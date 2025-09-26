IBPS PO Cut Off 2025: Check Prelims State and Category-wise Qualifying Marks Trends

IBPS PO 2025 Cut Off: IBPS PO Result 2025 for Prelims has been released today, September 26. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the IBPS PO Prelims exam on August 23rd and 24th to fill 5208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores and qualifying status by visiting the official website, ibps.in. Those who will clear the IBPS PO Cut Off will be eligible for the Mains exam. IBPS PO Cut Off 2025 represents the minimum score required to qualify for each stage of the selection process. These marks are influenced by various factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidate performance. Taking all these factors into consideration, we have expected IBPS PO Cut Off to range between 48 and 12 for all categories. Scroll on to check IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2025 Expected since the official cut off marks is yet to be released by the authorities.

IBPS PO Cut Off 2025 The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the IBPS PO Prelims result on its official website. Now, the officials will soon issue the cut off marks for all participating banks. Separate IBPS Probationaty Officer Cut Off is released for all sections and categories. Aspirants can bookmark this page to find the direct link to download IBPS PO Cut Off 2025 PDF category-wise once it is provided by the authorities. IBPS PO Expected Cut Off 2025 Based on the IBPS PO Exam Analysis and various influencing factors, the expected cut off marks for IBPS PO Prelims 2025 are projected across different categories. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the cut off is likely to be between 46–48, while for SC it may range from 45.5–47.5 and ST from 37–40. Check category-wise IBPS PO 2025 cut off in the table below:

Category Cut Off (Out of 100) GEN 46-48 SC 45.5-47.5 ST 37-40 OBC-NCL 46-48 EWS 46-48 HI 14-16 OC 32-35 VI 12.5-15 ID 12-14.5 IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off Checking the IBPS PO previous year cut off trends is crucial for aspirants as it gives a clear idea of the competition level and score variations across different years. By analyzing past cut offs, candidates can set realistic targets, streamline their preparation, and boost their chances of success. To make it easier, we have compiled the IBPS PO Previous Year Cut Off for 5 years in the table below: Year IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off (UR Category) 2024 48.50 2023 54.25 2022 49.75 2021 50.5 IBPS PO Cut Off 2024 IBPS releases cut off marks sepretaly for prelims, mains, and provisional allotment. These are minimum qualifying scores that candidates need to clear each stage of the IBPS PO exam. Here, you will find the complete details of the IBPS PO 2024 cut off for all stages.

IBPS PO Previous Year Cut off 2024 Prelims The IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 was announced both section-wise and category-wise. For General/OBC/EWS categories, the cut off was 48.50, while SC and ST categories had cut offs of 48 and 41, respectively. IBPS PO Prelims Cut Off 2024 (Category-Wise) Category Cut Off General 48.5 EWS 48.5 OBC-NCL 48.5 SC 48 ST 41 HI 16 OC 35 VI 15.75 ID 15.5 Previous Year IBPS PO Mains Cut Off The IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2024 was also declared category-wise and section-wise. Candidates had to secure both overall and sectional qualifying marks to move to the final stage. IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2024 GEN 66.5 SC 54.25 ST 47.5 OBC 66 EWS 64.75 HI 23.5 OC 46 VI 37.75 ID 35.25