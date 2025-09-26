What are the five levels of Vehicle Autonomy?

Vehicle autonomy refers to the degree to which a car can drive itself without human assistance. It's about utilising technology, such as sensors, cameras, and software, to control the vehicle. The goal is to make driving safer, easier, and more efficient. Some cars today can park themselves or stay in their lane. Others can drive on highways with little human input.

There are five levels of vehicle autonomy. These levels indicate the degree of control the car has and the extent to which the driver needs to intervene. Understanding these levels helps us see how far self-driving technology has come and where it's going. In this article, we'll explore each level and its implications for drivers, carmakers, and the future of transportation.

What is Vehicle Autonomy?

Source: Micron Technology

Vehicle autonomy, often referred to as self-driving or driverless technology, is the capability of a vehicle to sense its environment and operate without human input.