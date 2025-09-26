School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Union Minister Amit Shah Urges West Bengal to Build a Secure, Prosperous Future
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Releases the 21st Instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme Today
National Flag Quiz Winners to Visit World’s Highest Battlefield, Siachen
India is Looking Forward to Increasing Exports of Pest-Free Grains and Potatoes to Russia: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav Reviews Progress of Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Calls for ‘Paribartan’ in West Bengal During Durga Puja Visit
Union Minister Chirag Paswan: MoUs Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore Signed at World Food India
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Highlights Shipping Reforms at IMU Convocation
International News Headlines for School Assembly
India Reiterates Zero-Tolerance to Terrorism at UN Ministerial Meeting in New York
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Leads Delegation to US, Holds Talks on Bilateral Trade and Investment
US President Donald Trump Meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Washington
Microsoft Cancels Some Services to Israeli Military Over Alleged Use of Cloud for Surveillance
US President Donald Trump Signals Opposition to Israeli Annexation Plans
Wall Street Ends Third Consecutive Session Lower Amid Profit Booking
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
Asia Cup T20: India to Face Sri Lanka in Super Four Stage at Dubai International Stadium
India U-17 Men’s Football Team Beats Nepal 3-0, Enters SAFF U-17 Championship Final
India Secures Three Medals at Para Archery World Championships in Gwangju
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Defeats Bangladesh by 11 Runs, to Face India in Final
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils Electric Trucks to Boost Sustainable Port Operations
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
GST Council Slashes Tax Rates on Bicycles, Parts to Promote Eco-Friendly Mobility
FM Calls For Banks To Contribute To Economic Growth With Innovative Approaches
FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal
Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Sensex Drops 344 Points
Next-Gen GST Reforms Simplify India’s Tax System
OECD Raises India’s 2025 GDP Forecast to 6.7%, Cuts Inflation Projection to 2.9%
Thought of the Day
"Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours." - John Locke
Meaning: This idea stresses that consuming information (reading or listening) is just the first step. The true educational work is done when you process, analyze, and reflect on that information. It encourages students to spend time thinking critically about the material, forming their own conclusions, and connecting new ideas to what they already know. This practice turns raw data into personal wisdom.
