Golden Glove Award 2025: Check List of Winners Here!

Golden Glove Award Winners: The Golden Glove Awards 2025 were announced on November 02, 2025. The Rawlings Golden Glove Award is a prestigious honor recognizing Major League Baseball's finest defenders each year. In 2025, the awards continued to highlight top-tier defensive performances across the league, with nine first-time winners joining veteran defenders.
According to MLB, the Golden Glove winners are decided by 30 managers and coaches’ votes, combined with advanced defensive metrics, ensuring recognition of outstanding fielding skills. The Chicago Cubs notably led the National League with three Gold Glove winners in 2025, showcasing their defensive strength. Check the list of Golden Glove Award winners 2025, recognizing MLB's best defensive players, with first-time winners and the 2025 MVP details.
List of Golden Glove Award Winners 2025
The 2025 Golden Glove Awards celebrated the best fielders at each position across both major leagues, honoring veterans and fresh talent alike. The Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals were especially prominent.
|
|
American League
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Catcher
|
Dillon Dingler
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1 Base
|
Ty France
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
2 Base
|
Marcus Semien
|
Texas Rangers
|
ShortStop
|
Bobby Witt Jr.
|
Kansas City Royals
|
3 Base
|
Maikel Garcia
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Left Field
|
Steven Kwan
|
Cleveland Guardians
|
Center Field
|
Ceddanne Rafaela
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Right Field
|
Wilyer Abreu
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Pitcher
|
Max Fried
|
New York Yankees
|
Utility
|
Mauricio Dubón
|
Houston Astros
|
Team
|
-
|
Texas Rangers
|
National League
|
Position
|
Player
|
Team
|
Catcher
|
Patrick Bailey
|
San Francisco Giants
|
1 Base
|
Matt Olson
|
Atlanta Braves
|
2 Base
|
Nico Hoerner
|
Chicago Cubs
|
ShortStop
|
Masyn Winn
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
3 Base
|
Ke'Bryan Hayes
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Left Field
|
Ian Happ
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Center Field
|
Pete Crow-Armstrong
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Right Field
|
Fernando Tatis Jr.
|
San Diego Padres
|
Pitcher
|
Logan Webb
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Utility
|
Javier Sanoja
|
Miami Marlins
|
Team
|
-
|
Chicago Cubs
( Source - MLB )
Make some more room in the trophy case.— MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025
These guys are repeat winners of the @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award. pic.twitter.com/6UVkgHjyaV
Who are the First-Time Gold Glove Winners for 2025
This year’s awards showcased nine first-time winners, highlighting emerging defensive stars making their mark in MLB.
-
Dillon Dingler (Catcher) became the first Detroit Tiger Gold Glove winner since 2016.
-
Masyn Winn (Shortstop) became the youngest in St. Louis Cardinals history to win.
-
Ty France earned his first at first base, splitting time between Twins and Blue Jays.
-
Others include Maikel Garcia and Nico Hoerner, signifying strong defensive breakout seasons.
Who won the MLB MVP in 2025?
The 2025 MLB MVP race featured intense competition, with the award set to be announced on November 13, 2025.
-
Yankees star Aaron Judge, with a historic .331 batting average and 53 home runs, led the Major Leagues.
-
Opponents included Cal Raleigh and José Ramírez.
-
Judge aimed for his third MVP and further solidifying his legacy as a top hitter in MLB history.
Conclusion
The 2025 Golden Glove Awards highlighted defensive excellence across Major League Baseball, honoring new stars and defending legends. Led by strong team performances, particularly the Cubs and Royals, these awards help capture the season’s best fielding moments. As the MVP announcement draws near, the excitement continues for both defensive and offensive accomplishments shaping the 2025 MLB season.
