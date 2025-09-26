As Global is already concerned about the safety, whether during the day or at night. But some nations are reassuring the benchmarks for safety when walking alone at night. The Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report highlights a significant global improvement, with 73% of adults stating they feel safe walking alone at night, which is the highest percentage recorded by Gallup. These countries can maintain public trust in law enforcement, community stability, and low crime rates, which contribute to a strong sense of security. Nations like Singapore, Norway, China, and the UAE have set the example for environmental concerns; not only is it a safety concern, but a lived reality. This report underscores the growing importance of safety in global well-being. Also Read: List Of Top 10 Safest Countries in the World [Updated 2025]

About Gallup Gallup is an American multinational analytics and advisory company that has been measuring the perception of safety index worldwide since 2006. The annual Global Safety Report, based on nationally representative surveys, stands as a unique and consistent measure of how populations perceive security. What is Global Safety? Global safety is about how secure and protected people feel in their everyday surroundings. Gallup defines it through three key aspects: whether adults feel safe walking alone at night, their level of trust in local police, and whether they have personally faced theft or assault in the past year. These factors together form Gallup’s Law and Order Index. In 2024, the global safety score stood at 83 out of 100, reflecting the overall sense of security worldwide. Source: Gallup

List of the Top 10 Safest Countries in the World to Walk Alone at Night Rank Country/Territory Percentage 1 Singapore 98 per cent 2 Tajikistan 95 per cent 3 China 94 per cent 4 Oman 94 per cent 5 Saudi Arabia 93 per cent 6 Hong Kong, SAR of China 91 per cent 7 Kuwait 91 per cent 8 Norway 91 per cent 9 Bahrain 90 per cent 10 United Arab Emirates 90 per cent Data Source: Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report Source: Gallup What is the Methodology and Data? The Gallup World Poll provides the foundation for the Global Safety Report. It is an ongoing international survey that collects people’s views on safety and well-being. For this study, Gallup conducted over 145,000 interviews. The survey covered 144 countries and territories worldwide. Samples were designed to be nationally representative of adults aged 15 and above. A probability-based approach was used to ensure fair and accurate results.

Why are these countries at the top in ranking for the Safest Countries in the World to Walk Alone at Night? These countries are at the top in ranking because of the key factors given below in the table: Region/Country Basis of Safety Key Factors Singapore, China, Gulf States Safety is rooted in centralised governance and strong state presence. - Visible law enforcement- Heavy investment in infrastructure & surveillance- Predictable order after dark Norway Safety is built on social trust and cohesion rather than strict enforcement. - Strong community bonds- High trust in institutions- Collective sense of responsibility Overall Insight Safety is not just the absence of crime but the presence of reliable systems. - Can be legal, institutional, or social- Creates confidence and trust in daily surroundings