encourages cross-border tourism and strengthens both cultural and economic ties.

North Dakota Nicknames In addition to 'Peace Garden State,' North Dakota is known by several other nicknames, including 'The Flickertail State,' referencing its population of Richardson ground squirrels, and 'Roughrider Country,' inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s famous regiment. Despite legislative efforts to promote alternatives, 'Peace Garden State' remains the prevailing and official nickname due to its deep resonance in the state's identity. Nickname Origin Peace Garden State International Peace Garden & border symbolism Flickertail State Richardson ground squirrels Roughrider Country Theodore Roosevelt’s Roughriders Sioux State Dakota means ‘friend’ in Sioux language Five Interesting Facts about North Dakota North Dakota earned the title 'Peace Garden State' due to its unique geographical and cultural landmark, the International Peace Garden. Read 5 North Dakota interesting facts below:

Fact Number Fact Description 1 The International Peace Garden hosts over 150,000 visitors per year and spans 2,400 acres across two countries. 2 The state motto is "Liberty and Union, Now and Forever, One and Inseparable." 3 North Dakota has some of the lowest population density in the U.S., ranking 47th in total population. 4 The region's fertile soil supports leading wheat, sunflower, and barley production, making North Dakota a top U.S. ag producer. 5 North Dakota is home to the largest man-made lake, Lake Sakakawea, and scenic parks like Theodore Roosevelt National Park.