IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly Headlines Today (27 September): Home Minister Amit Shah Calls for ‘Paribartan’, India U-17 Men’s Football Team Beats Nepal and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 26, 2025, 17:54 IST

This news article provides a comprehensive overview of today's top headlines for school assemblies on September 27, 2025. It covers national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, and concludes with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, please refer to the complete article. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly
Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • Union Minister Amit Shah Urges West Bengal to Build a Secure, Prosperous Future

  • Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Releases the 21st Instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme Today

  • National Flag Quiz Winners to Visit World’s Highest Battlefield, Siachen

  • India is Looking Forward to Increasing Exports of Pest-Free Grains and Potatoes to Russia: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav Reviews Progress of Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah Calls for ‘Paribartan’ in West Bengal During Durga Puja Visit

  • Union Minister Chirag Paswan: MoUs Worth ₹1 Lakh Crore Signed at World Food India

  • Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Highlights Shipping Reforms at IMU Convocation

International News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India Reiterates Zero-Tolerance to Terrorism at UN Ministerial Meeting in New York

  • Union Minister Piyush Goyal Leads Delegation to US, Holds Talks on Bilateral Trade and Investment

  • India is Looking Forward to Increasing Exports of Pest-Free Grains and Potatoes to Russia: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • US President Donald Trump Meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Washington

  • Microsoft Cancels Some Services to Israeli Military Over Alleged Use of Cloud for Surveillance

  • US President Donald Trump Signals Opposition to Israeli Annexation Plans

  • Wall Street Ends Third Consecutive Session Lower Amid Profit Booking

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Asia Cup T20: India to Face Sri Lanka in Super Four Stage at Dubai International Stadium

  • India U-17 Men’s Football Team Beats Nepal 3-0, Enters SAFF U-17 Championship Final

  • India Secures Three Medals at Para Archery World Championships in Gwangju

  • Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Defeats Bangladesh by 11 Runs, to Face India in Final

  • Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Unveils Electric Trucks to Boost Sustainable Port Operations

Also Check 

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • GST Council Slashes Tax Rates on Bicycles, Parts to Promote Eco-Friendly Mobility

  • FM Calls For Banks To Contribute To Economic Growth With Innovative Approaches

  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal

  • Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Sensex Drops 344 Points

  • Next-Gen GST Reforms Simplify India’s Tax System

  • OECD Raises India’s 2025 GDP Forecast to 6.7%, Cuts Inflation Projection to 2.9%

Thought of the Day

"Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours." - John Locke

Meaning: This idea stresses that consuming information (reading or listening) is just the first step. The true educational work is done when you process, analyze, and reflect on that information. It encourages students to spend time thinking critically about the material, forming their own conclusions, and connecting new ideas to what they already know. This practice turns raw data into personal wisdom.

Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly

Also Check|

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News