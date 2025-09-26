7 Least Polluted Countries in 2025: Is Your Country One of Them?

Which is the Least Polluted Country in the World? Air pollution is one of the most significant environmental health risks worldwide, affecting nearly every person on the planet. In 2025, some countries stand out for having the cleanest air and lowest pollution levels globally. The Bahamas leads the world with an exceptionally low Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 13, well below unsafe thresholds.

According to the World Health Organization, 99% of the global population is exposed to air pollution. These levels increase the risk of serious diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, and respiratory conditions. But there are some countries that stand out by offering much cleaner and healthier air. Read about the list of 7 least polluted countries of 2025, ranked by air quality index and PM legend.