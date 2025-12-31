PSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently released exam structure for question papers for all subjects. The board has also announced the official dates for board examination commencing from March 6, 2026 and will conclude on April 1, 2026. For practical assessments, students can check schedules from the official website for any confirmation.
The weightage for this topic is approximately 25% which will include MCQs, one word answers. To understand the subject structure students can check the question paper shared here and download the PDF for later use from the link shared here.
Recommended: PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download Punjab Board Class 10 Time Table PDF, Check Complete Schedule
PSEB Class 10 Exam 2026: Structure of Question Paper Released By Board, Download Subject-Wise PDF
Check here a list of subjects and its structure of question paper with PDF link shared in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
Download Link
|
Agriculture
|
Computer Science
|
Cutting and Tailoring
|
English
|
Home Science
|
Maths
|
Music Instrumental
|
Music Tabla
|
Music Vocal
|
Physical Education
|
Punjab History and Culture Paper- A
|
Punjab History and Culture Paper- B
|
Punjabi Paper A
|
Punjabi Paper B
|
Science
|
Social Science
|
Urdu Elective
|
Urdu (in lieu of Hindi)
|
Sanskrit
|
Mechanical Drawing and Painting
|
Hindi
|
Science
How to Download the PSEB Structure of Question Paper Released By Board?
Students can download the PSEB structure of the question paper released by the board by following these steps.
Step-1. Search for the official portal to pseb.ac.in.
Step 2. Check for the Academic Wing. On the homepage, find the ‘Academics Wing’ option from the top navigation menu.
Step 3. Now select the paper structure, you can see the dropdown menu from here.
Step 4. Now click on ‘Structure of Question Paper’.
Step 5. Select your class (from various classes 5th to 12th). Click on Class 10th for the 2026 session.
Step 6. You can now see a list of subjects displayed on your screen. Select your preferred subject name and download the PDF for offline use.
Students can use this step-by-step to download the structure of the question paper, and use it to prepare for the upcoming exam.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation