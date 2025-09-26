IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT: Check Prelims Scorecard PDF, Cut-Off & Mains Eligibility at ibps.in

IBPS PO Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Result 2025 today on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 which was conducted on August 23 and 24, 2025, can check the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. The IBPS PO Result also contains the details of section-wise marks, overall marks secured by candidates and category-wise cutoff marks. The IBPS PO Result gets declared for the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV recruitment cycle, through which IBPS aims to fill 5300 probationary officer vacancies across participating public sector banks. Candidates shortlisted in the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will be called for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT

The IBPS PO 2025 result for the preliminary examination is released on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO Result Date 2025 is confirmed as September 26, 2026 . The IBPS PO 2025 was conducted under the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV recruitment cycle; the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 took place on August 23 and 24, 2025. IBPS PO Result 2025 Link Active The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link is now active on the official website of IBPS. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 can now check their qualification status. Candidates can download the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result, by logging into their account with registration number and password/date of birth. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and start preparing for the IBPS PO Mains Exam scheduled to be conducted on October 12. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Result 2025.

IBPS PO Result 2025 Active Link Check: IBPS PO Cut Off 2025 IBPS PO Result 2025: Where and How to Access Scores The IBPS PO 2025 Result for the preliminary exam was released on September 26, 2025. Candidates can check their IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 using their registration number and password/date of birth. To check the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result, candidates must visit the homepage of IBPS and navigate to the “CRP PO/MT” section. Click on the active link for IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025, enter your login credentials, and check their qualification status. IBPS PO Result 2025: Overview The IBPS PO 2025 result for the preliminary examination has been released on September 26, 2025, to determine the eligibility of candidates in IBPS PO Mains 2025. Candidates can check their IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result using their registration number and password. Check the table below for IBPS PO Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature Details Exam Name IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Result Release Date September 26, 2025 Official Website ibps.in Login Credentials Registration Number/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth Next Stage IBPS PO Mains Exam on 12 October 2025 Total Vacancies 5300 PO posts under CRP PO/MT XV How to Check IBPS PO Result 2025? Candidates waiting for the IBPS PO 2025 Result for the preliminary exam can now check their IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025. Check the steps by step procedure below to download the IBPS PO Result 2025 Visit the official IBPS, ibps.in

Now click on the “CRP PO/MT” section

Select the link for IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth

View your qualifying status and download the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Scorecard