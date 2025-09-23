Do you know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Granite State'? This New England state earned its nickname because of the vast granite formations. These formations dominate the landscape of the state and the important granite quarrying industry that shaped its economy for centuries. New Hampshire is the U.S. state known as the “Granite State.” It holds a unique place in the geography and history of the United States.

Q1: Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Granite State'?

New Hampshire is the U.S. state nicknamed the "Granite State." This title comes from the vast granite formations found across the state and its legacy in granite quarrying, which played a vital role in the state's economy and identity. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, New Hampshire has some of the oldest granite formations in the country, dating back over 300 million years. This nickname reflects both the natural landscape and the resilient spirit symbolized by granite.