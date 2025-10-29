Who Won the MLB World Series in 2025? The winner of the 2025 MLB World Series will be decided between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The 121st MLB World Series saw the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Toronto Blue Jays, offering fans riveting action and dramatic comebacks.

The Dodgers returned for their second consecutive World Series after winning in 2024, while the Blue Jays broke a 32-year drought with their first appearance since 1993. Notably, Toronto led the league with 49 comeback wins in the 2025 season. Read on to know more about who won the 2025 MLB World Series, review every game’s results, and see MVP winners, stats, and highlights for USA baseball fans.

Who Won the MLB World Series in 2025?

The 2025 MLB World Series ended with a thrilling head-to-head battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, keeping fans on edge throughout all seven games. Both teams displayed exceptional pitching, clutch hitting, and numerous late-inning leads. Below is a table showing each game’s result.