Who Won the MLB World Series in 2025? Check All Games Winners and MVPs!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 29, 2025, 06:18 EDT

Who Won the MLB World Series in 2025? The winner of the 2025 MLB World Series will be decided between the Dodgers vs Blue Jays. Find out who won the 2025 MLB World Series, review every game’s results, and see MVP winners, stats, and highlights for USA baseball fans.

Who won the World Series tonight?
Who Won the MLB World Series in 2025? The winner of the 2025 MLB World Series will be decided between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The 121st MLB World Series saw the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Toronto Blue Jays, offering fans riveting action and dramatic comebacks. 

The Dodgers returned for their second consecutive World Series after winning in 2024, while the Blue Jays broke a 32-year drought with their first appearance since 1993. Notably, Toronto led the league with 49 comeback wins in the 2025 season. Read on to know more about who won the 2025 MLB World Series, review every game’s results, and see MVP winners, stats, and highlights for USA baseball fans.

Who Won the MLB World Series in 2025?

The 2025 MLB World Series ended with a thrilling head-to-head battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, keeping fans on edge throughout all seven games. Both teams displayed exceptional pitching, clutch hitting, and numerous late-inning leads. Below is a table showing each game’s result.

Game

Winner

Score

Key Moment

1

Toronto Blue Jays

11-4

Addison Barger hits the first pinch-hit Grand Slam in World Series history.

2

Los Angeles Dodgers

5-1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's complete game (4-hit ball).

3

Los Angeles Dodgers

6-5 (18 inn)

Freddie Freeman's walk-off HR in the 18th inning; the game lasted 6 hours and 23 minutes.

4

Toronto Blue Jays

6-2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a two-run HR off Shohei Ohtani to tie the series.

5

TBD

TBD

Scheduled for tonight, October 29, at Dodger Stadium.

6

TBD

TBD

Scheduled for Friday, October 31, at Rogers Centre (Toronto).

7

TBD

TBD

Scheduled for Saturday, November 1, at Rogers Centre (Toronto) (If necessary).

After Game 4, the series was tied 2-2, reflecting the balanced strengths and suspenseful play of both teams.

Who Won the World Series Game Last Night?

The Toronto Blue Jays powered past the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4, thanks to a pivotal home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and strong pitching from Shane Bieber. This victory tied the series and set the stage for an intense final stretch held in Toronto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s seventh postseason home run gave the Blue Jays a strong lead early in Game 4. Shane Bieber outpitched Shohei Ohtani, striking the Dodgers' star out twice and navigating through five innings on the mound. The Blue Jays secured the win with a four-run seventh inning, confirming their reputation as comeback experts in 2025.

MVPs of MLB World Series 2025

The MVP award is central to celebrating individual excellence in the World Series, with odds and debate running high for standout performers.

  • Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers entered as the betting favorite, with Freddie Freeman always in contention after clutch performances.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a compelling case for Toronto, setting a franchise record for postseason home runs and delivering in key moments.

  • The official MVP announcement follows the conclusion, but these stars have shaped the 2025 series narrative with dominant play.

Conclusion

The 2025 MLB World Series delivered unforgettable moments and record-setting performances as the Dodgers and Blue Jays clashed for championship glory. Each game featured standout plays and MVP-worthy efforts, ensuring fans will remember this Fall Classic for years to come. Whether following comeback victories or historic home runs, the series demonstrated why MLB postseason baseball continues to captivate America each October.

    FAQs

    • What was the highlight from Game 4?
      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s home run and Shane Bieber’s pitching led the Blue Jays to a comeback win last night.
    • Who was the MVP of the 2025 World Series?
      MVP favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. based on their outstanding performances through the series.
    • Who won the 2025 MLB World Series?
      +
      The World Series was contested by the Dodgers and Blue Jays, tied 2-2 after Game 4.

