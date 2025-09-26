IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
List of the Top 10 Safest Countries in the World to Walk Alone at Night

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 26, 2025, 18:26 IST

The Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report reveals the top 10 safest countries to walk alone at night, with Singapore, Norway, China, and UAE leading. With 73% of adults worldwide feeling safe—the highest ever—these nations showcase trust, governance, and community stability as vital pillars of global safety and well-being.

As Global is already concerned about the safety, whether during the day or at night. But some nations are reassuring the benchmarks for safety when walking alone at night.

The Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report highlights a significant global improvement, with 73% of adults stating they feel safe walking alone at night, which is the highest percentage recorded by Gallup. These countries can maintain public trust in law enforcement, community stability, and low crime rates, which contribute to a strong sense of security. 

Nations like Singapore, Norway, China, and the UAE have set the example for environmental concerns; not only is it a safety concern, but a lived reality. This report underscores the growing importance of safety in global well-being.

About Gallup

Gallup is an American multinational analytics and advisory company that has been measuring the perception of safety index worldwide since 2006. The annual Global Safety Report, based on nationally representative surveys, stands as a unique and consistent measure of how populations perceive security.

What is Global Safety?

Global safety is about how secure and protected people feel in their everyday surroundings. Gallup defines it through three key aspects: whether adults feel safe walking alone at night, their level of trust in local police, and whether they have personally faced theft or assault in the past year. These factors together form Gallup’s Law and Order Index. In 2024, the global safety score stood at 83 out of 100, reflecting the overall sense of security worldwide.

How-Safe-Does-the-World-Feel-

Source: Gallup

List of the Top 10 Safest Countries in the World to Walk Alone at Night

Rank 

Country/Territory

Percentage

 1 

Singapore

98 per cent

 2 

Tajikistan

95 per cent

 3 

China

94 per cent

 4 

Oman

94 per cent

 5

Saudi Arabia

93 per cent

 6

Hong Kong, SAR of China

91 per cent

 7

Kuwait

91 per cent

 8

Norway

91 per cent

 9

Bahrain

90 per cent

 10

United Arab Emirates

90 per cent

Data Source: Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report

most safe country

Source: Gallup

What is the Methodology and Data?

The Gallup World Poll provides the foundation for the Global Safety Report. It is an ongoing international survey that collects people’s views on safety and well-being. For this study, Gallup conducted over 145,000 interviews

The survey covered 144 countries and territories worldwide. Samples were designed to be nationally representative of adults aged 15 and above. A probability-based approach was used to ensure fair and accurate results.

Why are these countries at the top in ranking for the Safest Countries in the World to Walk Alone at Night?

These countries are at the top in ranking because of the key factors given below in the table:

Region/Country

Basis of Safety

Key Factors

Singapore, China, Gulf States

Safety is rooted in centralised governance and strong state presence.

- Visible law enforcement- Heavy investment in infrastructure & surveillance- Predictable order after dark

Norway

Safety is built on social trust and cohesion rather than strict enforcement.

- Strong community bonds- High trust in institutions- Collective sense of responsibility

Overall Insight

Safety is not just the absence of crime but the presence of reliable systems.

- Can be legal, institutional, or social- Creates confidence and trust in daily surroundings

Conclusion

The Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report, which highlights that true safety is shaped by more than just a crime rate, is built through good governance, trust and due to a strong social system. Countries like Singapore, Norway and other nations always demonstrate the safety in their nation from visible authority, infrastructure or good governance. About 73% of adults worldwide now feel safe walking alone at night, which is the highest ever recorded. This progress of safety reflects the growing global commitment toward safety, with the reality that is enhancing overall well-being and quality of life.


