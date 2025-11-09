Golden Glove Award 2025: Check List of Winners Here!

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
By Alisha Louis
Nov 9, 2025, 06:22 EDT

Who are the Gold Glove Winners for 2025? Check the list of Golden Glove Award winners 2025, recognizing MLB's best defensive players, with first-time winners and the 2025 MVP details.

Who are the Gold Glove Winners for 2025? ( Image Source - MLB)
Golden Glove Award Winners: The Golden Glove Awards 2025 were announced on November 02, 2025. The Rawlings Golden Glove Award is a prestigious honor recognizing Major League Baseball's finest defenders each year. In 2025, the awards continued to highlight top-tier defensive performances across the league, with nine first-time winners joining veteran defenders. 

According to MLB, the Golden Glove winners are decided by 30 managers and coaches’ votes, combined with advanced defensive metrics, ensuring recognition of outstanding fielding skills. The Chicago Cubs notably led the National League with three Gold Glove winners in 2025, showcasing their defensive strength. Check the list of Golden Glove Award winners 2025, recognizing MLB's best defensive players, with first-time winners and the 2025 MVP details.

List of Golden Glove Award Winners 2025

The 2025 Golden Glove Awards celebrated the best fielders at each position across both major leagues, honoring veterans and fresh talent alike. The Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals were especially prominent.

American League

Position

Player

Team

Catcher

Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers

1 Base

Ty France

Toronto Blue Jays

2 Base

Marcus Semien

Texas Rangers

ShortStop

Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals

3 Base

Maikel Garcia

Kansas City Royals

Left Field

Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians

Center Field

Ceddanne Rafaela

Boston Red Sox

Right Field

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox

Pitcher

Max Fried

New York Yankees

Utility

Mauricio Dubón

Houston Astros

Team

-

Texas Rangers

National League

Position

Player

Team

Catcher 

Patrick Bailey

San Francisco Giants

1 Base

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves

2 Base

Nico Hoerner

Chicago Cubs

ShortStop

Masyn Winn

St. Louis Cardinals

3 Base

Ke'Bryan Hayes

Cincinnati Reds

Left Field

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs

Center Field

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs

Right Field

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres

Pitcher

Logan Webb

San Francisco Giants

Utility

Javier Sanoja

Miami Marlins

Team

-

Chicago Cubs

( Source - MLB )

Who are the First-Time Gold Glove Winners for 2025

This year’s awards showcased nine first-time winners, highlighting emerging defensive stars making their mark in MLB.

  • Dillon Dingler (Catcher) became the first Detroit Tiger Gold Glove winner since 2016.

  • Masyn Winn (Shortstop) became the youngest in St. Louis Cardinals history to win.

  • Ty France earned his first at first base, splitting time between Twins and Blue Jays.

  • Others include Maikel Garcia and Nico Hoerner, signifying strong defensive breakout seasons.

Who won the MLB MVP in 2025?

The 2025 MLB MVP race featured intense competition, with the award set to be announced on November 13, 2025.

  • Yankees star Aaron Judge, with a historic .331 batting average and 53 home runs, led the Major Leagues.

  • Opponents included Cal Raleigh and José Ramírez.

  • Judge aimed for his third MVP and further solidifying his legacy as a top hitter in MLB history.

Conclusion

The 2025 Golden Glove Awards highlighted defensive excellence across Major League Baseball, honoring new stars and defending legends. Led by strong team performances, particularly the Cubs and Royals, these awards help capture the season’s best fielding moments. As the MVP announcement draws near, the excitement continues for both defensive and offensive accomplishments shaping the 2025 MLB season.

