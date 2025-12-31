UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
PSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: Structure of Question Paper Released By Board, Download Subject-Wise PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 31, 2025, 16:24 IST

PSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: Get here PSEB Class 10 Exam Structure of Question Paper released by board. Access all subject structure of question paper and its PDF link from here. Students can use these sample structures to prepare for the PSEB exams by taking notes for each subject.

PSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently released exam structure for question papers for all subjects. The board has also announced the official dates for board examination commencing from March 6, 2026 and will conclude on April 1, 2026. For practical assessments, students can check schedules from the official website for any confirmation.

The weightage for this topic is approximately 25% which will include MCQs, one word answers. To understand the subject structure students can check the question paper shared here and download the PDF for later use from the link shared here. 

Check here a list of subjects and its structure of question paper with PDF link shared in the table below: 

Subjects

Download Link 

Agriculture 

Download

Computer Science 

Download

Cutting and Tailoring 

Download

English 

Download

Home Science 

Download

Maths 

Download

Music Instrumental 

Download

Music Tabla 

Download

Music Vocal 

Download

Physical Education 

Download

Punjab History and Culture Paper- A 

Download

Punjab History and Culture Paper- B 

Download

Punjabi Paper A

Download

Punjabi Paper B

Download

Science 

Download 

Social Science 

Download 

Urdu Elective 

Download 

Urdu (in lieu of Hindi) 

Download 

Sanskrit 

Download 

Mechanical Drawing and Painting 

Download 

Hindi 

Download 

How to Download the PSEB Structure of Question Paper Released By Board?

Students can download the PSEB structure of the question paper released by the board by following these steps. 

Step-1. Search for the official portal to pseb.ac.in.

Step 2. Check for the Academic Wing. On the homepage, find the ‘Academics Wing’ option from the top navigation menu. 

Step 3. Now select the paper structure, you can see the dropdown menu from here.

Step 4. Now click on ‘Structure of Question Paper’.

Step 5. Select your class (from various classes 5th to 12th). Click on Class 10th for the 2026 session. 

Step 6. You can now see a list of subjects displayed on your screen. Select your preferred subject name and download the PDF for offline use. 

Students can use this step-by-step to download the structure of the question paper, and use it to prepare for the upcoming exam. 

Also Check:PSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download Punjab Board Class 12 Time Table PDF; Check Complete Schedule

